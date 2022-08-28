Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* STALKING: 1

*J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

ICE HOLD: 1

INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

REGISTRATION-EXPIRED: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

LOPEZ, MIGUEL Booking #: 441232 Booking Date: 08-28-2022 – 5:34 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond GARCIA, NICHOLAS Booking #: 441231 Booking Date: 08-28-2022 – 3:27 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 VILLA, RENE Booking #: 441230 Booking Date: 08-28-2022 – 3:06 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 BURNS, MICHELLE Booking #: 441229 Booking Date: 08-28-2022 – 3:00 am Charges: 13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: Bond $500.00 13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO VALLEJO, JOSE Booking #: 441228 Booking Date: 08-28-2022 – 2:56 am Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 REGISTRATION-EXPIRED Bond: Bond $906.00 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 REGISTRATION-EXPIRED RAMOS, MARIA Booking #: 441227 Booking Date: 08-28-2022 – 2:32 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: Bond No Bond 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID TEAGUE, CHYNA Booking #: 441226 Booking Date: 08-28-2022 – 1:57 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 BOND, MICHAEL Booking #: 441225 Booking Date: 08-28-2022 – 12:29 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 LIGGETT, THOMAS Booking #: 441224 Release Date: 08-28-2022 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 11:34 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond No Bond TIDWELL, AMY Booking #: 441223 Release Date: 08-28-2022 – 12:28 am Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 10:18 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 VARGAS, JUAN Booking #: 441220 Release Date: 08-28-2022 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 10:15 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5 Bond: Bond No Bond PERALES, JOE Booking #: 441222 Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 10:05 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

35990014 *RPR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010019 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: Bond No Bond 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,50035990014 *RPR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48010019 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON NICOLAS-AGUSTIN, JUAN Booking #: 441221 Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 9:52 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 GRESSETT, WILLIAM Booking #: 441219 Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 8:57 pm Charges: 57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond CHAPPELL, MICHAEL Booking #: 441218 Release Date: 08-27-2022 – 10:13 pm Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 8:13 pm Charges: 53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE Bond: Bond $2000.00 JENSEN, CALLI Booking #: 441217 Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 8:01 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 CASTRO, ADAM Booking #: 441216 Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 7:57 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 2

MISC ICE HOLD Bond: Bond $1566.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA X 2MISC ICE HOLD WEST, JOHN Booking #: 441215 Release Date: 08-27-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 1:50 pm Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: Bond $500.00 BLACKLEDGE, OSCAR Booking #: 441214 Release Date: 08-27-2022 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 11:02 am Charges: 13160014 *GJI* STALKING Bond: Bond $15000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

