Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* STALKING: 1
  • *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • ICE HOLD: 1
  • INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • REGISTRATION-EXPIRED: 1
  • TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
LOPEZ, MIGUEL
Booking #:
441232
Booking Date:
08-28-2022 – 5:34 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
441231
Booking Date:
08-28-2022 – 3:27 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
VILLA, RENE
Booking #:
441230
Booking Date:
08-28-2022 – 3:06 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
BURNS, MICHELLE
Booking #:
441229
Booking Date:
08-28-2022 – 3:00 am
Charges:
13990031 *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
VALLEJO, JOSE
Booking #:
441228
Booking Date:
08-28-2022 – 2:56 am
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 REGISTRATION-EXPIRED
Bond:
Bond
$906.00
RAMOS, MARIA
Booking #:
441227
Booking Date:
08-28-2022 – 2:32 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TEAGUE, CHYNA
Booking #:
441226
Booking Date:
08-28-2022 – 1:57 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
BOND, MICHAEL
Booking #:
441225
Booking Date:
08-28-2022 – 12:29 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
LIGGETT, THOMAS
Booking #:
441224
Release Date:
08-28-2022 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TIDWELL, AMY
Booking #:
441223
Release Date:
08-28-2022 – 12:28 am
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
VARGAS, JUAN
Booking #:
441220
Release Date:
08-28-2022 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PERALES, JOE
Booking #:
441222
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
35990014 *RPR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010019 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
NICOLAS-AGUSTIN, JUAN
Booking #:
441221
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 9:52 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
GRESSETT, WILLIAM
Booking #:
441219
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 8:57 pm
Charges:
57070010 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CHAPPELL, MICHAEL
Booking #:
441218
Release Date:
08-27-2022 – 10:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 8:13 pm
Charges:
53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE
Bond:
Bond
$2000.00
JENSEN, CALLI
Booking #:
441217
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 8:01 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
CASTRO, ADAM
Booking #:
441216
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 7:57 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTA X 2
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond:
Bond
$1566.00
WEST, JOHN
Booking #:
441215
Release Date:
08-27-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 1:50 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
BLACKLEDGE, OSCAR
Booking #:
441214
Release Date:
08-27-2022 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 11:02 am
Charges:
13160014 *GJI* STALKING
Bond:
Bond
$15000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597