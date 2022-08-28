Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* STALKING: 1
- *J/N* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- ICE HOLD: 1
- INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- REGISTRATION-EXPIRED: 1
- TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 REGISTRATION-EXPIRED
521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
35990014 *RPR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010019 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC FTA X 2
MISC ICE HOLD
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597