From 7 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, to 7 a.m. Sunday, August 27, 2023, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 5

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*GOB *POSS MARIJ <2OZ* 10/24/2022: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

MISC PAROL VIOLATION: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

DRIVER’S LICENSE – NO: 1

LICENSE PLATES – ATTEMPTED FICTITIOUS: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 4 < 28G: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROAD: 1

*COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1

RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

Nathan Nelson SO Number: 67257 Booking Number: 446969 Booking Date: 08-27-2023 4:15 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Juan Torres SO Number: 69743 Booking Number: 446968 Booking Date: 08-27-2023 3:58 am Charges: *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *GOB *POSS MARIJ <2OZ* 10/24/2022 Bond: $1000.00 Manuel Tanguma SO Number: 35111 Booking Number: 446967 Booking Date: 08-27-2023 3:18 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Esequiel Lara SO Number: 53425 Booking Number: 446966 Booking Date: 08-27-2023 2:58 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Joseph Forman SO Number: 106639 Booking Number: 446965 Booking Date: 08-27-2023 2:13 am Charges: CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: No Bond Le’andre Hayes SO Number: 92081 Booking Number: 446964 Booking Date: 08-27-2023 12:45 am Charges: POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond: No Bond Beatrice Smith SO Number: 106992 Booking Number: 446963 Booking Date: 08-27-2023 12:25 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Cesar Martinez SO Number: 100020 Booking Number: 446962 Booking Date: 08-27-2023 12:21 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Valerie Sanders SO Number: 106991 Booking Number: 446961 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 11:38 pm Charges: ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $512.00 Sandra Borrego SO Number: 84998 Booking Number: 446960 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 11:27 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Michael Leopard SO Number: 58430 Booking Number: 446959 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 11:04 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Jakob Brake SO Number: 106990 Booking Number: 446958 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 10:33 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON MISC PAROL VIOLATION Bond: $40000.00 Robert Santellano SO Number: 78387 Booking Number: 446957 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 10:18 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G *GOB*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON *J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Sonny Carrillo SO Number: 45660 Booking Number: 446956 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 9:39 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Stephanie Perry SO Number: 106989 Booking Number: 446955 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 8:57 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Jose Ponce- garcia SO Number: 105280 Booking Number: 446954 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 8:45 pm Charges: DRIVER’S LICENSE – NO LICENSE PLATES – ATTEMPTED FICTITIOUS NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: $1600.00 Mary Madrigal SO Number: 106988 Booking Number: 446953 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 7:29 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Whitney Hardin SO Number: 71505 Booking Number: 446952 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 7:19 pm Charges: *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=200G <400G *COMM* POSS CS PG 4 < 28G Bond: No Bond Mikel Perry SO Number: 84972 Booking Number: 446951 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 6:47 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Oscar Sanchez SO Number: 69131 Booking Number: 446949 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 5:32 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT MISC FTA X1 Bond: $802.00 Jesus Rodriguez SO Number: 99258 Booking Number: 446950 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 5:32 pm Charges: BICYCLE-WRONG SIDE OF ROAD Bond: $192.00 Gerardo Enriquez SO Number: 82715 Booking Number: 446948 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 5:00 pm Charges: *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Corben Wynne SO Number: 106987 Booking Number: 446947 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 4:58 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ UNL CARRYING WEAPON EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE RED LIGHT VIOLATION MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $4302.00 Dj Basey SO Number: 106986 Booking Number: 446946 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 4:08 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Carvell Teasett SO Number: 106985 Booking Number: 446945 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 3:59 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Anthonie Ramos SO Number: 106984 Booking Number: 446944 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 3:34 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Gloria Mcleod SO Number: 77240 Booking Number: 446943 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 7:18 am Charges: *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond: $20000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597