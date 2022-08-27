Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Juan Morales Mugshot

Juan Jose Morales Jr, 38, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, August 26, 2022. Morales faces a total of 12 charges, including four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, three counts of possession, one count of bail jumping and failure to appear, and one count of reckless driving.

Morales is currently in custody in Tom Green County with a combined total bond of $738,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • * J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *FTA*POSS CS PG 3 >=200G<400G: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST/DET W/ VEH: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
  • *J/N* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTR <$100 ENH IAT: 1
  • *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
  • COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • LITTERING IN A PARKING AREA: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • SEATBELT-DRIVER: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 3
AGUILAR, JIMMY
Booking #:
441213
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 4:50 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
DAVIS, JADEN
Booking #:
441212
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 3:35 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
BUSTOS, CRISTIAN
Booking #:
441211
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 3:29 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
HOGEDA, MONICA
Booking #:
441210
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 3:20 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$420.00
WORSHAM, ERNESTINA
Booking #:
441209
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 1:50 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 2
Bond:
Bond
$5334.00
GULLY, RYAN
Booking #:
441208
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 1:00 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
SERRANO, ADRIAN
Booking #:
441207
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 12:48 am
Charges:
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010006 *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CHARMORRO-BARRIENTOS, CRISTHIAN
Booking #:
441206
Booking Date:
08-27-2022 – 12:34 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
VASQUEZ, HUGO
Booking #:
441205
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
441203
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 5:56 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC LITTERING IN A PARKING AREA
Bond:
Bond
$962.00
THOMAS, RENO
Booking #:
441202
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 5:53 pm
Charges:
23990008 *GOB* THEFT OF FIREARM
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ORAVITZ, DION
Booking #:
441201
Release Date:
08-26-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 5:14 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$2374.00
MONTES, RICARDO
Booking #:
441199
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 4:53 pm
Charges:
35990025 *FTA*POSS CS PG 3 >=200G<400G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$4000.00
MARTINEZ, RAMIRO
Booking #:
441198
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 4:48 pm
Charges:
13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VILLARREAL, APRIL
Booking #:
441200
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CUELLAR, AMBER
Booking #:
441197
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 3:56 pm
Charges:
25020028 *J/N* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTR <$100 ENH IAT
48990015 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
Bond:
Bond
$300.00
CASTRO, ARMANDO
Booking #:
441196
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
38060021 ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE
Bond:
Bond
$10000.00
ZEMKE, ISAAC
Booking #:
441195
Release Date:
08-26-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 2:23 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
MORALES, JUAN
Booking #:
441194
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 1:40 pm
Charges:
13150005 * J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990248 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010020 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST/DET W/ VEH
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
54990044 *GOB* RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CHRISTIAN, TRAVIS
Booking #:
441193
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 11:18 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
JOHNSON, TRISTAN
Booking #:
441192
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 11:16 am
Charges:
35620008 COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DUARTE, TONNY
Booking #:
441191
Release Date:
08-26-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 9:54 am
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
ALBARADO, MICHAEL
Booking #:
441190
Release Date:
08-26-2022 – 8:58 am
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 8:21 am
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC VPTA X3
Bond:
Bond
$4578.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597