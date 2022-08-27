Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Juan Jose Morales Jr, 38, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, August 26, 2022. Morales faces a total of 12 charges, including four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, three counts of possession, one count of bail jumping and failure to appear, and one count of reckless driving. Morales is currently in custody in Tom Green County with a combined total bond of $738,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

* J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*FTA*POSS CS PG 3 >=200G<400G: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST/DET W/ VEH: 1

*GO OFF BOND* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GO OFF BOND* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

*GO OFF BOND* THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

*J/N* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTR <$100 ENH IAT: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

LITTERING IN A PARKING AREA: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

SEATBELT-DRIVER: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 3

AGUILAR, JIMMY Booking #: 441213 Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 4:50 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond $512.00 DAVIS, JADEN Booking #: 441212 Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 3:35 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 BUSTOS, CRISTIAN Booking #: 441211 Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 3:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 HOGEDA, MONICA Booking #: 441210 Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 3:20 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $420.00 WORSHAM, ERNESTINA Booking #: 441209 Booking Date: 08-27-2022 – 1:50 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: Bond $5334.00

Bond: Bond No Bond

MISC LITTERING IN A PARKING AREA Bond: Bond $962.00 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC LITTERING IN A PARKING AREA THOMAS, RENO Booking #: 441202 Booking Date: 08-26-2022 – 5:53 pm Charges: 23990008 *GOB* THEFT OF FIREARM Bond: Bond No Bond ORAVITZ, DION Booking #: 441201 Release Date: 08-26-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 08-26-2022 – 5:14 pm Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC VPTA X2 Bond: Bond $2374.00

Bond: Bond $4000.00

48990015 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond: Bond $300.00

13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990248 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010020 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST/DET W/ VEH

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

Bond: Bond No Bond

35990023 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

Bond: Bond No Bond

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT

54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER

MISC VPTA X3 Bond: Bond $4578.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

