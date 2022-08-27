Over the past 24 hours, 23 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Juan Jose Morales Jr, 38, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, August 26, 2022. Morales faces a total of 12 charges, including four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, three counts of possession, one count of bail jumping and failure to appear, and one count of reckless driving.
Morales is currently in custody in Tom Green County with a combined total bond of $738,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- * J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *FTA*POSS CS PG 3 >=200G<400G: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* EVADING ARREST/DET W/ VEH: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
- *J/N* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTR <$100 ENH IAT: 1
- *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
- COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- LITTERING IN A PARKING AREA: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- SEATBELT-DRIVER: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 3
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC VPTA X 2
48010006 *RPR* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
MISC LITTERING IN A PARKING AREA
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC VPTA X2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
48990015 *GOB* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
13150005 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990248 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010020 *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
48010020 *GOB* EVADING ARREST/DET W/ VEH
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
54990044 *GOB* RECKLESS DRIVING
35990023 COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY- SUBSEQUENT
54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC VPTA X3
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597