From 7 a.m. on Friday, August 25, to 7 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 2

MISC CPF X2: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

REGISTRATION- EXPIRED: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

IMPROPER RIGHT TURN: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

MURDER: 1

ILLEGAL DUMPING: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 75 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE: 1

MISC VPTA X3: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2: 1

FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DL: 1

LICENSE PLATE-WRONG REGISTRATION PERIOD: 1

NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

OPERATOR VEHICLE UNDER IMPROPER REGISTRATION: 1

RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP: 1

MISC FAILURETO SPAY/NEUTER: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

MISC VPTA X7: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

*J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

Carlos Cabrera SO Number: 84966 Booking Number: 446942 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 5:14 am Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REGISTRATION- EXPIRED MISC CPF X1 Bond: $906.00 Adrian Mojica SO Number: 104069 Booking Number: 446941 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 2:19 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $500.00 Alina Villalobos SO Number: 106983 Booking Number: 446940 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 1:56 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Leo Garza SO Number: 70059 Booking Number: 446939 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 1:13 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Jason Mcgee SO Number: 106087 Booking Number: 446938 Booking Date: 08-26-2023 12:07 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Michael Wilkerson SO Number: 106982 Booking Number: 446937 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 11:56 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Mindy Schafer SO Number: 91296 Booking Number: 446936 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 11:41 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO IMPROPER RIGHT TURN POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $2602.00 Jaime Padilla SO Number: 103519 Booking Number: 446935 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 11:36 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: No Bond Alejandro Nino SO Number: 83825 Booking Number: 446934 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 11:36 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Manuel Tanguma SO Number: 35111 Booking Number: 446933 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 11:35 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jermaine Acosta SO Number: 59735 Booking Number: 446932 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 10:25 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: $1000.00 Nicholas Martinez SO Number: 106981 Booking Number: 446931 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 8:43 pm Charges: MURDER Bond: No Bond Jimmy Keith SO Number: 22332 Booking Number: 446930 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 8:22 pm Charges: ILLEGAL DUMPING MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1064.00 Angel Ledesma SO Number: 99405 Booking Number: 446929 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 7:56 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X2 Bond: $500.00 Devonte Franklin SO Number: 89991 Booking Number: 446928 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 7:32 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Alexander Sanchez SO Number: 94622 Booking Number: 446927 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 7:27 pm Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 75 MPH IN A 65 MPH ZONE MISC CPF X2 MISC VPTA X3 Bond: $3418.00 Luis Vela SO Number: 104689 Booking Number: 446926 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 6:33 pm Charges: *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Isaiah Nevarez SO Number: 95911 Booking Number: 446925 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 5:38 pm Charges: *MO*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Zachary Brownrigg SO Number: 84675 Booking Number: 446924 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 5:27 pm Charges: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION X2 FAIL TO CHANGE ADDRESS ON DL LICENSE PLATE-WRONG REGISTRATION PERIOD NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY OPERATOR VEHICLE UNDER IMPROPER REGISTRATION RED LIGHT VIOLATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP MISC FAILURETO SPAY/NEUTER MISC FTA X4 MISC VPTA X7 Bond: $12804.00 Tabitha Sorrel SO Number: 101730 Booking Number: 446923 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 5:00 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Claudio Cortez SO Number: 104221 Booking Number: 446922 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 4:58 pm Charges: *MTR*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond Robert Duque SO Number: 102259 Booking Number: 446921 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 4:56 pm Charges: *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Peter Garcia SO Number: 76667 Booking Number: 446920 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 4:06 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Grabiel Garcia SO Number: 39897 Booking Number: 446919 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 1:57 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Melissa Garza SO Number: 94694 Booking Number: 446917 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 11:37 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Antonio Juarez SO Number: 57017 Booking Number: 446916 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 9:21 am Charges: *J/N*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

