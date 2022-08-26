Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BICYCLE NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
- POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
- PROSTITUTION: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 3
- TURN TOO WIDE -RIGHT TURN: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
54999999 TURN TOO WIDE -RIGHT TURN
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
40040009 PROSTITUTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 3
54990040 *RPR* VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC FTA X 1
FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597