Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GO OFF BOND*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BICYCLE NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

PROSTITUTION: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 3

TURN TOO WIDE -RIGHT TURN: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

GARCIA-LEBRON, HECTOR Booking #: 441189 Booking Date: 08-26-2022 – 4:30 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54999999 TURN TOO WIDE -RIGHT TURN

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1102.00 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G54999999 TURN TOO WIDE -RIGHT TURN55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GEFFERS, CHELSEA Booking #: 441188 Booking Date: 08-26-2022 – 3:08 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $2662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FRANCIOS, ROBERT Booking #: 441187 Booking Date: 08-26-2022 – 12:12 am Charges: 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond: Bond $500.00 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO IBARRA, MIGUEL Booking #: 441186 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 10:57 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond $512.00 MORENO, RACHEL Booking #: 441185 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 10:53 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $500.00 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON HILL, JACKIE Booking #: 441184 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 10:53 pm Charges: 54999999 BICYCLE NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS Bond: Bond $384.00 CANTRELL, WILLIE Booking #: 441183 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 9:48 pm Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1000.00 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS GRADY, NICKEY Booking #: 441182 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 9:22 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

40040009 PROSTITUTION

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G40040009 PROSTITUTION55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Menzies, Mikayla Booking #: 441181 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 9:06 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond $1000.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G CHAPPELL, THOMAS Booking #: 441180 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 8:14 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond WILLIAMS, KALESHA Booking #: 441179 Release Date: 08-25-2022 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 7:45 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 VALDEZ, ISAAC Booking #: 441178 Release Date: 08-25-2022 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 6:55 pm Charges: 70990045 HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD Bond: Bond No Bond PEDROZA, ANDREA Booking #: 441177 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 6:40 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $2262.00 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOPEZ, ANDREW Booking #: 441176 Release Date: 08-25-2022 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 5:27 pm Charges: 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

MISC CPF X 3 Bond: Bond No Bond 48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICERMISC CPF X 3 HAWKINS, AVERY Booking #: 441175 Release Date: 08-25-2022 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 5:16 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond DOMINGUEZ, GABRIANNA Booking #: 441174 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 5:10 pm Charges: 35990247 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond YOUNG, BONIFASIO Booking #: 441171 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 2:33 pm Charges: 35990247 *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54990040 *RPR* VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE Bond: Bond No Bond 35990247 *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54990040 *RPR* VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE LEDESMA, JOSE Booking #: 441172 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 2:29 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 HERNANDEZ, CHRISTINE Booking #: 441170 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 12:57 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 6 Bond: Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, TONY Booking #: 441169 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 12:40 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 3MISC FTA X 1 LINZY, HOWARD Booking #: 441168 Release Date: 08-25-2022 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 11:43 am Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond $1004.00 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDFMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR BANKSTON, AMANDA Booking #: 441166 Release Date: 08-25-2022 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 9:07 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597