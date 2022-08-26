Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *GRAND JURY INDICTMENT* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BICYCLE NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 3
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
  • PROSTITUTION: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 3
  • TURN TOO WIDE -RIGHT TURN: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
GARCIA-LEBRON, HECTOR
Booking #:
441189
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 4:30 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54999999 TURN TOO WIDE -RIGHT TURN
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1102.00
GEFFERS, CHELSEA
Booking #:
441188
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 3:08 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$2662.00
FRANCIOS, ROBERT
Booking #:
441187
Booking Date:
08-26-2022 – 12:12 am
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
IBARRA, MIGUEL
Booking #:
441186
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 10:57 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
MORENO, RACHEL
Booking #:
441185
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
HILL, JACKIE
Booking #:
441184
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
54999999 BICYCLE NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Bond:
Bond
$384.00
CANTRELL, WILLIE
Booking #:
441183
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 9:48 pm
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
GRADY, NICKEY
Booking #:
441182
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 9:22 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
40040009 PROSTITUTION
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1662.00
Menzies, Mikayla
Booking #:
441181
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 9:06 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
CHAPPELL, THOMAS
Booking #:
441180
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 8:14 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WILLIAMS, KALESHA
Booking #:
441179
Release Date:
08-25-2022 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
VALDEZ, ISAAC
Booking #:
441178
Release Date:
08-25-2022 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 6:55 pm
Charges:
70990045 HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PEDROZA, ANDREA
Booking #:
441177
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$2262.00
LOPEZ, ANDREW
Booking #:
441176
Release Date:
08-25-2022 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
MISC CPF X 3
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HAWKINS, AVERY
Booking #:
441175
Release Date:
08-25-2022 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DOMINGUEZ, GABRIANNA
Booking #:
441174
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
35990247 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
YOUNG, BONIFASIO
Booking #:
441171
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 2:33 pm
Charges:
35990247 *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54990040 *RPR* VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LEDESMA, JOSE
Booking #:
441172
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 2:29 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
HERNANDEZ, CHRISTINE
Booking #:
441170
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 12:57 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 6
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, TONY
Booking #:
441169
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 12:40 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
LINZY, HOWARD
Booking #:
441168
Release Date:
08-25-2022 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 11:43 am
Charges:
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond:
Bond
$1004.00
BANKSTON, AMANDA
Booking #:
441166
Release Date:
08-25-2022 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 9:07 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597