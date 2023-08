SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — From 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, to 7 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER: 1

MISC VPTA X 5: 1

MISC CPF X6: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC CPFX1: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC VPTA X 1: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC CPF X 4: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PRAPHERNALIA: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

THEFT PROPERTY <$100: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFOMATION- PARKED VEHICLE: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON CT 1: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K CT.2: 1

DWLI: 1

NO INSURANCE: 1

MISC CPF x4: 1

MISC CPF X7: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

Kenneth Phillips SO Number: 93710 Booking Number: 446912 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 6:03 am Charges: UNL CARRYING WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1500.00 Dustin Quintana SO Number: 76797 Booking Number: 446911 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 5:08 am Charges: *GJI*CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: $25000.00 Justin Albers SO Number: 77495 Booking Number: 446910 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 4:01 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Benjamin Brown SO Number: 83397 Booking Number: 446909 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 3:22 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X 2 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER MISC VPTA X 5 Bond: $5838.40 Bill Carty SO Number: 41252 Booking Number: 446908 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 1:58 am Charges: MISC CPF X6 Bond: No Bond Christopher Gonzales SO Number: 64881 Booking Number: 446907 Booking Date: 08-25-2023 1:29 am Charges: *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Misty Ramirez SO Number: 106978 Booking Number: 446906 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 11:17 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: No Bond Monte Ogletree SO Number: 86469 Booking Number: 446905 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 11:00 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Lisa Nieto SO Number: 93978 Booking Number: 446904 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 10:28 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Desiree Oines SO Number: 106977 Booking Number: 446903 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 9:55 pm Charges: EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $1040.00 Lonnie Haley SO Number: 19823 Booking Number: 446902 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 9:39 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Herman Fehr SO Number: 106976 Booking Number: 446901 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 9:24 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Jennifer Sentena SO Number: 74819 Booking Number: 446900 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 9:09 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: No Bond Janie Rojas SO Number: 31665 Booking Number: 446899 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 8:31 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSSESSION OF DRUG PRAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Randy Clark SO Number: 26317 Booking Number: 446898 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 8:05 pm Charges: *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $20000.00 Joshua Sparks SO Number: 99101 Booking Number: 446897 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 7:31 pm Charges: *MTR*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON THEFT PROPERTY <$100 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 <1G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFOMATION- PARKED VEHICLE Bond: $1212.00 Kirk Triston SO Number: 98303 Booking Number: 446896 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 7:06 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Timothy Mcdermott SO Number: 98700 Booking Number: 446895 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 6:40 pm Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $5000.00 Christopher Castaneda SO Number: 55807 Booking Number: 446894 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 4:56 pm Charges: *GJI* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON CT 1 *GJI* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K CT.2 Bond: No Bond Lisa Lopez SO Number: 71454 Booking Number: 446893 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 3:12 pm Charges: DWLI NO INSURANCE MISC CPF x4 Bond: $2126.00 Gloria Barrera SO Number: 29701 Booking Number: 446892 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 2:00 pm Charges: MISC CPF X7 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $502.00 Trent Rivera SO Number: 102366 Booking Number: 446891 Booking Date: 08-24-2023 10:13 am Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

