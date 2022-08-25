Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

*COMM* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

*COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=200<400G: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4

FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

STEPHENS, JAMES Booking #: 441165 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 3:53 am Charges: MISC CPFX4 Bond: Bond No Bond OCHOA, PETE Booking #: 441164 Booking Date: 08-25-2022 – 12:40 am Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond ROSE, ERNEST Booking #: 441162 Booking Date: 08-24-2022 – 10:43 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond PROEHL, ROBERT Booking #: 441161 Booking Date: 08-24-2022 – 10:31 pm Charges: 35990245 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=200<400G Bond: Bond No Bond VALDEZ, CRYSTAL Booking #: 441160 Release Date: 08-25-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 08-24-2022 – 9:46 pm Charges: 70990045 HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD Bond: Bond No Bond ROMERO, SYLVESTRE Booking #: 441159 Booking Date: 08-24-2022 – 9:35 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond SOSA, RODOLFO Booking #: 441158 Release Date: 08-24-2022 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 08-24-2022 – 8:52 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond No Bond MCMANUS, KATHERINE Booking #: 441157 Booking Date: 08-24-2022 – 8:00 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1162.00

26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING Bond: Bond $1000.00

MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond $1000.00

48990015 *COMMFAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

48990015 *COMMFAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

54990044 *COMM*RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: Bond No Bond

52030027 *COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

