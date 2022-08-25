Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *COMM* RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • *COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=200<400G: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4
  • FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
  • HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
STEPHENS, JAMES
Booking #:
441165
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 3:53 am
Charges:
MISC CPFX4
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
OCHOA, PETE
Booking #:
441164
Booking Date:
08-25-2022 – 12:40 am
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ROSE, ERNEST
Booking #:
441162
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 10:43 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PROEHL, ROBERT
Booking #:
441161
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 10:31 pm
Charges:
35990245 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=200<400G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VALDEZ, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
441160
Release Date:
08-25-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
70990045 HARBORING RUNAWAY CHILD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ROMERO, SYLVESTRE
Booking #:
441159
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 9:35 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SOSA, RODOLFO
Booking #:
441158
Release Date:
08-24-2022 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 8:52 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MCMANUS, KATHERINE
Booking #:
441157
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 8:00 pm
Charges:
35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1162.00
MARBACH, DYLAN
Booking #:
441156
Release Date:
08-24-2022 – 8:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 6:26 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
PEREZ, ADAM
Booking #:
441155
Release Date:
08-24-2022 – 6:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 5:01 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CLEVENGER, LARRY
Booking #:
441154
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
COLEMAN, CASSANDRA
Booking #:
441153
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
MISC COMMx3
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, XHAVIER
Booking #:
441152
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 4:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990015 *COMMFAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54990044 *COMM*RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SYLLIAASEN, DOROTHY
Booking #:
441151
Release Date:
08-25-2022 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 2:34 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Clark, Michael
Booking #:
441150
Release Date:
08-24-2022 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 9:13 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 *COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597