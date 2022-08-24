Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *COMM* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • *MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 2
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
  • INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
GOVEA, MARIA
Booking #:
441149
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 3:35 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
73991084 INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
LOPEZ, JULIAN
Booking #:
441148
Booking Date:
08-24-2022 – 3:23 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
FORSYTHE, WILLIAM
Booking #:
441147
Booking Date:
08-23-2022 – 9:51 pm
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WELLS, CASSIDY
Booking #:
441146
Release Date:
08-23-2022 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-23-2022 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DARDEN, THADDEUS
Booking #:
441145
Booking Date:
08-23-2022 – 8:38 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
HERNANDEZ, JACOB
Booking #:
441144
Booking Date:
08-23-2022 – 6:41 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Bond:
Bond
$5000.00
SMITH, GAGE
Booking #:
441143
Booking Date:
08-23-2022 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
GOMEZ, ROLAND
Booking #:
441142
Booking Date:
08-23-2022 – 5:51 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PINO, VINCENT
Booking #:
441141
Booking Date:
08-23-2022 – 5:42 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DEHOYOS, DANNY
Booking #:
441140
Booking Date:
08-23-2022 – 5:21 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CASTILLO, HEATHER
Booking #:
441139
Release Date:
08-23-2022 – 8:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-23-2022 – 4:47 pm
Charges:
54040009 *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GOVEA, CARLOS
Booking #:
441138
Release Date:
08-23-2022 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-23-2022 – 3:54 pm
Charges:
DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON
Bond:
Bond
$1600.00
GONZALES, ANTHONY
Booking #:
441136
Release Date:
08-23-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-23-2022 – 3:24 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
WHEATLEY, GARRETT
Booking #:
441137
Booking Date:
08-23-2022 – 3:09 pm
Charges:
36990007 SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
AGUIRRE, VICTORIA
Booking #:
441135
Booking Date:
08-23-2022 – 12:40 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X8
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BOWIE, ERIC
Booking #:
441134
Release Date:
08-23-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
08-23-2022 – 8:53 am
Charges:
48010006 *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
73991084 *COMM* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597