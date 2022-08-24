Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

*COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

*MO* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 2

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

GOVEA, MARIA Booking #: 441149 Booking Date: 08-24-2022 – 3:35 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

73991084 INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: Bond $1000.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT73991084 INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES LOPEZ, JULIAN Booking #: 441148 Booking Date: 08-24-2022 – 3:23 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond $512.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE FORSYTHE, WILLIAM Booking #: 441147 Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 9:51 pm Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: Bond No Bond WELLS, CASSIDY Booking #: 441146 Release Date: 08-23-2022 – 11:28 pm Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 9:15 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON DARDEN, THADDEUS Booking #: 441145 Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 8:38 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G HERNANDEZ, JACOB Booking #: 441144 Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 6:41 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond: Bond $5000.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY SMITH, GAGE Booking #: 441143 Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 6:11 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 GOMEZ, ROLAND Booking #: 441142 Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 5:51 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond PINO, VINCENT Booking #: 441141 Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 5:42 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond DEHOYOS, DANNY Booking #: 441140 Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 5:21 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond CASTILLO, HEATHER Booking #: 441139 Release Date: 08-23-2022 – 8:28 pm Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 4:47 pm Charges: 54040009 *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond GOVEA, CARLOS Booking #: 441138 Release Date: 08-23-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 3:54 pm Charges: DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: Bond $1600.00 DL1 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICONFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON GONZALES, ANTHONY Booking #: 441136 Release Date: 08-23-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 3:24 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 WHEATLEY, GARRETT Booking #: 441137 Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 3:09 pm Charges: 36990007 SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond: Bond No Bond AGUIRRE, VICTORIA Booking #: 441135 Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 12:40 pm Charges: MISC CPF X8 Bond: Bond No Bond BOWIE, ERIC Booking #: 441134 Release Date: 08-23-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 8:53 am Charges: 48010006 *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

73991084 *COMM* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: Bond No Bond 48010006 *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT73991084 *COMM* INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

