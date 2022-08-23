Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- *COMM* FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR: 1
- *COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT-PEACE OFFICER: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 5
- CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 5
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT ELDERLY: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25-$50): 1
- J/N UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTRONIC COMM TO 911 SERVICE: 1
- WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET: 1
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
55999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X5
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC CPF X 11
MISC CPF X5
26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY
35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
52030027 *COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC FTA X1
53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE
MISC FTA X1
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597