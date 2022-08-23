Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

*COMM* FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR: 1

*COMM* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT-PEACE OFFICER: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 5

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 5

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT ELDERLY: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25-$50): 1

J/N UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTRONIC COMM TO 911 SERVICE: 1

WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET: 1

RAMIREZ, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 441133 Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 12:11 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-PEACE OFFICER

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

RAMIREZ, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 441133 Booking Date: 08-23-2022 – 12:11 am Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-PEACE OFFICER

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: Bond $3576.00

55999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BECK, CRYSTAL Booking #: 441132 Booking Date: 08-22-2022 – 11:45 pm Charges: 54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET

55999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X2

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC FTA X5 Bond: Bond $4674.00

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

SEGURA, SAN Booking #: 441131 Booking Date: 08-22-2022 – 8:31 pm Charges: 26999999 ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25-$50)

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPF X 11 Bond: Bond $1454.00

DUPRE, RANDALL Booking #: 441130 Booking Date: 08-22-2022 – 5:06 pm Charges: 25890002 *COMM* FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR Bond: Bond No Bond Jimenez, Antonio Booking #: 441129 Booking Date: 08-22-2022 – 3:23 pm Charges: 52030027 J/N UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPF X5 Bond: Bond No Bond

26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY Bond: Bond No Bond 25890020 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT ELDERLY26050015 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE ELDERLY GARZA, GREGORY Booking #: 441125 Booking Date: 08-22-2022 – 11:31 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

GARZA, GREGORY Booking #: 441125 Booking Date: 08-22-2022 – 11:31 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

52030027 *COMM*UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond

BRADLEY, RYAN Booking #: 441123 Booking Date: 08-22-2022 – 10:55 am Charges: MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $502.00

53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICE

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $2026.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION53090006 SILENT ABUSIVE CALL/ELECTR COMM TO 911 SERVICEMISC FTA X1

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597