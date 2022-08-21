Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Joshua Bogue, 34, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He is charged with burglary of a habitation for an offense that records indicate happened on July 13th. Bogue was featured in a Facebook post published by the Concho Valley Crime Stoppers on August 11th. As of Sunday morning, August 21st, Bogue remains in custody in Tom Green County with a recommended bond of $35,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* ASSAULT: 1

*COMM* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

*COMM* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1

*COMM* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

*COMM* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK icon: 1

*COMM* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1

*GO OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*GO OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1

*GO OFF BOND*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

*GO OFF BOND*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

BICYCLE RIDING AGAINST THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42036165 NO DL (ICON): 1

FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 4

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

THEFT CLASS C: 1

HERNANDEZ, ANDY Booking #: 441106 Booking Date: 08-21-2022 – 5:17 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 NICOLAS-AGUSTIN, JUAN Booking #: 441105 Booking Date: 08-21-2022 – 4:37 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

54999999 DWLI Bond: Bond $1690.00 GRIEGO, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 441104 Booking Date: 08-21-2022 – 4:06 am Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1000.00 FLORES, ASHLEIGH Booking #: 441103 Booking Date: 08-21-2022 – 3:23 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X6

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1164.00 MUNOZ, ERNESTO Booking #: 441102 Booking Date: 08-21-2022 – 2:51 am Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42036165 NO DL (ICON)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $550.00 GUTIERREZ, RYAN Booking #: 441101 Booking Date: 08-21-2022 – 2:29 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 ENRIQUEZ, DEZARAE Booking #: 441100 Booking Date: 08-21-2022 – 1:01 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1662.00 BAUGH, ZANE Booking #: 441099 Booking Date: 08-21-2022 – 12:52 am Charges: 48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

MISC CPFX2 Bond: Bond $1000.00 DELGADO, JOEL Booking #: 441098 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 10:57 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $150.00 GARCIA, PETE Booking #: 441097 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 10:52 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 OSHUNKENTAN, JONATHAN Booking #: 441096 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 10:02 pm Charges: 13990043 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

13990044 *GOB* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54999999 BICYCLE RIDING AGAINST THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

MISC FTAX2 Bond: Bond $1888.00 Ponce, Jose Booking #: 441095 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 9:51 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 HAMEL, WINSTON Booking #: 441094 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 9:30 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ASSAULT *COMM*ASSAULT

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $1970.00 BOGUE, JOSHUA Booking #: 441093 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 6:31 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: Bond No Bond FLORES, FRANKIE Booking #: 441092 Release Date: 08-20-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 5:08 pm Charges: 26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING Bond: Bond $500.00 MEEK, KOLLIN Booking #: 441091 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 4:24 pm Charges: 32.41 *COMM*ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON

32.41 *COMMISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK

32.41 *COMMISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK icon

FTA *COMM*FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON

FTA *COMM*FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: Bond No Bond VICKERY, JON Booking #: 441090 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 2:11 pm Charges: 13990001 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

48010006 *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 13990001 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ48010006 *GOB*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS MARTINEZ, MARCIAL Booking #: 441089 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 12:18 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $1526.00

