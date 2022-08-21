Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Joshua Bogue, 34, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He is charged with burglary of a habitation for an offense that records indicate happened on July 13th.
Bogue was featured in a Facebook post published by the Concho Valley Crime Stoppers on August 11th.
As of Sunday morning, August 21st, Bogue remains in custody in Tom Green County with a recommended bond of $35,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* ASSAULT: 1
- *COMM* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- *COMM* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ICON: 1
- *COMM* FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1
- *COMM* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK icon: 1
- *COMM* ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- BICYCLE RIDING AGAINST THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 3
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42036165 NO DL (ICON): 1
- FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 4
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
