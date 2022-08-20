Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • *CAPIAS PRO FINE*ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 2
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
  • CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING LICENSE- NO: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
  • FAILURE TO STOP AT DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT: 1
  • FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT 2: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
WHITE, ISIAH
Booking #:
441088
Booking Date:
08-20-2022 – 3:54 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 DRIVING LICENSE- NO
54999999 FAILURE TO STOP AT DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT
Bond:
Bond
$1884.00
HOPKINS, ZACHARY
Booking #:
441087
Booking Date:
08-20-2022 – 3:27 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$2000.00
GARZA, LOGAN
Booking #:
441086
Booking Date:
08-20-2022 – 1:53 am
Charges:
23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
441082
Booking Date:
08-20-2022 – 1:16 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
CHILDRESS, KRISTY
Booking #:
441085
Booking Date:
08-20-2022 – 12:56 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
BAEZA, COURTNEY
Booking #:
441084
Booking Date:
08-20-2022 – 12:42 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
MARTINEZ, AMY
Booking #:
441083
Booking Date:
08-20-2022 – 12:31 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
TAYLOR, THOMAS
Booking #:
441081
Booking Date:
08-20-2022 – 12:13 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
HAYS, JONATHON
Booking #:
441080
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 11:54 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
MCGLAUN, DAVID
Booking #:
441079
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 11:04 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
OSHEA, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
441078
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 9:38 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RIGGS, EDMOND
Booking #:
441077
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 7:02 pm
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SULLIVAN, STANLEY
Booking #:
441076
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 5:56 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$1162.00
STAKES, ISAIAH
Booking #:
441075
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 5:55 pm
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GOMEZ TORRES, MIGUEL
Booking #:
441072
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 5:35 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
Bond:
Bond
$60000.00
APODACA, JESUS
Booking #:
441074
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
35990247 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PITTS, PHILLIPE
Booking #:
441073
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 4:45 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
JOINER, JOSH
Booking #:
441071
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 3:42 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BREVELLE, SHANE
Booking #:
441069
Release Date:
08-19-2022 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 2:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
TALAVERA, MARVIN
Booking #:
441070
Release Date:
08-19-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 2:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
HARRISON, CORT
Booking #:
441068
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 12:55 pm
Charges:
35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MEDINA, EMERALD
Booking #:
441067
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 12:00 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT 2
MISC CPF X 6
Bond:
Bond
$2048.00
BORREGO, SANDRA
Booking #:
441066
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 10:22 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CHAPPELL, MICHAEL
Booking #:
441065
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 9:51 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
23990193 *CPF*THEFT PROP >= $750<$2500
49990001 *GOB*ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY
Bond:
Bond
$2720.00
CHAPPELL, KAYLA
Booking #:
441064
Release Date:
08-19-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 9:29 am
Charges:
23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597