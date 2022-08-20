Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- *CAPIAS PRO FINE*ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *VIOLATION OF PAROLE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 2
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
- CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING LICENSE- NO: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2
- FAILURE TO STOP AT DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT: 1
- FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT 2: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54999999 DRIVING LICENSE- NO
54999999 FAILURE TO STOP AT DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
MISC CPF X 6
23990193 *CPF*THEFT PROP >= $750<$2500
49990001 *GOB*ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY
