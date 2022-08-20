Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*CAPIAS PRO FINE*ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*VIOLATION OF PAROLE* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 2

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING LICENSE- NO: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

FAILURE TO STOP AT DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT 2: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 2

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

WHITE, ISIAH Booking #: 441088 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 3:54 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING

54999999 DRIVING LICENSE- NO

54999999 FAILURE TO STOP AT DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT Bond: Bond $1884.00 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING54999999 DRIVING LICENSE- NO54999999 FAILURE TO STOP AT DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT HOPKINS, ZACHARY Booking #: 441087 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 3:27 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $2000.00 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED GARZA, LOGAN Booking #: 441086 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 1:53 am Charges: 23990191 *VOP* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond No Bond BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 441082 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 1:16 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 CHILDRESS, KRISTY Booking #: 441085 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 12:56 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION BAEZA, COURTNEY Booking #: 441084 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 12:42 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION MARTINEZ, AMY Booking #: 441083 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 12:31 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 TAYLOR, THOMAS Booking #: 441081 Booking Date: 08-20-2022 – 12:13 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1500.00 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED HAYS, JONATHON Booking #: 441080 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 11:54 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 MCGLAUN, DAVID Booking #: 441079 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 11:04 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond $1500.00 OSHEA, TIMOTHY Booking #: 441078 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 9:38 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond RIGGS, EDMOND Booking #: 441077 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 7:02 pm Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond SULLIVAN, STANLEY Booking #: 441076 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 5:56 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $1162.00 55999999 POSS/ DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRTMISC PAROLE VIOLATION STAKES, ISAIAH Booking #: 441075 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 5:55 pm Charges: 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond 25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G GOMEZ TORRES, MIGUEL Booking #: 441072 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 5:35 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K Bond: Bond $60000.00 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K APODACA, JESUS Booking #: 441074 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 5:27 pm Charges: 35990247 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond PITTS, PHILLIPE Booking #: 441073 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 4:45 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 JOINER, JOSH Booking #: 441071 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 3:42 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: Bond No Bond BREVELLE, SHANE Booking #: 441069 Release Date: 08-19-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 2:13 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 TALAVERA, MARVIN Booking #: 441070 Release Date: 08-19-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 2:11 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 HARRISON, CORT Booking #: 441068 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 12:55 pm Charges: 35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond 35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200GMISC PAROLE VIOLATIONMISC US MARSHAL HOLD MEDINA, EMERALD Booking #: 441067 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 12:00 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT 2

MISC CPF X 6 Bond: Bond $2048.00 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT 2MISC CPF X 6 BORREGO, SANDRA Booking #: 441066 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 10:22 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond CHAPPELL, MICHAEL Booking #: 441065 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 9:51 am Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

23990193 *CPF*THEFT PROP >= $750<$2500

49990001 *GOB*ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY Bond: Bond $2720.00 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)23990193 *CPF*THEFT PROP >= $750<$250049990001 *GOB*ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY CHAPPELL, KAYLA Booking #: 441064 Release Date: 08-19-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 9:29 am Charges: 23990191 *GOB* THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $1000.00

