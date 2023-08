From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

MISC FTA X 2: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES CLASS C: 1

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IMMINENT DANGER SBI: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC X 2: 1

CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

*J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2 OZ: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

Jorge Garcia SO Number: 81671 Booking Number: 446492 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 4:43 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Norma Correa SO Number: 105743 Booking Number: 446491 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 2:14 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Raul Bermea SO Number: 24777 Booking Number: 446490 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 1:59 am Charges: PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES CLASS C MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $1466.00 Neal Garcia SO Number: 32217 Booking Number: 446489 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 1:30 am Charges: FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IMMINENT DANGER SBI DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $2000.00 Quentin Sallie SO Number: 106868 Booking Number: 446488 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 12:20 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Kenneth Phillips SO Number: 93710 Booking Number: 446487 Booking Date: 08-02-2023 12:13 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Elias Neal SO Number: 106867 Booking Number: 446486 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 10:06 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Dezarae Enriquez SO Number: 101336 Booking Number: 446485 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 10:02 pm Charges: WALKING WITH TRAFFIC X 2 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $2232.00 Paul Garza SO Number: 54900 Booking Number: 446484 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 9:32 pm Charges: *GJI*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Eric Hirst SO Number: 74142 Booking Number: 446483 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 8:53 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Manuel Hinojos SO Number: 43377 Booking Number: 446482 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 8:28 pm Charges: MISC FTA X2 Bond: $964.00 Michael Mason SO Number: 106866 Booking Number: 446481 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 7:54 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Melinda Grigsby SO Number: 100062 Booking Number: 446480 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 5:11 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Secundino Lara SO Number: 106865 Booking Number: 446479 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 4:31 pm Charges: *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: $20000.00 Juanita Phillips SO Number: 37786 Booking Number: 446478 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 4:11 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Luis Moreno-coronado SO Number: 106864 Booking Number: 446477 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 3:46 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Esperanza Delacruz SO Number: 98578 Booking Number: 446476 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 3:42 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Anthony Mccarthy SO Number: 17134 Booking Number: 446475 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 1:16 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS MISC CPF X5 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1002.00 Vicente Trevino SO Number: 106504 Booking Number: 446474 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 12:36 pm Charges: *J/NISI* POSS MARIJ <2 OZ Bond: No Bond Eric Daugherty SO Number: 101519 Booking Number: 446473 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 11:02 am Charges: *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Calvin Guerette SO Number: 45890 Booking Number: 446472 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 10:07 am Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: No Bond Antonio Juarez SO Number: 57017 Booking Number: 446471 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 9:01 am Charges: *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597