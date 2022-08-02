Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*GO OFF BOND*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 5

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EXP VEH REGISTRATION: 1

EXPIRED DL/ID: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

ROBBERY: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR X3: 1

GARCIA, ERNESTO Booking #: 440751 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 2:40 am Charges: 54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

MISC CPF X1 Bond: Bond No Bond 54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATEDMISC CPF X1 DELATORRE, EFREN Booking #: 440750 Booking Date: 08-02-2022 – 1:37 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond LONG, JUSTIN Booking #: 440749 Release Date: 08-02-2022 – 12:58 am Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 10:49 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

54999999 DWLI

54999999 EXP VEH REGISTRATION

54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X3 Bond: Bond $6416.20 13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE54999999 DWLI54999999 EXP VEH REGISTRATION54999999 EXPIRED DL/IDMISC FTA X2MISC VPTA X3 DUNN, JESSIE Booking #: 440748 Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 9:55 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $440.00 HERNANDEZ, FIDEL Booking #: 440747 Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 9:36 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond: Bond No Bond ALVAREZ, JUAN Booking #: 440746 Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 8:48 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond $500.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTIONMISC PAROLE VIOLATION BENNETT, REBECCA Booking #: 440745 Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 8:45 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $1662.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75035990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS BRADLEY, RYAN Booking #: 440744 Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 8:09 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: Bond No Bond SMITH, DONNIE Booking #: 440743 Release Date: 08-02-2022 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 6:54 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 ZERTUCHE, AUSTEN Booking #: 440742 Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 6:22 pm Charges: 12990001 ROBBERY Bond: Bond No Bond FLANAGAN, JIM Booking #: 440741 Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 6:22 pm Charges: 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond 23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500MISC PAROLE VIOLATION FLORENTINO, THOMAS Booking #: 440740 Release Date: 08-01-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 5:38 pm Charges: 35990248 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond $15000.00 BRADFORD, SHELLY Booking #: 440739 Release Date: 08-01-2022 – 7:28 pm Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 4:19 pm Charges: 23990194 *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond: Bond No Bond WILBOURN, HANNAH Booking #: 440738 Release Date: 08-01-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 3:52 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond $1000.00 PROA, OLIVIA Booking #: 440737 Release Date: 08-01-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 1:26 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, RYAN Booking #: 440736 Release Date: 08-01-2022 – 5:58 pm Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 12:56 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 MARTINEZ, CLAUDELIA Booking #: 440735 Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 11:21 am Charges: MISC CPF X2

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond MISC CPF X2MISC PAROLE VIOLATION PALMOUR, JAMES Booking #: 440734 Release Date: 08-01-2022 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 11:10 am Charges: 54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 Bond: Bond No Bond PACHECO, LISA Booking #: 440733 Booking Date: 08-01-2022 – 9:28 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 3MISC FTA X 1

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

