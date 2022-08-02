Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *GO OFF BOND*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 5
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- EXP VEH REGISTRATION: 1
- EXPIRED DL/ID: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- ROBBERY: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR X3: 1
MISC CPF X1
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXP VEH REGISTRATION
54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X3
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC FTA X 1
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597