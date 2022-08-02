Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 5
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • EXP VEH REGISTRATION: 1
  • EXPIRED DL/ID: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • ROBBERY: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR X3: 1
GARCIA, ERNESTO
Booking #:
440751
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 2:40 am
Charges:
54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
MISC CPF X1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DELATORRE, EFREN
Booking #:
440750
Booking Date:
08-02-2022 – 1:37 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LONG, JUSTIN
Booking #:
440749
Release Date:
08-02-2022 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 10:49 pm
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54999999 DWLI
54999999 EXP VEH REGISTRATION
54999999 EXPIRED DL/ID
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X3
Bond:
Bond
$6416.20
DUNN, JESSIE
Booking #:
440748
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$440.00
HERNANDEZ, FIDEL
Booking #:
440747
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 9:36 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ALVAREZ, JUAN
Booking #:
440746
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 8:48 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010019 EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
BENNETT, REBECCA
Booking #:
440745
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 8:45 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$1662.00
BRADLEY, RYAN
Booking #:
440744
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 8:09 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SMITH, DONNIE
Booking #:
440743
Release Date:
08-02-2022 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 6:54 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
ZERTUCHE, AUSTEN
Booking #:
440742
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
12990001 ROBBERY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FLANAGAN, JIM
Booking #:
440741
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 6:22 pm
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FLORENTINO, THOMAS
Booking #:
440740
Release Date:
08-01-2022 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
35990248 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
$15000.00
BRADFORD, SHELLY
Booking #:
440739
Release Date:
08-01-2022 – 7:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 4:19 pm
Charges:
23990194 *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WILBOURN, HANNAH
Booking #:
440738
Release Date:
08-01-2022 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 3:52 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
PROA, OLIVIA
Booking #:
440737
Release Date:
08-01-2022 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 1:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, RYAN
Booking #:
440736
Release Date:
08-01-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 12:56 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
MARTINEZ, CLAUDELIA
Booking #:
440735
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 11:21 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PALMOUR, JAMES
Booking #:
440734
Release Date:
08-01-2022 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 11:10 am
Charges:
54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PACHECO, LISA
Booking #:
440733
Booking Date:
08-01-2022 – 9:28 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597