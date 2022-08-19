Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Angel Valdez Mugshot

Angel Annette Valdez, 25, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Valdez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an offense jail records indicate happened on Saturday, August 13th.

As of Friday morning, August 19th, Valdez remains in custody in Tom Green County with a recommended bond of $100,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *J/N*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*HARASSMENT: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 9
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE: 1
  • FALSE REPORT TO A PEACE OFFICER: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • FTS DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT- STOP SIGN: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 2
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
CARSON, ISAIAH
Booking #:
441063
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 3:52 am
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX1
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
GEORGE, RAYMOND
Booking #:
441062
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 2:21 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
PESINA, RAY
Booking #:
441061
Booking Date:
08-19-2022 – 1:02 am
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC CPF X 11
Bond:
Bond
$674.00
CANNON, JESSIE
Booking #:
441060
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 11:56 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
MISC FTAX2
Bond:
Bond
$4042.00
IBARRA, JUAN
Booking #:
441059
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 10:56 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
ROBERTS, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
441058
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
NICHOLSON, MELISSA
Booking #:
441057
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 10:41 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
DELEON, ROBERT
Booking #:
441056
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 10:18 pm
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BANON, SELENA
Booking #:
441055
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 9:56 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX1
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VALDEZ, ANGEL
Booking #:
441054
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ANDROS, BRIANA
Booking #:
441053
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
PW46.001 *CPF* NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED)
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WHEELER, RICHARD
Booking #:
441052
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 7:15 pm
Charges:
50990041 *J/N*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
54999999 FTS DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT- STOP SIGN
MISC CPF X 3
Bond:
Bond
$152.00
WATSON, JASON
Booking #:
441050
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 5:16 pm
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BARRERA, JOSE
Booking #:
441051
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 5:12 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GONZALES, ROBERT
Booking #:
441049
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 4:31 pm
Charges:
13990001 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
13990031 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WALKER, WHITNEY
Booking #:
441048
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 4:09 pm
Charges:
23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
29990042 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
53990004 *RPR*HARASSMENT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, JOSHUA
Booking #:
441047
Release Date:
08-18-2022 – 9:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 3:53 pm
Charges:
54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X 2
MISC VPTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$2450.00
CASTILLO, PAUL
Booking #:
441046
Release Date:
08-18-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 3:40 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$662.00
COUNTS, KENNEDY
Booking #:
441045
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 1:35 pm
Charges:
35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
AGUERO, JESUS
Booking #:
441044
Release Date:
08-18-2022 – 1:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 12:18 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TORRES, TOMAS
Booking #:
441043
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 10:57 am
Charges:
57070019 *GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
MISC CPF X2
MISC NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
Bond:
Bond
$1024.00
BELTRAN, ROBBIE
Booking #:
441042
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 10:21 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX 8
MISC VPTA X2
Bond:
Bond
$4164.00
RAMIREZ, RAMIRO
Booking #:
441041
Release Date:
08-18-2022 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 9:15 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
P59 FALSE REPORT TO A PEACE OFFICER
Bond:
Bond
$2000.00
FERGUSON, JEREMY
Booking #:
441040
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 8:52 am
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
MISC CPF X9
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
