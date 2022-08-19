Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Angel Annette Valdez, 25, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Valdez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an offense jail records indicate happened on Saturday, August 13th.
As of Friday morning, August 19th, Valdez remains in custody in Tom Green County with a recommended bond of $100,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- *J/N*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*HARASSMENT: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 9
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE: 1
- FALSE REPORT TO A PEACE OFFICER: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- FTS DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT- STOP SIGN: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 2
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2
MISC CPFX1
MISC CPF X 11
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
MISC FTAX2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 FTS DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT- STOP SIGN
MISC CPF X 3
13990031 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
29990042 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
53990004 *RPR*HARASSMENT
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
MISC CPF X 2
MISC VPTA X2
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC CPF X2
MISC NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX 8
MISC VPTA X2
P59 FALSE REPORT TO A PEACE OFFICER
MISC CPF X9
MISC FTA X1
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597