Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Angel Annette Valdez, 25, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Valdez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an offense jail records indicate happened on Saturday, August 13th. As of Friday morning, August 19th, Valdez remains in custody in Tom Green County with a recommended bond of $100,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GO OFF BOND* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

*GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

*J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*J/N*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*HARASSMENT: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 9

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE: 1

FALSE REPORT TO A PEACE OFFICER: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

FTS DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT- STOP SIGN: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 2

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 3

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 2

CARSON, ISAIAH Booking #: 441063 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 3:52 am Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX1 Bond: Bond $662.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPFX1 GEORGE, RAYMOND Booking #: 441062 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 2:21 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 PESINA, RAY Booking #: 441061 Booking Date: 08-19-2022 – 1:02 am Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC CPF X 11 Bond: Bond $674.00 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMISC CPF X 11 CANNON, JESSIE Booking #: 441060 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 11:56 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSE

MISC FTAX2 Bond: Bond $4042.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 NO DRIVER’S LICENSEMISC FTAX2 IBARRA, JUAN Booking #: 441059 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 10:56 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 ROBERTS, TIMOTHY Booking #: 441058 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 10:50 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 NICHOLSON, MELISSA Booking #: 441057 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 10:41 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: Bond $500.00 DELEON, ROBERT Booking #: 441056 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 10:18 pm Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: Bond No Bond BANON, SELENA Booking #: 441055 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 9:56 pm Charges: MISC CPFX1 Bond: Bond No Bond VALDEZ, ANGEL Booking #: 441054 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 8:58 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPONMISC PAROLE VIOLATION ANDROS, BRIANA Booking #: 441053 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 7:48 pm Charges: PW46.001 *CPF* NO FISHING LICENSE (WHEN REQUIRED) Bond: Bond No Bond WHEELER, RICHARD Booking #: 441052 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 7:15 pm Charges: 50990041 *J/N*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

54999999 FTS DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT- STOP SIGN

MISC CPF X 3 Bond: Bond $152.00 50990041 *J/N*OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION54999999 FTS DESIGNATED STOPPING POINT- STOP SIGNMISC CPF X 3 WATSON, JASON Booking #: 441050 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 5:16 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond BARRERA, JOSE Booking #: 441051 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 5:12 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond GONZALES, ROBERT Booking #: 441049 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 4:31 pm Charges: 13990001 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13990031 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond 13990001 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ13990031 *J/N*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE WALKER, WHITNEY Booking #: 441048 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 4:09 pm Charges: 23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

29990042 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION

53990004 *RPR*HARASSMENT Bond: Bond No Bond 23990191 *RPR*THEFT PROP >= $100<$75029990042 *RPR*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75048010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTION53990004 *RPR*HARASSMENT LOPEZ, JOSHUA Booking #: 441047 Release Date: 08-18-2022 – 9:43 pm Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 3:53 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE

54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

MISC CPF X 2

MISC VPTA X2 Bond: Bond $2450.00 54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSEMISC CPF X 2MISC VPTA X2 CASTILLO, PAUL Booking #: 441046 Release Date: 08-18-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 3:40 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $662.00 COUNTS, KENNEDY Booking #: 441045 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 1:35 pm Charges: 35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond 35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1GMISC PAROLE VIOLATION AGUERO, JESUS Booking #: 441044 Release Date: 08-18-2022 – 1:28 pm Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 12:18 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond TORRES, TOMAS Booking #: 441043 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 10:57 am Charges: 57070019 *GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT

MISC CPF X2

MISC NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT Bond: Bond $1024.00 57070019 *GOB* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRTMISC CPF X2MISC NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT BELTRAN, ROBBIE Booking #: 441042 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 10:21 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPFX 8

MISC VPTA X2 Bond: Bond $4164.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 NO PROOF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPFX 8MISC VPTA X2 RAMIREZ, RAMIRO Booking #: 441041 Release Date: 08-18-2022 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 9:15 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

P59 FALSE REPORT TO A PEACE OFFICER Bond: Bond $2000.00 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSP59 FALSE REPORT TO A PEACE OFFICER FERGUSON, JEREMY Booking #: 441040 Booking Date: 08-18-2022 – 8:52 am Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

MISC CPF X9

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $502.00 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPF X9MISC FTA X1

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597