Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Jonathan Wayne Staker, 44, of Rowena, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
Staker is charged with aggravated kidnapping with the intent to terrorize for an offense that records indicate happened on Monday, August 15th.
As of Thursday morning, August 18th, Staker remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $500,000.