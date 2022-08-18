Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Jonathan Staker Mugshot

Jonathan Wayne Staker, 44, of Rowena, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Staker is charged with aggravated kidnapping with the intent to terrorize for an offense that records indicate happened on Monday, August 15th.

As of Thursday morning, August 18th, Staker remains in custody in Tom Green County with a bond of $500,000.

MCADAMS, JOSHUA
Booking #:
441039
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 2:42 am
Charges:
13990031 *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
Bond:
$3764.00
COLEMAN, VENITA
Booking #:
441038
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 1:56 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 4
Bond:
No Bond
WHIPPLE, ROBERT
Booking #:
441037
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 1:14 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
No Bond
DELAO, ROBERT
Booking #:
441036
Booking Date:
08-18-2022 – 12:55 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ48010010 FLEEING POLICE OFFICER50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
$3662.00
LOPEZ, ROY
Booking #:
441035
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 10:14 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X1
Bond:
$662.00
ROGERS, AUSTIN
Booking #:
441034
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 10:06 pm
Charges:
13150007 *MTR* AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond:
$500.00
HARO, JESSICA
Booking #:
441033
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 9:52 pm
Charges:
35990003 *MTR* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPFX2MISC FTA
Bond:
$1164.00
ESTRADA, RAUL
Booking #:
441032
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 9:30 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
$1162.00
PENA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
441031
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 9:23 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G54999999 SEATBELT-PASSENGER55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
$1030.00
ORNELAZ, JORDAN
Booking #:
441030
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 9:15 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54999999 SEATBELT-DRIVER
Bond:
$868.00
SUBIA, RUBEN
Booking #:
441029
Release Date:
08-17-2022 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 8:31 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond:
$1000.00
CHANDLER, BRITNEY
Booking #:
441028
Release Date:
08-17-2022 – 11:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 7:45 pm
Charges:
MISC CPFX2
Bond:
No Bond
Dunn, Clayton
Booking #:
441027
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 6:56 pm
Charges:
54010008 *COMM*ACCIDENT INVOLVING DEATH
Bond:
No Bond
STAKER, JONATHAN
Booking #:
441026
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 5:47 pm
Charges:
10990015 AGG KIDNAPPING TERRORIZE
Bond:
$500000.00
HARVEY, FLOYD
Booking #:
441025
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 5:41 pm
Charges:
53999999 FAIL TO IDENTIFY55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
$1674.00
MARTIN, JONATHAN
Booking #:
441024
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
No Bond
TARANGO, SARAY
Booking #:
441023
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 4:46 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C26990233 FRAUD DESTROY REMOVAL CONCEALMENT WRITING35990016 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136414 POSS DRUG PARA (ICON)
Bond:
$4156.00
HOWELL, JASON
Booking #:
441022
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 12:35 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZMISC CPF X6
Bond:
$2760.50
MATTHEW, SEDRICK
Booking #:
441021
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 12:32 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIAMISC CPF X1
Bond:
$662.00
SINGLETON, WILLIAM
Booking #:
441020
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 12:21 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
$5662.00
BALDERAZ, BERNARD
Booking #:
441019
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 11:07 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
No Bond
CANTU, FRED
Booking #:
441018
Release Date:
08-17-2022 – 12:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 10:41 am
Charges:
VPTA VPTA
Bond:
No Bond
