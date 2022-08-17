Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

David Flores Mugshot

David Lee Flores, 37, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Flores is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an offense that, according to booking records, happened on Sunday, August 14th.

Flores remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set, but jail records indicate a bond of $40,000 is recommended.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
  • DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • PEDESTRIAN – CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT AT CROSSWALK: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • PUBLIC NUISANCE ENH: 1
  • REGISTRATION- EXPIRED: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
  • WRONG, FICTITIOUS, ALTERED OR OBSCURED INSIGNIA: 1
BECK, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
441014
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 4:52 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
TREMBLAY, BRADLEY
Booking #:
441017
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 3:30 am
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BLACK, ERIC
Booking #:
441016
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 2:49 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
PATINO, JAZMIN
Booking #:
441015
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 2:42 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
CARRILLO, ARTURO
Booking #:
441013
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 12:39 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
BOLWERK, TRAVIS
Booking #:
441012
Booking Date:
08-17-2022 – 12:31 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FLORES, DAVID
Booking #:
441011
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 11:02 pm
Charges:
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SUTTERFIELD, CASEY
Booking #:
441010
Release Date:
08-17-2022 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 10:59 pm
Charges:
54999999 DWLI
54999999 REGISTRATION- EXPIRED
54999999 WRONG, FICTITIOUS, ALTERED OR OBSCURED INSIGNIA
Bond:
Bond
$1534.00
REEVES, PRESTON
Booking #:
441009
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
Bond:
Bond
$764.00
PETTY, BRENTON
Booking #:
441008
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 9:00 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 PEDESTRIAN – CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT AT CROSSWALK
Bond:
Bond
$294.00
RODRIGUEZ, PABLO
Booking #:
441007
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 8:18 pm
Charges:
73991005 MTR* ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ADAMS, TY
Booking #:
441006
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 8:18 pm
Charges:
48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, BREANNA
Booking #:
441005
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 7:03 pm
Charges:
52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VILLARREAL, REGINO
Booking #:
441004
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 6:46 pm
Charges:
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
LOPEZ, ISAAC
Booking #:
441003
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 6:27 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DAMATO, FRANK
Booking #:
441002
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 5:37 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
SHEFFIELD, SHAWN
Booking #:
441001
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 3:32 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, DEBBIE
Booking #:
441000
Release Date:
08-16-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 2:32 pm
Charges:
48990002 *GOB*HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BRAZEAL, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440999
Release Date:
08-16-2022 – 4:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 1:51 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
Fox, Robert
Booking #:
440998
Release Date:
08-16-2022 – 4:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 9:57 am
Charges:
53990016 PUBLIC NUISANCE ENH
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
