Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

David Lee Flores, 37, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Flores is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an offense that, according to booking records, happened on Sunday, August 14th. Flores remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set, but jail records indicate a bond of $40,000 is recommended.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GO OFF BOND* HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

*RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1

DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

PEDESTRIAN – CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT AT CROSSWALK: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

PUBLIC NUISANCE ENH: 1

REGISTRATION- EXPIRED: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

WRONG, FICTITIOUS, ALTERED OR OBSCURED INSIGNIA: 1

BECK, CRYSTAL Booking #: 441014 Booking Date: 08-17-2022 – 4:52 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 TREMBLAY, BRADLEY Booking #: 441017 Booking Date: 08-17-2022 – 3:30 am Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: Bond No Bond 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT13990090 ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON BLACK, ERIC Booking #: 441016 Booking Date: 08-17-2022 – 2:49 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 PATINO, JAZMIN Booking #: 441015 Booking Date: 08-17-2022 – 2:42 am Charges: 48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond $500.00 CARRILLO, ARTURO Booking #: 441013 Booking Date: 08-17-2022 – 12:39 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: Bond $1500.00 BOLWERK, TRAVIS Booking #: 441012 Booking Date: 08-17-2022 – 12:31 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond FLORES, DAVID Booking #: 441011 Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 11:02 pm Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: Bond No Bond SUTTERFIELD, CASEY Booking #: 441010 Release Date: 08-17-2022 – 12:43 am Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 10:59 pm Charges: 54999999 DWLI

54999999 REGISTRATION- EXPIRED

54999999 WRONG, FICTITIOUS, ALTERED OR OBSCURED INSIGNIA Bond: Bond $1534.00 54999999 DWLI54999999 REGISTRATION- EXPIRED54999999 WRONG, FICTITIOUS, ALTERED OR OBSCURED INSIGNIA REEVES, PRESTON Booking #: 441009 Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 10:47 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond: Bond $764.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT54999999 WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC PETTY, BRENTON Booking #: 441008 Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 9:00 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 PEDESTRIAN – CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT AT CROSSWALK Bond: Bond $294.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 PEDESTRIAN – CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT AT CROSSWALK RODRIGUEZ, PABLO Booking #: 441007 Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 8:18 pm Charges: 73991005 MTR* ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY Bond: Bond No Bond ADAMS, TY Booking #: 441006 Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 8:18 pm Charges: 48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond: Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, BREANNA Booking #: 441005 Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 7:03 pm Charges: 52130005 DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM Bond: Bond No Bond VILLARREAL, REGINO Booking #: 441004 Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 6:46 pm Charges: 48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $502.00 48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTIONMISC CPF X2MISC FTA X1 LOPEZ, ISAAC Booking #: 441003 Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 6:27 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond DAMATO, FRANK Booking #: 441002 Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 5:37 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON SHEFFIELD, SHAWN Booking #: 441001 Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 3:32 pm Charges: 35990015 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, DEBBIE Booking #: 441000 Release Date: 08-16-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 2:32 pm Charges: 48990002 *GOB*HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION Bond: Bond No Bond BRAZEAL, MICHAEL Booking #: 440999 Release Date: 08-16-2022 – 4:28 pm Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 1:51 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $500.00 Fox, Robert Booking #: 440998 Release Date: 08-16-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 9:57 am Charges: 53990016 PUBLIC NUISANCE ENH Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597