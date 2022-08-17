Over the past 24 hours, 20 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
David Lee Flores, 37, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Flores is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an offense that, according to booking records, happened on Sunday, August 14th.
Flores remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set, but jail records indicate a bond of $40,000 is recommended.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GO OFF BOND* HINDER APPREHENSION/PROSECUTION: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- *RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 1
- DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- *MOTION TO REVOKE* ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- PEDESTRIAN – CROSSING ROADWAY/NOT AT CROSSWALK: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- PUBLIC NUISANCE ENH: 1
- REGISTRATION- EXPIRED: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
- WRONG, FICTITIOUS, ALTERED OR OBSCURED INSIGNIA: 1
