Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

*COMM* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE*SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

*RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 23

COMM X 8: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

MORALES, ARMANDO Booking #: 440997 Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 2:45 am Charges: 22990002 MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: Bond No Bond HARRELL, MYCHAL Booking #: 440996 Booking Date: 08-16-2022 – 12:53 am Charges: 23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM Bond: Bond $5000.00 TANGUMA, MANUEL Booking #: 440995 Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 11:36 pm Charges: 57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond BERREMAN, DELBERT Booking #: 440994 Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 10:00 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 BLANCO, JUAN Booking #: 440993 Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 8:33 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond ROBLES, ADRIAN Booking #: 440992 Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 6:30 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

36990007 *MTR*SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond: Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ36990007 *MTR*SEX OFFENDER'S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 440991 Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 6:15 pm Charges: 57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond WALLACE, WAYNE Booking #: 440990 Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 5:28 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond $15000.00 RODRIGUEZ, MELISSA Booking #: 440989 Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 4:38 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond: Bond No Bond SANDOVAL, PAIGE Booking #: 440988 Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 3:28 pm Charges: 23990194 *COMM* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

25890001 *COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Bond: Bond No Bond 23990194 *COMM* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K25890001 *COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT THOMPSON, KIMBERLY Booking #: 440987 Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 1:03 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 7 Bond: Bond No Bond TORREZ, JODY Booking #: 440986 Release Date: 08-15-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 11:46 am Charges: MISC COMM X 8 Bond: Bond No Bond CAMPBELL, LEON Booking #: 440985 Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 11:34 am Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: Bond No Bond COVARRUBIAS, EDUARDO Booking #: 440984 Release Date: 08-15-2022 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 9:30 am Charges: 54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

