Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • *COMM* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE*SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1
  • *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 23
  • COMM X 8: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
MORALES, ARMANDO
Booking #:
440997
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 2:45 am
Charges:
22990002 MTR* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HARRELL, MYCHAL
Booking #:
440996
Booking Date:
08-16-2022 – 12:53 am
Charges:
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
Bond:
Bond
$5000.00
TANGUMA, MANUEL
Booking #:
440995
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 11:36 pm
Charges:
57070020 *RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
BERREMAN, DELBERT
Booking #:
440994
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
BLANCO, JUAN
Booking #:
440993
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 8:33 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ROBLES, ADRIAN
Booking #:
440992
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
36990007 *MTR*SEX OFFENDER’S DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
440991
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 6:15 pm
Charges:
57070020 RPR* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WALLACE, WAYNE
Booking #:
440990
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 5:28 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
$15000.00
RODRIGUEZ, MELISSA
Booking #:
440989
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 4:38 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SANDOVAL, PAIGE
Booking #:
440988
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 3:28 pm
Charges:
23990194 *COMM* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
25890001 *COMM* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
THOMPSON, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
440987
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 1:03 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 7
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TORREZ, JODY
Booking #:
440986
Release Date:
08-15-2022 – 1:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 11:46 am
Charges:
MISC COMM X 8
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CAMPBELL, LEON
Booking #:
440985
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 11:34 am
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
COVARRUBIAS, EDUARDO
Booking #:
440984
Release Date:
08-15-2022 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 9:30 am
Charges:
54040009 *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597