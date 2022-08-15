Over the past 72 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Eric Cruz, 25, of San Angelo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sunday, August 14, 2022. According to jail records, he is charged with burglary of a building and parole violation. As of Monday morning, August 15th, Cruz remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*HARASSMENT: 1

*RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

COMM: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

*GOING OFF BOND* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK: 1

MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

SPEEDING: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET: 1

August 15, 2022 HERRERA, DANIELLA Booking #: 440983 Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 1:52 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00 FERNANDEZ, MARIBEL Booking #: 440982 Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 12:10 am Charges: 73999999 LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK

MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond: Bond $914.00 73999999 LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARKMISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE SUAREZ, THERESA Booking #: 440981 Booking Date: 08-15-2022 – 12:06 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond DOSS, MARCUS Booking #: 440980 Booking Date: 08-14-2022 – 11:34 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: Bond $462.00 DELACRUZ, JUANITA Booking #: 440979 Release Date: 08-14-2022 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 08-14-2022 – 10:21 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

SP SPEEDING Bond: Bond No Bond FTA FAILURE TO APPEARSP SPEEDING REYES, RUBEN Booking #: 440978 Booking Date: 08-14-2022 – 10:03 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X 1 Bond: Bond $512.00 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCEMISC CPF X 1 REYES, MELISSA Booking #: 440977 Booking Date: 08-14-2022 – 9:55 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

MISC CPF X 3 Bond: Bond No Bond 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCEMISC CPF X 3 REYES, LENA Booking #: 440976 Booking Date: 08-14-2022 – 9:46 pm Charges: 73991084 INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond: Bond $500.00 CRUZ, ERIC Booking #: 440975 Booking Date: 08-14-2022 – 9:44 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)MISC PAROLE VIOLATION MOORE, SANDRA Booking #: 440974 Booking Date: 08-14-2022 – 7:35 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond Clark, Julia Booking #: 440973 Booking Date: 08-14-2022 – 2:45 pm Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: Bond No Bond August 13, 2022 HALL, CHAD Booking #: 440936 Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 9:45 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: Bond No Bond August 12, 2022 GARCIA, CYNTHIA Booking #: 440935 Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 4:47 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1500.00 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BECK, CRYSTAL Booking #: 440934 Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 4:31 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2

54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET

MISC FTA X 4 Bond: Bond $3672.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 254999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREETMISC FTA X 4 Montanez, Daniel Booking #: 440933 Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 1:22 am Charges: SB1 *CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER Bond: Bond No Bond VALADEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 440932 Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 1:16 am Charges: 35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC CPFX1

MISC FTAX1 Bond: Bond $1002.00 35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC CPFX1MISC FTAX1 BARRON, ERICA Booking #: 440931 Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 1:00 am Charges: 25890001 GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Bond: Bond No Bond UDESEN, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 440930 Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 12:49 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond MCALLISTER, TROY Booking #: 440929 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 5:54 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 MARTINEZ, CHELSIE Booking #: 440928 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 5:27 pm Charges: MISC COMM X 5 Bond: Bond No Bond SCOTT, LISA Booking #: 440927 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 5:00 pm Charges: 57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: Bond No Bond ANDERSON, STEPHEN Booking #: 440926 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 3:34 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond RIOJAS, DYLAN Booking #: 440925 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 3:32 pm Charges: 13160012 HARASSMENT

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: Bond $4500.00 13160012 HARASSMENT29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 ROBLES, RODNEY Booking #: 440924 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 10:31 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond MASTERSON, MICHAEL Booking #: 440923 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 10:21 am Charges: 13160012 *COMM*HARASSMENT Bond: Bond No Bond KUHN, NATHANIEL Booking #: 440922 Release Date: 08-11-2022 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 10:03 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond VASQUEZ, SAMMY Booking #: 440921 Release Date: 08-11-2022 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 6:26 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597