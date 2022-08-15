Over the past 72 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Eric Cruz Mugshot

Eric Cruz, 25, of San Angelo was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

According to jail records, he is charged with burglary of a building and parole violation.

As of Monday morning, August 15th, Cruz remains in custody in Tom Green County. No bond has been set.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*HARASSMENT: 1
  • *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • COMM: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
  • *GOING OFF BOND* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • HARASSMENT: 1
  • INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK: 1
  • MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 4
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • SPEEDING: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET: 1

August 15, 2022

HERRERA, DANIELLA
Booking #:
440983
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 1:52 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00
FERNANDEZ, MARIBEL
Booking #:
440982
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 12:10 am
Charges:
73999999 LAKE-GLASS CONTAINERS IN PARK
MISC FAIL TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
Bond:
Bond
$914.00
SUAREZ, THERESA
Booking #:
440981
Booking Date:
08-15-2022 – 12:06 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DOSS, MARCUS
Booking #:
440980
Booking Date:
08-14-2022 – 11:34 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond:
Bond
$462.00
DELACRUZ, JUANITA
Booking #:
440979
Release Date:
08-14-2022 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-14-2022 – 10:21 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
SP SPEEDING
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
REYES, RUBEN
Booking #:
440978
Booking Date:
08-14-2022 – 10:03 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT-FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 1
Bond:
Bond
$512.00
REYES, MELISSA
Booking #:
440977
Booking Date:
08-14-2022 – 9:55 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
MISC CPF X 3
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
REYES, LENA
Booking #:
440976
Booking Date:
08-14-2022 – 9:46 pm
Charges:
73991084 INTERFERE W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
CRUZ, ERIC
Booking #:
440975
Booking Date:
08-14-2022 – 9:44 pm
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MOORE, SANDRA
Booking #:
440974
Booking Date:
08-14-2022 – 7:35 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Clark, Julia
Booking #:
440973
Booking Date:
08-14-2022 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

August 13, 2022

HALL, CHAD
Booking #:
440936
Booking Date:
08-12-2022 – 9:45 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

August 12, 2022

GARCIA, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
440935
Booking Date:
08-12-2022 – 4:47 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
BECK, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
440934
Booking Date:
08-12-2022 – 4:31 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY STREET
MISC FTA X 4
Bond:
Bond
$3672.00
Montanez, Daniel
Booking #:
440933
Booking Date:
08-12-2022 – 1:22 am
Charges:
SB1 *CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VALADEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440932
Booking Date:
08-12-2022 – 1:16 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTAX1
Bond:
Bond
$1002.00
BARRON, ERICA
Booking #:
440931
Booking Date:
08-12-2022 – 1:00 am
Charges:
25890001 GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
UDESEN, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
440930
Booking Date:
08-12-2022 – 12:49 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MCALLISTER, TROY
Booking #:
440929
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 5:54 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
MARTINEZ, CHELSIE
Booking #:
440928
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 5
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SCOTT, LISA
Booking #:
440927
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 5:00 pm
Charges:
57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ANDERSON, STEPHEN
Booking #:
440926
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RIOJAS, DYLAN
Booking #:
440925
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 3:32 pm
Charges:
13160012 HARASSMENT
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$4500.00
ROBLES, RODNEY
Booking #:
440924
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 10:31 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MASTERSON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440923
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 10:21 am
Charges:
13160012 *COMM*HARASSMENT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
KUHN, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
440922
Release Date:
08-11-2022 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 10:03 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VASQUEZ, SAMMY
Booking #:
440921
Release Date:
08-11-2022 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 6:26 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597