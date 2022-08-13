Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

*CAPIAS PRO FINE*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

*GO OFF BOND* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

HALL, CHAD

SO #: 94946

Booking #: 440936

Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 9:45 am

Charges:

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

GARCIA, CYNTHIA

SO #: 79997

Booking #: 440935

Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 4:47 am

Charges:

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1500.00

Montanez, Daniel

SO #: 87499

Booking #: 440933

Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 1:22 am

Charges:

*CAPIAS PRO FINE*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER

Bond: No Bond

VALADEZ, MICHAEL

SO #: 58834

Booking #: 440932

Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 1:16 am

Charges:

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC CPFX1

MISC FTAX1

Bond: $1002.00

BARRON, ERICA

SO #: 94621

Booking #: 440931

Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 1:00 am

Charges:

*GO OFF BOND* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

Bond: No Bond

UDESEN, CHRISTIAN

SO #: 100949

Booking #: 440930

Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 12:49 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $2500.00