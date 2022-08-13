Over the past 24 hours, 6 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
*CAPIAS PRO FINE*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
*GO OFF BOND* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
HALL, CHAD
SO #: 94946
Booking #: 440936
Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 9:45 am
Charges:
ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
GARCIA, CYNTHIA
SO #: 79997
Booking #: 440935
Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 4:47 am
Charges:
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1500.00
Montanez, Daniel
SO #: 87499
Booking #: 440933
Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 1:22 am
Charges:
*CAPIAS PRO FINE*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER
Bond: No Bond
VALADEZ, MICHAEL
SO #: 58834
Booking #: 440932
Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 1:16 am
Charges:
*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTAX1
Bond: $1002.00
BARRON, ERICA
SO #: 94621
Booking #: 440931
Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 1:00 am
Charges:
*GO OFF BOND* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
Bond: No Bond
UDESEN, CHRISTIAN
SO #: 100949
Booking #: 440930
Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 12:49 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: $2500.00