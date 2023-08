From 7 a.m. on Friday, August 11, to 7 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

J/N CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC VPTA X 1: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

J/N CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

*COMM* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

J/N THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

420112 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT:EXPOSE TO SBI: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

MIS BENCH WARRANT: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

Michael Gonzales SO Number: 106913 Booking Number: 446662 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 3:56 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Ashley Garcia SO Number: 104408 Booking Number: 446661 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 3:54 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond: $1500.00 Frederico Perales SO Number: 95582 Booking Number: 446660 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 3:44 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $2000.00 Jesse Lewis SO Number: 14244 Booking Number: 446659 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 2:40 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Carlos Lopez SO Number: 106912 Booking Number: 446658 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 2:40 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Louis Martin SO Number: 23575 Booking Number: 446657 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 2:31 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: $2500.00 Brandi Castaneda SO Number: 106911 Booking Number: 446656 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 2:31 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Anthony Carrasco SO Number: 106910 Booking Number: 446655 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 1:32 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Francisco Hernandez SO Number: 51646 Booking Number: 446654 Booking Date: 08-12-2023 12:48 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC VPTA X 1 Bond: $1702.00 Evan Berryhill SO Number: 105401 Booking Number: 446653 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 11:35 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Ernesto Garcia SO Number: 63081 Booking Number: 446652 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 10:08 pm Charges: *CPF* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Ryan Hernandez SO Number: 106909 Booking Number: 446651 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 10:02 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: $50000.00 Melvin Cribb SO Number: 86004 Booking Number: 446650 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 9:56 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Joshua Dunn SO Number: 106787 Booking Number: 446649 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 7:53 pm Charges: VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond: $10000.00 Isabella Kalvoda SO Number: 87938 Booking Number: 446648 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 7:44 pm Charges: J/N CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT J/N CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Colt Barrientes SO Number: 87660 Booking Number: 446647 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 7:36 pm Charges: *COMM* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY Bond: No Bond Pedro Palmer SO Number: 98579 Booking Number: 446646 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 7:33 pm Charges: J/N THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 J/N CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Devonte Franklin SO Number: 89991 Booking Number: 446645 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 7:29 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Jandie Sanchez SO Number: 68836 Booking Number: 446644 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 5:45 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Cassidy Fisher SO Number: 101381 Booking Number: 446643 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 5:42 pm Charges: *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Sabrina Guerra SO Number: 70551 Booking Number: 446642 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 4:35 pm Charges: 420112 DISORDERLY CONDUCT-INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond: $662.00 Billy Smith SO Number: 106908 Booking Number: 446641 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 3:52 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $662.00 Edgar Torres-guzman SO Number: 106907 Booking Number: 446640 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 3:25 pm Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $200000.00 Diego Hernandez SO Number: 106906 Booking Number: 446639 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 1:58 pm Charges: UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT:EXPOSE TO SBI ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Amanda Chavez SO Number: 69181 Booking Number: 446638 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 1:32 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Crystal Beck SO Number: 105247 Booking Number: 446637 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 12:28 pm Charges: MIS BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Axel Blanco SO Number: 97180 Booking Number: 446636 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 11:52 am Charges: *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: No Bond John Lopez SO Number: 37903 Booking Number: 446635 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 10:40 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Jocelyn Delacruz SO Number: 106418 Booking Number: 446633 Booking Date: 08-11-2023 8:11 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $5000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

