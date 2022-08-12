Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*HARASSMENT: 1

*RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

COMM X 5: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

*GO OFF BOND* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

*MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

WRONG WAY ON ONE-WAY STREET: 1

GARCIA, CYNTHIA Booking #: 440935 Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 4:47 am Charges: 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON

54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1500.00 52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BECK, CRYSTAL Booking #: 440934 Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 4:31 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2

54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE-WAY STREET

MISC FTA X 4 Bond: Bond $3672.00 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 254999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE-WAY STREETMISC FTA X 4 Montanez, Daniel Booking #: 440933 Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 1:22 am Charges: SB1 *CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER Bond: Bond No Bond VALADEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 440932 Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 1:16 am Charges: 35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC CPFX1

MISC FTAX1 Bond: Bond $1002.00 35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC CPFX1MISC FTAX1 BARRON, ERICA Booking #: 440931 Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 1:00 am Charges: 25890001 GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Bond: Bond No Bond UDESEN, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 440930 Booking Date: 08-12-2022 – 12:49 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond MCALLISTER, TROY Booking #: 440929 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 5:54 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond $500.00 MARTINEZ, CHELSIE Booking #: 440928 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 5:27 pm Charges: MISC COMM X 5 Bond: Bond No Bond SCOTT, LISA Booking #: 440927 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 5:00 pm Charges: 57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond: Bond No Bond ANDERSON, STEPHEN Booking #: 440926 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 3:34 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond RIOJAS, DYLAN Booking #: 440925 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 3:32 pm Charges: 13160012 HARASSMENT

29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: Bond $4500.00 13160012 HARASSMENT29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 ROBLES, RODNEY Booking #: 440924 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 10:31 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond MASTERSON, MICHAEL Booking #: 440923 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 10:21 am Charges: 13160012 *COMM*HARASSMENT Bond: Bond No Bond KUHN, NATHANIEL Booking #: 440922 Release Date: 08-11-2022 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 10:03 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond VASQUEZ, SAMMY Booking #: 440921 Release Date: 08-11-2022 – 11:13 am Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 6:26 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: Bond $1000.00

