Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*HARASSMENT: 1
  • *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • COMM X 5: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • *GO OFF BOND* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • HARASSMENT: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • WRONG WAY ON ONE-WAY STREET: 1
GARCIA, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
440935
Booking Date:
08-12-2022 – 4:47 am
Charges:
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1500.00
BECK, CRYSTAL
Booking #:
440934
Booking Date:
08-12-2022 – 4:31 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION X 2
54999999 WRONG WAY ON ONE-WAY STREET
MISC FTA X 4
Bond:
Bond
$3672.00
Montanez, Daniel
Booking #:
440933
Booking Date:
08-12-2022 – 1:22 am
Charges:
SB1 *CPF*NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – PASSENGER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VALADEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440932
Booking Date:
08-12-2022 – 1:16 am
Charges:
35990014 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
MISC CPFX1
MISC FTAX1
Bond:
Bond
$1002.00
BARRON, ERICA
Booking #:
440931
Booking Date:
08-12-2022 – 1:00 am
Charges:
25890001 GOB* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
UDESEN, CHRISTIAN
Booking #:
440930
Booking Date:
08-12-2022 – 12:49 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MCALLISTER, TROY
Booking #:
440929
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 5:54 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
MARTINEZ, CHELSIE
Booking #:
440928
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
MISC COMM X 5
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SCOTT, LISA
Booking #:
440927
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 5:00 pm
Charges:
57070019 *RPR*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ANDERSON, STEPHEN
Booking #:
440926
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
RIOJAS, DYLAN
Booking #:
440925
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 3:32 pm
Charges:
13160012 HARASSMENT
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond:
Bond
$4500.00
ROBLES, RODNEY
Booking #:
440924
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 10:31 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
MASTERSON, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440923
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 10:21 am
Charges:
13160012 *COMM*HARASSMENT
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
KUHN, NATHANIEL
Booking #:
440922
Release Date:
08-11-2022 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 10:03 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
VASQUEZ, SAMMY
Booking #:
440921
Release Date:
08-11-2022 – 11:13 am
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 6:26 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond:
Bond
$1000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597