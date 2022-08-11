Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Jeremiah Chavarria Mugshot

Jeremiah Pena Chavarria, 41, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

According to Chavarria’s booking report, he was indicted in Tom Green County for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of evading arrest or detention, and one count of possession of a criminal substance.

Chavarria was also charged with one additional count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft.

As of Thursday morning, August 11th, Chavarria remains in custody in Tom Green County with a total bond of $210,000. He is also detained under a U.S. Marshal Hold.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *VOP*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
  • COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1
  • FRAUD/DESTROY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • ICE HOLD: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1
  • NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 3
HICKS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
440920
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 12:53 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
COTNER, SABRINA
Booking #:
440919
Booking Date:
08-11-2022 – 12:39 am
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HINDS, TANESHA
Booking #:
440918
Release Date:
08-11-2022 – 2:43 am
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 11:40 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 5
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
GRIGSBY, MELINDA
Booking #:
440917
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 11:01 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA X 1
Bond:
Bond
$3518.00
GUERRERO, RAMIRO
Booking #:
440916
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 10:36 pm
Charges:
35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SALAS, FABIAN
Booking #:
440915
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 10:16 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
CARSON, TINA
Booking #:
440914
Release Date:
08-11-2022 – 3:28 am
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 9:19 pm
Charges:
53999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD
Bond:
Bond
$572.00
ANDROS, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440913
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 8:39 pm
Charges:
22990004 *VOP*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ALVARADO-HERNANDEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
440912
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 6:39 pm
Charges:
MISC ICE HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
PASILLAS, VANESSA
Booking #:
440911
Release Date:
08-10-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
SANTELLANO, RUDY
Booking #:
440908
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
MISC FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE
MISC NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
Bond:
Bond
$1332.00
SANCHEZ, BEATRICE
Booking #:
440910
Release Date:
08-10-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 5:05 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HOLMAN, JAMEY
Booking #:
440909
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
35990248 *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
$40000.00
KAISER, PEGGY
Booking #:
440907
Release Date:
08-10-2022 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 2:45 pm
Charges:
35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HEDRICK, ROSIE
Booking #:
440906
Release Date:
08-10-2022 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 2:08 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WALLACE, JOHNNY
Booking #:
440905
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 2:06 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
48010020 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
NARRAMORE, DYLAN
Booking #:
440904
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 1:59 pm
Charges:
48010017 *CPF*EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
TURNER, ALEXIS
Booking #:
440903
Release Date:
08-10-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 12:57 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond:
Bond
$2500.00
BROWN, MATTHEW
Booking #:
440902
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 10:08 am
Charges:
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
$35000.00
CHAVARRIA, JEREMIAH
Booking #:
440901
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 9:54 am
Charges:
13150005 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
$60000.00
AMARO, ALFREDO
Booking #:
440900
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 9:48 am
Charges:
22060004 UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
26990234 FRAUD/DESTROY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
