Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Jeremiah Pena Chavarria, 41, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. According to Chavarria’s booking report, he was indicted in Tom Green County for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of evading arrest or detention, and one count of possession of a criminal substance. Chavarria was also charged with one additional count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft. As of Thursday morning, August 11th, Chavarria remains in custody in Tom Green County with a total bond of $210,000. He is also detained under a U.S. Marshal Hold.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

*VOP*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1

FRAUD/DESTROY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

ICE HOLD: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 2

POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 3

HICKS, JONATHAN Booking #: 440920 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 12:53 am Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $500.00 COTNER, SABRINA Booking #: 440919 Booking Date: 08-11-2022 – 12:39 am Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: Bond No Bond HINDS, TANESHA Booking #: 440918 Release Date: 08-11-2022 – 2:43 am Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 11:40 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 5

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X 5MISC FTA X 1 GRIGSBY, MELINDA Booking #: 440917 Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 11:01 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

53999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT

MISC FTA X 1 Bond: Bond $3518.00 13999999 ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION53999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISDMISC CONTEMPT OF COURTMISC FTA X 1 GUERRERO, RAMIRO Booking #: 440916 Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 10:36 pm Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G Bond: Bond No Bond 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G SALAS, FABIAN Booking #: 440915 Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 10:16 pm Charges: 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $502.00 35990014 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1GMISC CPF X 2MISC FTA X1 CARSON, TINA Booking #: 440914 Release Date: 08-11-2022 – 3:28 am Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 9:19 pm Charges: 53999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD Bond: Bond $572.00 ANDROS, MICHAEL Booking #: 440913 Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 8:39 pm Charges: 22990004 *VOP*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE Bond: Bond No Bond ALVARADO-HERNANDEZ, JOSE Booking #: 440912 Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 6:39 pm Charges: MISC ICE HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond PASILLAS, VANESSA Booking #: 440911 Release Date: 08-10-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 5:27 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond SANTELLANO, RUDY Booking #: 440908 Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 5:27 pm Charges: 22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

MISC FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE

MISC NO DRIVER’S LICENSE Bond: Bond $1332.00 22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)MISC FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLEMISC NO DRIVER’S LICENSE SANCHEZ, BEATRICE Booking #: 440910 Release Date: 08-10-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 5:05 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond: Bond No Bond HOLMAN, JAMEY Booking #: 440909 Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 4:50 pm Charges: 35990248 *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond $40000.00 KAISER, PEGGY Booking #: 440907 Release Date: 08-10-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 2:45 pm Charges: 35990248 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: Bond No Bond HEDRICK, ROSIE Booking #: 440906 Release Date: 08-10-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 2:08 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond WALLACE, JOHNNY Booking #: 440905 Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 2:06 pm Charges: 35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

48010020 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: Bond No Bond 35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G48010020 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH NARRAMORE, DYLAN Booking #: 440904 Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 1:59 pm Charges: 48010017 *CPF*EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: Bond No Bond TURNER, ALEXIS Booking #: 440903 Release Date: 08-10-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 12:57 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $2500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES BROWN, MATTHEW Booking #: 440902 Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 10:08 am Charges: 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: Bond $35000.00 35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400GMISC US MARSHAL HOLD CHAVARRIA, JEREMIAH Booking #: 440901 Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 9:54 am Charges: 13150005 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: Bond $60000.00 13150005 *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEHMISC US MARSHAL HOLD AMARO, ALFREDO Booking #: 440900 Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 9:48 am Charges: 22060004 UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT

23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

26990234 FRAUD/DESTROY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond 22060004 UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV26990234 FRAUD/DESTROY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$75048010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC US MARSHAL HOLD

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

