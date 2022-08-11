Over the past 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Jeremiah Pena Chavarria, 41, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
According to Chavarria’s booking report, he was indicted in Tom Green County for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of evading arrest or detention, and one count of possession of a criminal substance.
Chavarria was also charged with one additional count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft.
As of Thursday morning, August 11th, Chavarria remains in custody in Tom Green County with a total bond of $210,000. He is also detained under a U.S. Marshal Hold.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *FTA*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- *VOP*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
- AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT BY CONTACT- FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1
- COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 4
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1
- FRAUD/DESTROY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 3
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- ICE HOLD: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G: 1
- NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 2
- POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 3
MISC FTA X 1
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
53999999 PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
MISC FTA X 1
35990008 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G
MISC CPF X 2
MISC FTA X1
MISC FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE
MISC NO DRIVER’S LICENSE
48010020 COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990015 POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010020 *GJI*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
26990234 FRAUD/DESTROY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
