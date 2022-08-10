Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1

CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFETY: 1

CAPIAS PRO FINE: 6

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

OPERATING UNREGISTERED TRAILER: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1

WRONG WAY ON ONE-WAY ROADWAY: 1

HERNANDEZ, MICHAEL Booking #: 440899 Booking Date: 08-10-2022 – 4:40 am Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: Bond No Bond Franco, Jasmine Booking #: 440898 Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 11:36 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: Bond $1162.00 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WHEATLEY, GARRETT Booking #: 440897 Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 9:50 pm Charges: 54999999 CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFETY

54999999 DWLI X1

MISC VPTA X2

REG5 OPERATING UNREGISTERED TRAILER Bond: Bond $2866.00 54999999 CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFETY54999999 DWLI X1MISC VPTA X2REG5 OPERATING UNREGISTERED TRAILER CASTILLO, ASHLEY Booking #: 440896 Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 8:50 pm Charges: 54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: Bond $500.00 MERCADO, JUAN Booking #: 440895 Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 6:30 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond HUIZAR, MCKENNA Booking #: 440893 Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 5:06 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MISC CPF X2

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $2608.00 23999999 THEFT CLASS C35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASSMISC CPF X2MISC FTA X1 CASTANEDA-LOPEZ, JONATHAN Booking #: 440894 Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 5:04 pm Charges: MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD Bond: Bond No Bond REYES, JOE Booking #: 440892 Release Date: 08-09-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 3:16 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: Bond No Bond CHEEK, DOUGLAS Booking #: 440891 Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 2:56 pm Charges: MISC CPF X7

MISC FTA X1 Bond: Bond $502.00 MISC CPF X7MISC FTA X1 MORALES, HUMBERTO Booking #: 440890 Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 2:50 pm Charges: 13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ Bond: Bond No Bond WHITE, ERIC Booking #: 440889 Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 2:32 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: Bond No Bond FAY, CHARLES Booking #: 440888 Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 1:03 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond: Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, NICKY Booking #: 440886 Release Date: 08-09-2022 – 2:43 pm Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 12:59 pm Charges: ALC8 WRONG WAY ON ONE-WAY ROADWAY

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: Bond No Bond ALC8 WRONG WAY ON ONE-WAY ROADWAYFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR HERNANDEZ, MARK Booking #: 440887 Release Date: 08-09-2022 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 12:57 pm Charges: 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR

SB *CPF* NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – DRIVER Bond: Bond No Bond 521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDFTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEARSB *CPF* NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – DRIVER GREEN, JAMES Booking #: 440885 Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 10:26 am Charges: 35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: Bond No Bond ROBERTS, TIMOTHY Booking #: 440884 Release Date: 08-09-2022 – 11:58 am Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 10:04 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: Bond No Bond DOMINGUEZ, RUDY Booking #: 440883 Booking Date: 08-09-2022 – 9:33 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

