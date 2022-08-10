Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1
- CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFETY: 1
- CAPIAS PRO FINE: 6
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- OPERATING UNREGISTERED TRAILER: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
- WRONG WAY ON ONE-WAY ROADWAY: 1
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
54999999 DWLI X1
MISC VPTA X2
REG5 OPERATING UNREGISTERED TRAILER
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
MISC FTA X1
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR
SB *CPF* NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – DRIVER
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597