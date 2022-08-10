Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BORDER PATROL HOLD: 1
  • CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFETY: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 6
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • OPERATING UNREGISTERED TRAILER: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • VIOLATION OF PROMISE TO APPEAR: 1
  • WRONG WAY ON ONE-WAY ROADWAY: 1
HERNANDEZ, MICHAEL
Booking #:
440899
Booking Date:
08-10-2022 – 4:40 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
Franco, Jasmine
Booking #:
440898
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 11:36 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond:
Bond
$1162.00
WHEATLEY, GARRETT
Booking #:
440897
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 9:50 pm
Charges:
54999999 CHANGING LANES NOT IN SAFETY
54999999 DWLI X1
MISC VPTA X2
REG5 OPERATING UNREGISTERED TRAILER
Bond:
Bond
$2866.00
CASTILLO, ASHLEY
Booking #:
440896
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 8:50 pm
Charges:
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond:
Bond
$500.00
MERCADO, JUAN
Booking #:
440895
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HUIZAR, MCKENNA
Booking #:
440893
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 5:06 pm
Charges:
23999999 THEFT CLASS C
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X2
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$2608.00
CASTANEDA-LOPEZ, JONATHAN
Booking #:
440894
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 5:04 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
REYES, JOE
Booking #:
440892
Release Date:
08-09-2022 – 5:28 pm
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 3:16 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
CHEEK, DOUGLAS
Booking #:
440891
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 2:56 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X7
MISC FTA X1
Bond:
Bond
$502.00
MORALES, HUMBERTO
Booking #:
440890
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 2:50 pm
Charges:
13150004 AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
WHITE, ERIC
Booking #:
440889
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 2:32 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
FAY, CHARLES
Booking #:
440888
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 1:03 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X5
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, NICKY
Booking #:
440886
Release Date:
08-09-2022 – 2:43 pm
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 12:59 pm
Charges:
ALC8 WRONG WAY ON ONE-WAY ROADWAY
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, MARK
Booking #:
440887
Release Date:
08-09-2022 – 2:58 pm
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 12:57 pm
Charges:
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
FTA *CPF* FAILURE TO APPEAR
SB *CPF* NOT SECURED BY SEATBELT – DRIVER
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
GREEN, JAMES
Booking #:
440885
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 10:26 am
Charges:
35990016 POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
ROBERTS, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
440884
Release Date:
08-09-2022 – 11:58 am
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 10:04 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond:
Bond
No Bond
DOMINGUEZ, RUDY
Booking #:
440883
Booking Date:
08-09-2022 – 9:33 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond:
Bond
No Bond

