From 7 a.m. on Monday, July 31, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • THEFT CLASS C: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • MISC FTAX2: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1
  • 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • MISC CPF X 1: 1
  • MISC VPTA: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DETENTION BOND POSTED 06/07/2023: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT BOND POSTED 06/07/2023: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • *J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
Lacee Martinez mug shot

Lacee Martinez

SO Number: 106863

Booking Number: 446470

Booking Date: 08-01-2023 3:32 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Anthony Barbosa mug shot

Anthony Barbosa

SO Number: 106775

Booking Number: 446469

Booking Date: 08-01-2023 2:40 am

Charges:

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

THEFT CLASS C

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MISC FTAX2

Bond: $2110.00

Crystal Flores mug shot

Crystal Flores

SO Number: 61156

Booking Number: 446468

Booking Date: 08-01-2023 1:02 am

Charges:

*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Cruz Moreno mug shot

Cruz Moreno

SO Number: 90581

Booking Number: 446467

Booking Date: 08-01-2023 12:57 am

Charges:

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

Bond: $1373.60

Arrika Casler mug shot

Arrika Casler

SO Number: 58240

Booking Number: 446466

Booking Date: 08-01-2023 12:05 am

Charges:

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X 1

MISC VPTA

Bond: $1040.00

Brian Mccarty mug shot

Brian Mccarty

SO Number: 106862

Booking Number: 446465

Booking Date: 07-31-2023 10:58 pm

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Carlos Mejia mug shot

Carlos Mejia

SO Number: 97465

Booking Number: 446464

Booking Date: 07-31-2023 9:38 pm

Charges:

*MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

*GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION BOND POSTED 06/07/2023

*GOB* UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT BOND POSTED 06/07/2023

Bond: $2000.00

Roger Contreras mug shot

Roger Contreras

SO Number: 103409

Booking Number: 446463

Booking Date: 07-31-2023 8:41 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Omar Jackson mug shot

Omar Jackson

SO Number: 106861

Booking Number: 446462

Booking Date: 07-31-2023 8:33 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

Bond: $1500.00

Thomas Russell mug shot

Thomas Russell

SO Number: 101007

Booking Number: 446461

Booking Date: 07-31-2023 7:30 pm

Charges:

*J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

*GOB* TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT

Bond: No Bond

Randy Martinez mug shot

Randy Martinez

SO Number: 43808

Booking Number: 446460

Booking Date: 07-31-2023 5:14 pm

Charges:

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: No Bond

Jorge Rangel mug shot

Jorge Rangel

SO Number: 103929

Booking Number: 446459

Booking Date: 07-31-2023 8:26 am

Charges:

*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: No Bond

