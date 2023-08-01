From 7 a.m. on Monday, July 31, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- MISC FTAX2: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1
- 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- MISC CPF X 1: 1
- MISC VPTA: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DETENTION BOND POSTED 06/07/2023: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT BOND POSTED 06/07/2023: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- *J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
Lacee Martinez
SO Number: 106863
Booking Number: 446470
Booking Date: 08-01-2023 3:32 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Anthony Barbosa
SO Number: 106775
Booking Number: 446469
Booking Date: 08-01-2023 2:40 am
Charges:
HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT
BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
THEFT CLASS C
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MISC FTAX2
Bond: $2110.00
Crystal Flores
SO Number: 61156
Booking Number: 446468
Booking Date: 08-01-2023 1:02 am
Charges:
*GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Cruz Moreno
SO Number: 90581
Booking Number: 446467
Booking Date: 08-01-2023 12:57 am
Charges:
3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM)
521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
Bond: $1373.60
Arrika Casler
SO Number: 58240
Booking Number: 446466
Booking Date: 08-01-2023 12:05 am
Charges:
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X 1
MISC VPTA
Bond: $1040.00
Brian Mccarty
SO Number: 106862
Booking Number: 446465
Booking Date: 07-31-2023 10:58 pm
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Carlos Mejia
SO Number: 97465
Booking Number: 446464
Booking Date: 07-31-2023 9:38 pm
Charges:
*MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
*GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION BOND POSTED 06/07/2023
*GOB* UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT BOND POSTED 06/07/2023
Bond: $2000.00
Roger Contreras
SO Number: 103409
Booking Number: 446463
Booking Date: 07-31-2023 8:41 pm
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: No Bond
Omar Jackson
SO Number: 106861
Booking Number: 446462
Booking Date: 07-31-2023 8:33 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond: $1500.00
Thomas Russell
SO Number: 101007
Booking Number: 446461
Booking Date: 07-31-2023 7:30 pm
Charges:
*J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
*GOB* TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT
Bond: No Bond
Randy Martinez
SO Number: 43808
Booking Number: 446460
Booking Date: 07-31-2023 5:14 pm
Charges:
*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: No Bond
Jorge Rangel
SO Number: 103929
Booking Number: 446459
Booking Date: 07-31-2023 8:26 am
Charges:
*VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: No Bond
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597