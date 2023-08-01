From 7 a.m. on Monday, July 31, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

MISC FTAX2: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM): 1

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DETENTION BOND POSTED 06/07/2023: 1

(GO OFF BOND) UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT BOND POSTED 06/07/2023: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

*J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

Lacee Martinez SO Number: 106863 Booking Number: 446470 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 3:32 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Anthony Barbosa SO Number: 106775 Booking Number: 446469 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 2:40 am Charges: HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) THEFT CLASS C PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTAX2 Bond: $2110.00 Crystal Flores SO Number: 61156 Booking Number: 446468 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 1:02 am Charges: *GJI* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: No Bond Cruz Moreno SO Number: 90581 Booking Number: 446467 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 12:57 am Charges: 3811E FAIL TO APPEAR (ORIG OFFENSE CLASS C MISDEM) 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID Bond: $1373.60 Arrika Casler SO Number: 58240 Booking Number: 446466 Booking Date: 08-01-2023 12:05 am Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION MISC CPF X 1 MISC VPTA Bond: $1040.00 Brian Mccarty SO Number: 106862 Booking Number: 446465 Booking Date: 07-31-2023 10:58 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Carlos Mejia SO Number: 97465 Booking Number: 446464 Booking Date: 07-31-2023 9:38 pm Charges: *MTR* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH *GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION BOND POSTED 06/07/2023 *GOB* UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT BOND POSTED 06/07/2023 Bond: $2000.00 Roger Contreras SO Number: 103409 Booking Number: 446463 Booking Date: 07-31-2023 8:41 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Omar Jackson SO Number: 106861 Booking Number: 446462 Booking Date: 07-31-2023 8:33 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 < 1G UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $1500.00 Thomas Russell SO Number: 101007 Booking Number: 446461 Booking Date: 07-31-2023 7:30 pm Charges: *J/N* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *GOB* TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER ASSAULT/STALK IAT Bond: No Bond Randy Martinez SO Number: 43808 Booking Number: 446460 Booking Date: 07-31-2023 5:14 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Jorge Rangel SO Number: 103929 Booking Number: 446459 Booking Date: 07-31-2023 8:26 am Charges: *VOP* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

