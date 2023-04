SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 9, 2023, 21 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR: 1

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

*J/N*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

MISC CPF X 2: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

MISC FTA 1: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY DL: 1

FAIL TO DISPLAY PLATES ON MOTOR VEHICLE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2: 1

EXPRIED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO DL: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30 MPH IN A 20 MPH: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

MISC VPTA X6: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

PERMITING PERSON TO DRIVE: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

Lennie Wagner SO Number: 75551 Booking Number: 444563 Booking Date: 04-09-2023 3:47 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Magdalen Stone-rainey SO Number: 103824 Booking Number: 444562 Booking Date: 04-09-2023 2:47 am Charges: *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Irene Munoz SO Number: 102019 Booking Number: 444561 Booking Date: 04-09-2023 1:53 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: $5000.00 Sierra Munoz SO Number: 106380 Booking Number: 444560 Booking Date: 04-09-2023 1:33 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Daniel Lopez SO Number: 20777 Booking Number: 444559 Booking Date: 04-09-2023 12:06 am Charges: *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Francisco Pineda SO Number: 73853 Booking Number: 444558 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 10:32 pm Charges: BICYCLE-NO/DEFECTIVE REFLECTOR Bond: $384.00 Sally Stewart SO Number: 22855 Booking Number: 444557 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 9:55 pm Charges: WALKING WITH TRAFFIC MISC FTA X 2 Bond: $1368.00 Mallory Smith SO Number: 106379 Booking Number: 444556 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 9:36 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $4000.00 Charles Jallans SO Number: 106378 Booking Number: 444555 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 8:54 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G POSS CS PG1 <1G DFZ IAT Bond: $58500.00 Kandice Roys SO Number: 98815 Booking Number: 444554 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 7:47 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Eddie Lara SO Number: 39745 Booking Number: 444553 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 7:44 pm Charges: *J/N*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond: No Bond Alex Deleon SO Number: 103547 Booking Number: 444552 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 7:36 pm Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING NO DRIVERS LICENSE MISC CPF X 2 Bond: $964.00 Abel Buitron-salas SO Number: 84318 Booking Number: 444551 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 5:33 pm Charges: *GJI*AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON PUBLIC INTOXICATION MISC FTA 1 Bond: $1064.00 Pedro Moreno SO Number: 91514 Booking Number: 444550 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 5:31 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT FAIL TO DISPLAY DL FAIL TO DISPLAY PLATES ON MOTOR VEHICLE Bond: $1376.00 Jose Flores SO Number: 98314 Booking Number: 444549 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 4:56 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE MISC CPF X1 Bond: $2500.00 Sandy Sanchez SO Number: 106377 Booking Number: 444548 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 3:40 pm Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Kody Woods SO Number: 96147 Booking Number: 444547 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 3:23 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID X2 EXPRIED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO DL NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 30 MPH IN A 20 MPH MISC FTA X1 MISC VPTA X6 Bond: $10162.06 Kyle Carreon SO Number: 106376 Booking Number: 444546 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 2:23 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Juan Estrada SO Number: 72091 Booking Number: 444545 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 2:19 pm Charges: *COMM*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Michael Torres SO Number: 66890 Booking Number: 444544 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 11:50 am Charges: PERMITING PERSON TO DRIVE Bond: $462.00 Curby St. mary SO Number: 105162 Booking Number: 444543 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 10:00 am Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597