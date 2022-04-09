Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*J/N* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

*J/N* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*MTR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

*RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

*RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

BICYCLE RIDING AGAINST THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

BURGALARY OF COIN-OPERATED MACHINE: 1

BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

CPF: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DWLI: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

FAILED TO YEILD THE RIGHT AWAY-EMERGENCY VEHICLE: 1

FTA: 1

HARRASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VPTA: 1

RODRIGUEZ, ZACHARY Booking #: 438851 Booking Date: 04-09-2022 – 4:59 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 MONTANEZ, MICHEAL Booking #: 438850 Booking Date: 04-09-2022 – 4:40 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $500.00 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING CABRERA, JOSHUA Booking #: 438849 Booking Date: 04-09-2022 – 4:20 am Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C Bond No Bond CRUZ, NATHAN Booking #: 438848 Booking Date: 04-09-2022 – 12:03 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 PEREZ, ANDREW Booking #: 438847 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 11:40 pm Charges: 35990016 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

48040003 *MTR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

54999999 FAILED TO YEILD THE RIGHT AWAY-EMERGENCY VEHICLE Bond $1400.00 35990016 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G48040003 *MTR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR54999999 FAILED TO YEILD THE RIGHT AWAY-EMERGENCY VEHICLE WELLS, ISAAC Booking #: 438846 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 10:39 pm Charges: 70990140 HARRASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT Bond No Bond ARGUELLO, ETHAN Booking #: 438845 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 9:19 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY

55999999 BURGALARY OF COIN-OPERATED MACHINE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA Bond $3114.20 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY55999999 BURGALARY OF COIN-OPERATED MACHINE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA MURCIA, MIGUEL Booking #: 438844 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 8:34 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54999999 BICYCLE RIDING AGAINST THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1046.00 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON54999999 BICYCLE RIDING AGAINST THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PALMA, GERARDO Booking #: 438843 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 8:30 pm Charges: 35990133 *J/N* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

48990015 *J/N* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond No Bond 35990133 *J/N* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG48990015 *J/N* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO GOMEZ, VERONICA Booking #: 438842 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 5:29 pm Charges: 35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

54999999 DWLI

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION

MISC CPF x 1

MISC VPTA x 3 Bond $4650.00 35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 DWLI54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATIONMISC CPF x 1MISC VPTA x 3 SHEEN, BEAU Booking #: 438841 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 4:52 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond VALADEZ, CORY Booking #: 438840 Release Date: 04-08-2022 – 9:28 pm Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 4:30 pm Charges: 23990194 *GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K Bond No Bond LUNA, GABRIEL Booking #: 438839 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 3:16 pm Charges: 13990075 *COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond 13990075 *COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4GMISC BENCH WARRANT CHAPPA, ADAM Booking #: 438836 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 2:18 pm Charges: 22990004 BURGLARY OF VEHICLE Bond $1500.00 CAIN, JOSEPH Booking #: 438837 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 12:25 pm Charges: 36150001 INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond No Bond DUARTE, ISAAC Booking #: 438835 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 11:37 am Charges: 22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $2500.00 22990011 BURGLARY OF VEHICLES35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ RODRIGUEZ, NATHAN Booking #: 438834 Release Date: 04-08-2022 – 5:28 pm Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 11:01 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond No Bond 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

