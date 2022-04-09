Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *J/N* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- *J/N* POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *MTR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1
- *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 1
- BICYCLE RIDING AGAINST THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
- BURGALARY OF COIN-OPERATED MACHINE: 1
- BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
- BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
- CPF: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DWLI: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- FAILED TO YEILD THE RIGHT AWAY-EMERGENCY VEHICLE: 1
- FTA: 1
- HARRASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- INDECENT EXPOSURE: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- VPTA: 1
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
48040003 *MTR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
54999999 FAILED TO YEILD THE RIGHT AWAY-EMERGENCY VEHICLE
55999999 BURGALARY OF COIN-OPERATED MACHINE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
54999999 BICYCLE RIDING AGAINST THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
48990015 *J/N* FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
54999999 DWLI
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
54999999 RED LIGHT VIOLATION
MISC CPF x 1
MISC VPTA x 3
35990015 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
MISC BENCH WARRANT
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
