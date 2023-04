From 7 a.m. on Friday, April 7, to 7 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3

VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

MISC FTA X 3: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

*MO*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DL10 *CPF* EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

HARASSMENT: 1

(GO OFF BOND) THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X 2: 1

MISC CPF X 4: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

(GO OFF BOND) BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

Tylor Bell SO Number: 106320 Booking Number: 444542 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 3:44 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Michelle Philo SO Number: 106375 Booking Number: 444541 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 3:13 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Joel Delacruz SO Number: 65040 Booking Number: 444540 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 2:56 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $442.00 Johnny Espinosa SO Number: 105988 Booking Number: 444539 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 2:41 am Charges: VIOL PROTECT ORDER BIAS/PREJUDICE Bond: No Bond Jacob Caldwell SO Number: 103848 Booking Number: 444538 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 1:38 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C *RPR* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO FAIL TO STOP AND LEAVE INFORMATION-ATTENDED PARKED VEHICLE NO DRIVER LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MISC FTA X 3 Bond: $4056.00 Russell Clayton SO Number: 70944 Booking Number: 444537 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 1:04 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Stephanie Ordiway SO Number: 58461 Booking Number: 444536 Booking Date: 04-08-2023 12:29 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Martin Resendez SO Number: 106374 Booking Number: 444535 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 11:47 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Adrian Reyes SO Number: 84005 Booking Number: 444534 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 10:57 pm Charges: *MO*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $1162.00 Michael Hensley SO Number: 106373 Booking Number: 444533 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 10:44 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond: No Bond John Lopez SO Number: 37903 Booking Number: 444532 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 9:25 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Kenneth Owens SO Number: 85285 Booking Number: 444531 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 9:21 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: No Bond Maria Gaona SO Number: 65626 Booking Number: 444530 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 8:27 pm Charges: DL10 *CPF* EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE FMFR *CPF* FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Bond: No Bond Alejandro Macias SO Number: 76774 Booking Number: 444529 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 7:20 pm Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $500.00 Kevin Wisdom SO Number: 79735 Booking Number: 444528 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 7:06 pm Charges: HARASSMENT *GOB* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT X 2 MISC CPF X 4 MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $3602.00 Jesus Martinez SO Number: 88596 Booking Number: 444527 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 11:14 am Charges: *GOB* BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY Bond: No Bond Eddie Stewart SO Number: 75579 Booking Number: 444526 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 9:15 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Cadye Nelms SO Number: 106372 Booking Number: 444525 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 7:20 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

