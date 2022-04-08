Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *CPF* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- *GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES: 1
- *J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- CPF: 2
- CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 3
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ON NO DRIVER’S LICENSE J42035840 ICON: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- FTA: 1
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE: 1
- US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
- VPTA: 1
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
52120009 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597