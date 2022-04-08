Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *CPF* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • *GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES: 1
  • *J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 3
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ON NO DRIVER’S LICENSE J42035840 ICON: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • FTA: 1
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE: 1
  • US MARSHAL HOLD: 1
  • VPTA: 1
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
438833
Booking Date:
04-08-2022 – 5:26 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
HARRIS, CHARLES
Booking #:
438832
Booking Date:
04-08-2022 – 2:56 am
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, GARY
Booking #:
438831
Booking Date:
04-08-2022 – 1:08 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
Bond
No Bond
DEL-REAL, KIMBERLY
Booking #:
438830
Booking Date:
04-08-2022 – 1:07 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE
55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X1
MISC VPTA X2
Bond
$3476.00
EDUARDO, EDGAR
Booking #:
438829
Booking Date:
04-08-2022 – 12:56 am
Charges:
54999999 *GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond
$2550.00
Bryant, Marcus
Booking #:
438828
Booking Date:
04-08-2022 – 12:00 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond
No Bond
AGUERO, JOE
Booking #:
438827
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 11:24 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Bond
$15000.00
CUELLAR, JOSE
Booking #:
438826
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 10:23 pm
Charges:
54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
SEGURA, ALFREDO
Booking #:
438825
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
LUJAN, JASON
Booking #:
438824
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 9:23 pm
Charges:
13150005 *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON
13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
52120009 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
No Bond
GOVEA, PETE
Booking #:
438823
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 8:36 pm
Charges:
MISC US MARSHAL HOLD
Bond
No Bond
LEONARD, ETHAN
Booking #:
438822
Release Date:
04-07-2022 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 7:57 pm
Charges:
48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond
No Bond
PERKINS, JAMEY
Booking #:
438821
Release Date:
04-07-2022 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 5:46 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF*
Bond
No Bond
GOVEA, CARLOS
Booking #:
438820
Release Date:
04-07-2022 – 7:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 5:44 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON NO DRIVER’S LICENSE J42035840 ICON
Bond
$550.00
NEILL, WILLIAM
Booking #:
438819
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 4:36 pm
Charges:
FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond
No Bond
BARRERA-JASSO, MARQUITA
Booking #:
438818
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 4:34 pm
Charges:
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Bond
No Bond
BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN
Booking #:
438817
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 4:33 pm
Charges:
23990196 *J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
WOODS, SAMANTHA
Booking #:
438816
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 4:06 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
DORRIS, DEVIN
Booking #:
438815
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 3:16 pm
Charges:
29990042 *CPF* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond
No Bond
PUGH, SEAN
Booking #:
438814
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 2:24 pm
Charges:
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond
No Bond
YOUNG, VENETIA
Booking #:
438813
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 11:50 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
FISHER, KRISTIAN HAYS
Booking #:
438812
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 11:22 am
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond
No Bond
MCDONOUGH, STEVEN
Booking #:
438811
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 11:12 am
Charges:
13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
Bond
No Bond
ZARAGOZA, ANTONIO
Booking #:
438810
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 10:06 am
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
GARCIA, MACARIO
Booking #:
438809
Release Date:
04-07-2022 – 2:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 6:41 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond
$16000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
