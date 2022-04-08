Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*CPF* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES: 1

*J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

*MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

CPF: 2

CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 3

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON NO DRIVER’S LICENSE J42035840 ICON: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

FTA: 1

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

UNAUTH USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE: 1

US MARSHAL HOLD: 1

VPTA: 1

BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 438833 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 5:26 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 HARRIS, CHARLES Booking #: 438832 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 2:56 am Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, GARY Booking #: 438831 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 1:08 am Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond No Bond DEL-REAL, KIMBERLY Booking #: 438830 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 1:07 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE

55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPTA X2 Bond $3476.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE55999999 POSS DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X2 EDUARDO, EDGAR Booking #: 438829 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 12:56 am Charges: 54999999 *GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond $2550.00 54999999 *GOB*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATESFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bryant, Marcus Booking #: 438828 Booking Date: 04-08-2022 – 12:00 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond No Bond AGUERO, JOE Booking #: 438827 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 11:24 pm Charges: 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond $15000.00 CUELLAR, JOSE Booking #: 438826 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 10:23 pm Charges: 54040011 *MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond SEGURA, ALFREDO Booking #: 438825 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 10:00 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond LUJAN, JASON Booking #: 438824 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 9:23 pm Charges: 13150005 *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT

35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

52120009 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond No Bond 13150005 *GOB* AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON13150011 AGG ASSAULT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT52120009 *GOB* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON GOVEA, PETE Booking #: 438823 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 8:36 pm Charges: MISC US MARSHAL HOLD Bond No Bond LEONARD, ETHAN Booking #: 438822 Release Date: 04-07-2022 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 7:57 pm Charges: 48010017 *RPR* EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond No Bond PERKINS, JAMEY Booking #: 438821 Release Date: 04-07-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 5:46 pm Charges: MISC CPF* Bond No Bond GOVEA, CARLOS Booking #: 438820 Release Date: 04-07-2022 – 7:13 pm Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 5:44 pm Charges: FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON NO DRIVER’S LICENSE J42035840 ICON Bond $550.00 NEILL, WILLIAM Booking #: 438819 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 4:36 pm Charges: FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond No Bond FMFR FAILURE MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR BARRERA-JASSO, MARQUITA Booking #: 438818 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 4:34 pm Charges: 26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond No Bond BOBHOLZ, STEPHEN Booking #: 438817 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 4:33 pm Charges: 23990196 *J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond No Bond WOODS, SAMANTHA Booking #: 438816 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 4:06 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 DORRIS, DEVIN Booking #: 438815 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 3:16 pm Charges: 29990042 *CPF* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond No Bond PUGH, SEAN Booking #: 438814 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 2:24 pm Charges: 48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond No Bond YOUNG, VENETIA Booking #: 438813 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 11:50 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond 54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND54040011 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE FISHER, KRISTIAN HAYS Booking #: 438812 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 11:22 am Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond No Bond MCDONOUGH, STEVEN Booking #: 438811 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 11:12 am Charges: 13990075 ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond No Bond ZARAGOZA, ANTONIO Booking #: 438810 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 10:06 am Charges: 35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond GARCIA, MACARIO Booking #: 438809 Release Date: 04-07-2022 – 2:28 pm Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 6:41 am Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond $16000.00 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

