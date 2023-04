From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, to 7 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 6

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 2

POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

GO OFF BOND-POSS MARIJ <2OZ-01/17/2023: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

MISC VPTA: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

DL1 *COMM*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON: 1

INS *COMM*NO LIABILITY INSURANCE ICON: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

FAIL TO ID: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

WALKING WITH FLOW TRAFFIC: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

Brandy Todd SO Number: 106366 Booking Number: 444502 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 4:23 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE EXPIRED REGISTRATION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1832.00 Juan Lira SO Number: 47985 Booking Number: 444501 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 3:59 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G EVADING ARREST DETENTION *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH GO OFF BOND-POSS MARIJ <2OZ-01/17/2023 MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $27000.00 Mitchell Allen SO Number: 17083 Booking Number: 444500 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 2:40 am Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Fermin Romero SO Number: 56460 Booking Number: 444499 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 1:41 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Jesus Martinez SO Number: 87377 Booking Number: 444498 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 11:49 pm Charges: NO DRIVER LICENSE POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X4 MISC VPTA Bond: $3842.00 Alberto Frias SO Number: 98617 Booking Number: 444497 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 11:25 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G Bond: No Bond Jose Ramirez SO Number: 56793 Booking Number: 444496 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 10:39 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DL1 *COMM*NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON INS *COMM*NO LIABILITY INSURANCE ICON MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $3884.00 Victor San roman SO Number: 81871 Booking Number: 444495 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 8:00 pm Charges: *GOB*ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON Bond: $1212.00 James Mccarley SO Number: 90760 Booking Number: 444494 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 7:04 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION FAIL TO ID POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1636.00 Marcus Finch SO Number: 81434 Booking Number: 444492 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 6:56 pm Charges: *MTR* FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT Bond: No Bond Matthew Rick SO Number: 106365 Booking Number: 444493 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 6:53 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G POSS CS PG 3 < 28G POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G WALKING WITH FLOW TRAFFIC MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond: $1264.00 Bryan Gomez SO Number: 106364 Booking Number: 444491 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 5:28 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS *GOB* EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $10000.00 Symon Gehrls SO Number: 106363 Booking Number: 444490 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 5:12 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS Bond: No Bond Bruce Curtis SO Number: 106362 Booking Number: 444489 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 5:01 pm Charges: POSS OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY Bond: $500000.00 Donita Klement SO Number: 106361 Booking Number: 444488 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 4:17 pm Charges: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: No Bond Amber Rios SO Number: 103345 Booking Number: 444487 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 12:29 pm Charges: *J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Abram Clark SO Number: 82826 Booking Number: 444486 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 10:46 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: $5000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

