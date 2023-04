From 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, to 7 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

MISC FTA: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DL1 *COMM* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON: 1

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON: 1

MISC CPF: 1

SP *COMM* SPEEDING ICON: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

MIC *CPF*MINOR CONSUME ALCOHOL BEVERAGE: 1

WRONG REGISTRATION INSIGNIA: 1

MISC CPF X18: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500: 1

FORGERY / COUNTERFEIT BILL: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC ICE HOLD: 1

Perfecto Lopez SO Number: 84885 Booking Number: 444524 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 4:54 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G DL1 *COMM* NO DRIVER’S LICENSE (WHEN UNLICENSED) ICON FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ICON MISC CPF MISC FTA SP *COMM* SPEEDING ICON Bond: $1602.00 David Noriega SO Number: 106371 Booking Number: 444523 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 3:12 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Ricardo Rico SO Number: 40497 Booking Number: 444522 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 2:47 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Otto Sarabia SO Number: 90364 Booking Number: 444521 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 2:16 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Felicita Gomez SO Number: 54266 Booking Number: 444520 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 1:50 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MISC CPF X3 Bond: $1000.00 Nevaeh Nunez SO Number: 105822 Booking Number: 444519 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 1:18 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C MISC FTA Bond: $1046.00 Clara Chappa SO Number: 99502 Booking Number: 444518 Booking Date: 04-07-2023 12:45 am Charges: MIC *CPF*MINOR CONSUME ALCOHOL BEVERAGE Bond: No Bond Justin Sparks SO Number: 54252 Booking Number: 444517 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 11:29 pm Charges: WRONG REGISTRATION INSIGINA MISC CPF X18 Bond: $350.00 Garielle Ledezma SO Number: 106370 Booking Number: 444516 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 9:18 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Chanen Collins SO Number: 102916 Booking Number: 444515 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 9:07 pm Charges: *VOP* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE Bond: No Bond Eduardo Infante SO Number: 106369 Booking Number: 444514 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 8:57 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Joey Tovar-vargas SO Number: 106368 Booking Number: 444513 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 8:52 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Trevor Wiseman SO Number: 98460 Booking Number: 444512 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 5:10 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Jonathan Reyes SO Number: 106367 Booking Number: 444511 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 4:57 pm Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C Bond: $512.00 Tara Krueger SO Number: 68570 Booking Number: 444510 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 4:19 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Kaleb Carroll SO Number: 105658 Booking Number: 444509 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 4:05 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Deborah Ramirez SO Number: 86697 Booking Number: 444508 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 4:01 pm Charges: *GJI* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$750<$2500 Bond: $30000.00 Dakotah Mccormick SO Number: 82262 Booking Number: 444507 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 3:41 pm Charges: FORGERY / COUNTERFEIT BILL Bond: $2500.00 Geneva Galindo SO Number: 101252 Booking Number: 444506 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 2:49 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Alphanzo Mabry SO Number: 99535 Booking Number: 444505 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 2:33 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Carlos Andros SO Number: 83253 Booking Number: 444504 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 11:19 am Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: No Bond Jose Ponce SO Number: 105457 Booking Number: 444503 Booking Date: 04-06-2023 9:51 am Charges: *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $10000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

