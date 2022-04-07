Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- CPF: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
- FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1
- FTA: 1
- INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
- POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 2
- WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
48010019 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597