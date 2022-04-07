Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • CPF: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 3
  • POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 2
  • WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
NAVARRO, JOHN
Booking #:
438805
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 4:50 am
Charges:
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$500.00
GONZALES, IRENE
Booking #:
438808
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 4:33 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
Bond
$1332.00
WILHELM, ANDREW
Booking #:
438807
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 3:34 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
55999999 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1962.00
CHARLES, MARK
Booking #:
438806
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 3:28 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
SULLIVAN, AARON
Booking #:
438804
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 1:16 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
RAMBY, REBEKAH
Booking #:
438803
Booking Date:
04-07-2022 – 1:03 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond
No Bond
HUERTA, OBDULIA
Booking #:
438802
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 11:49 pm
Charges:
73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond
$500.00
MENDOZA, BILLY
Booking #:
438801
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 10:47 pm
Charges:
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
$500.00
HEJL, CORY
Booking #:
438800
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 8:40 pm
Charges:
13990076 *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond
No Bond
CASTANEDA, BEVERLY
Booking #:
438799
Release Date:
04-07-2022 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 8:39 pm
Charges:
24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond
SALINAS, RUDOLPHO
Booking #:
438798
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 8:02 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
LARRALDE, JERAMY
Booking #:
438797
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 7:04 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
WRIGHT, WILLIAM
Booking #:
438796
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 6:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
THOMPSON, DEBRA
Booking #:
438795
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 6:11 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
SPARKS, JUSTIN
Booking #:
438794
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 6:10 pm
Charges:
35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48010019 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
Bond
No Bond
Polk, Zachery
Booking #:
438793
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 3:59 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FTA X1
Bond
$2928.00
DELAO, ROBERT
Booking #:
438792
Release Date:
04-06-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 2:36 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
MARTINEZ, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
438791
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 1:51 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597