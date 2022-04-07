Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

*MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

CPF: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 2

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

FTA: 1

INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 3

POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 2

WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

NAVARRO, JOHN Booking #: 438805 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 4:50 am Charges: 48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

GONZALES, IRENE Booking #: 438808 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 4:33 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION Bond $1332.00

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION Bond $1332.00 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION WILHELM, ANDREW Booking #: 438807 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 3:34 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

CHARLES, MARK Booking #: 438806 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 3:28 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 SULLIVAN, AARON Booking #: 438804 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 1:16 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond RAMBY, REBEKAH Booking #: 438803 Booking Date: 04-07-2022 – 1:03 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond HUERTA, OBDULIA Booking #: 438802 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 11:49 pm Charges: 73991084 INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES Bond $500.00 MENDOZA, BILLY Booking #: 438801 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 10:47 pm Charges: 48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

52120009 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond $500.00

HEJL, CORY Booking #: 438800 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 8:40 pm Charges: 13990076 *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond No Bond CASTANEDA, BEVERLY Booking #: 438799 Release Date: 04-07-2022 – 12:13 am Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 8:39 pm Charges: 24110003 *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond No Bond SALINAS, RUDOLPHO Booking #: 438798 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 8:02 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond LARRALDE, JERAMY Booking #: 438797 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 7:04 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 WRIGHT, WILLIAM Booking #: 438796 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 6:26 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond THOMPSON, DEBRA Booking #: 438795 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 6:11 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 SPARKS, JUSTIN Booking #: 438794 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 6:10 pm Charges: 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010019 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond No Bond

48010019 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Bond No Bond 35620008 *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ48010019 *GOB*EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION Polk, Zachery Booking #: 438793 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 3:59 pm Charges: 35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48990008 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

54999999 WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DELAO, ROBERT Booking #: 438792 Release Date: 04-06-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 2:36 pm Charges: 35620008 *COMM*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond MARTINEZ, TIMOTHY Booking #: 438791 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 1:51 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

