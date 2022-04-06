Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3

CPF: 5

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DEADLY CONDUCT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 2

FAILURE TO MICROCHIP: 1

FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL: 1

FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1

FAILURE TO VACCINATE: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT: 1

FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1

FTA: 1

ILLEGAL DUMPING: 1

ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50): 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1

PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 5

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1

KELLY, AARON Booking #: 438790 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 5:13 am Charges: 53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT Bond No Bond ASHTON, TYLER Booking #: 438789 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 4:31 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $2500.00 HAYES KIGHT, KRISTOPHER Booking #: 438788 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 12:36 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD Bond $500.00 GARCIA, RACHEL Booking #: 438787 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 12:14 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond MARKS, ROBERT Booking #: 438786 Booking Date: 04-06-2022 – 12:02 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

38990013 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER Bond No Bond LUERA, JOHNNIE Booking #: 438785 Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 11:26 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 WESTBROOK, MATTHEW Booking #: 438784 Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 10:41 pm Charges: 24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

MISC CPF X1 Bond No Bond PEOPLE, BRIAN Booking #: 438783 Release Date: 04-05-2022 – 11:13 pm Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 8:55 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond $1500.00 BOHANNON, LATISHA Booking #: 438782 Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 8:25 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO

MISC CPF X 5 Bond $1000.00 PALMOUR, JAMES Booking #: 438781 Release Date: 04-05-2022 – 9:58 pm Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 8:21 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond No Bond ALVARADO, STEVEN Booking #: 438780 Release Date: 04-05-2022 – 9:13 pm Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 7:27 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 BOHANNON, KENDRA Booking #: 438779 Release Date: 04-05-2022 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 7:21 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond $1000.00 HOLDER, KENDRA Booking #: 438777 Release Date: 04-05-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 6:49 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 GUERRERO, ALICIA Booking #: 438775 Release Date: 04-05-2022 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 6:48 pm Charges: 54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP

MISC FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL

MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER

MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE

MISC FTA X4

MISC ILLEGAL DUMPING

MISC PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD

MISC FTA X4

MISC ILLEGAL DUMPING

MISC PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD

MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY Bond $8128.00 LANEY, DAVID Booking #: 438778 Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 6:36 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond No Bond STEWART, EDDIE Booking #: 438776 Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 6:30 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00 HALEY, LONNIE Booking #: 438774 Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 4:52 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 RIVERA, JOSE Booking #: 438773 Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 4:07 pm Charges: 35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond ALLEN, THERESA Booking #: 438772 Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 3:24 pm Charges: MISC CPF x 5 Bond No Bond ENRIQUEZ, JOSEPH Booking #: 438771 Release Date: 04-05-2022 – 8:43 pm Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 3:21 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 BOONE, ASHLEY Booking #: 438770 Release Date: 04-05-2022 – 4:13 pm Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 1:55 pm Charges: 25020015 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT Bond No Bond SANDOVAL, PAIGE Booking #: 438769 Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 12:40 pm Charges: 23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

MISC CPF X13

MISC CPF X13

MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50) Bond $904.00 CASTILLO, JOHNNY Booking #: 438768 Release Date: 04-05-2022 – 7:43 pm Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 12:06 pm Charges: 16020011 TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT Bond $500.00 CASTILLO, JOHNNY Booking #: 438767 Release Date: 04-05-2022 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 11:13 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $30000.00 DARLING, TANNER Booking #: 438766 Release Date: 04-05-2022 – 11:43 am Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 10:31 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 GARCIA, ANTHONY Booking #: 438765 Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 9:50 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

