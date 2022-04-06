Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
- CPF: 5
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 2
- FAILURE TO MICROCHIP: 1
- FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL: 1
- FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1
- FAILURE TO VACCINATE: 1
- FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT: 1
- FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
- FTA: 1
- ILLEGAL DUMPING: 1
- ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50): 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
- PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2
- TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
- TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 5
- THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
38990013 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
MISC CPF X1
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC CPF X 5
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP
MISC FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL
MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER
MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE
MISC FTA X4
MISC ILLEGAL DUMPING
MISC PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD
MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
MISC CPF X13
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50)
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
