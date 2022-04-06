Over the past 24 hours, 26 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 3
  • CPF: 5
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
  • DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 2
  • FAILURE TO MICROCHIP: 1
  • FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL: 1
  • FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER: 1
  • FAILURE TO VACCINATE: 1
  • FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT: 1
  • FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • ILLEGAL DUMPING: 1
  • ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50): 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION: 1
  • PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2
  • TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT: 1
  • TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1
  • THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 5
  • THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • TRASH ON PROPERTY: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER: 1
KELLY, AARON
Booking #:
438790
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 5:13 am
Charges:
53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT
Bond
No Bond
ASHTON, TYLER
Booking #:
438789
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 4:31 am
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$2500.00
HAYES KIGHT, KRISTOPHER
Booking #:
438788
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 12:36 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
16020010 TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD
Bond
$500.00
GARCIA, RACHEL
Booking #:
438787
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 12:14 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
MARKS, ROBERT
Booking #:
438786
Booking Date:
04-06-2022 – 12:02 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
38990013 VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER
Bond
No Bond
LUERA, JOHNNIE
Booking #:
438785
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 11:26 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
WESTBROOK, MATTHEW
Booking #:
438784
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 10:41 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
MISC CPF X1
Bond
No Bond
PEOPLE, BRIAN
Booking #:
438783
Release Date:
04-05-2022 – 11:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 8:55 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
$1500.00
BOHANNON, LATISHA
Booking #:
438782
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 8:25 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
MISC CPF X 5
Bond
$1000.00
PALMOUR, JAMES
Booking #:
438781
Release Date:
04-05-2022 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 8:21 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond
No Bond
ALVARADO, STEVEN
Booking #:
438780
Release Date:
04-05-2022 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 7:27 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
BOHANNON, KENDRA
Booking #:
438779
Release Date:
04-05-2022 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 7:21 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Bond
$1000.00
HOLDER, KENDRA
Booking #:
438777
Release Date:
04-05-2022 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 6:49 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$500.00
GUERRERO, ALICIA
Booking #:
438775
Release Date:
04-05-2022 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 6:48 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MISC FAILURE TO MICROCHIP
MISC FAILURE TO QUARANTINE ANIMAL
MISC FAILURE TO SPAY/NEUTER
MISC FAILURE TO VACCINATE
MISC FTA X4
MISC ILLEGAL DUMPING
MISC PARENT CONTRIBUTING TO NON-ATTENDANCE AT SAISD
MISC TRASH ON PROPERTY
Bond
$8128.00
LANEY, DAVID
Booking #:
438778
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 6:36 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
No Bond
STEWART, EDDIE
Booking #:
438776
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 6:30 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
50990041 OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1000.00
HALEY, LONNIE
Booking #:
438774
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 4:52 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
RIVERA, JOSE
Booking #:
438773
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
35990003 *COMM* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
ALLEN, THERESA
Booking #:
438772
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 3:24 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF x 5
Bond
No Bond
ENRIQUEZ, JOSEPH
Booking #:
438771
Release Date:
04-05-2022 – 8:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 3:21 pm
Charges:
23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
Bond
$500.00
BOONE, ASHLEY
Booking #:
438770
Release Date:
04-05-2022 – 4:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 1:55 pm
Charges:
25020015 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT >=$100<$750 IAT
Bond
No Bond
SANDOVAL, PAIGE
Booking #:
438769
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 12:40 pm
Charges:
23990194 THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
MISC CPF X13
MISC ISSUANCE OF BAD CHECK ($25.01-$50)
Bond
$904.00
CASTILLO, JOHNNY
Booking #:
438768
Release Date:
04-05-2022 – 7:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 12:06 pm
Charges:
16020011 TERRORISTIC THREAT AGAINST PUBLIC SERVANT
Bond
$500.00
CASTILLO, JOHNNY
Booking #:
438767
Release Date:
04-05-2022 – 6:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 11:13 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond
$30000.00
DARLING, TANNER
Booking #:
438766
Release Date:
04-05-2022 – 11:43 am
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 10:31 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
GARCIA, ANTHONY
Booking #:
438765
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 9:50 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
