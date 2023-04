From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2

MISC CPF X 2: 1

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

NO DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

REGISTRATION EXPIRED 30-DAY PERMIT: 1

SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 33 MPH IN A 20 MPH: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

MISC VPTA X 4: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

*MO*CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

POSS CPF*POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

MISC PAROLE HOLD: 1

Stormie Young SO Number: 104517 Booking Number: 444485 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 1:48 am Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond: No Bond Donald Spradley SO Number: 20328 Booking Number: 444484 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 1:06 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON Bond: No Bond Michael Morris SO Number: 106360 Booking Number: 444483 Booking Date: 04-05-2023 12:14 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Mason Fulton SO Number: 103505 Booking Number: 444482 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 11:09 pm Charges: ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON Bond: No Bond Gilbert Torres SO Number: 98467 Booking Number: 444481 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 10:17 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Maribel Fernandez SO Number: 97817 Booking Number: 444480 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 10:05 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Precious Evans SO Number: 77714 Booking Number: 444479 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 9:55 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Ian Perkins SO Number: 103537 Booking Number: 444478 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 9:46 pm Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT NO DRIVER LICENSE NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REGISTRATION EXPIRED 30 DAY PERMIT SPEEDING IN A POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 33 MPH IN A 20 MPH POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X 1 MISC VPTA X 4 Bond: $6014.00 Jose Sifuentes-tapia SO Number: 106359 Booking Number: 444477 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 8:04 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Daniel Salcedo SO Number: 84623 Booking Number: 444476 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 7:59 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $500.00 Maurice Lampkin SO Number: 100701 Booking Number: 444475 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 7:49 pm Charges: *MO*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Errick Pitcox SO Number: 72775 Booking Number: 444474 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 7:33 pm Charges: UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE Bond: No Bond Jana Thompson SO Number: 68500 Booking Number: 444473 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 7:21 pm Charges: 521457 CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID POSS CPF*POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHANALIA Bond: No Bond Jason Whitlock SO Number: 52213 Booking Number: 444472 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 4:58 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Adam Pounds SO Number: 73909 Booking Number: 444471 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 4:31 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $10000.00 Adam Hernandez SO Number: 66282 Booking Number: 444470 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 4:20 pm Charges: *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Rolando Roman SO Number: 100903 Booking Number: 444469 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 2:29 pm Charges: *VOP* FALSE REPORT STATEMENT OFFICER/AGENT HMO Bond: No Bond Veronica Gonzalez SO Number: 49261 Booking Number: 444468 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 1:50 pm Charges: *GJI*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) MISC PAROLE HOLD Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

