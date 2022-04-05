Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*RPR*RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

*VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

*VOP* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

*VOP* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2

ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1

CPF: 1

DEADLY CONDUCT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1

FTA: 1

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

RICHARDSON, LAUREN Booking #: 438764 Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 5:31 am Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ Bond No Bond THOMAS, SHERRY Booking #: 438763 Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 2:44 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 Bond $1500.00 ALVARADO, CARLOS Booking #: 438762 Booking Date: 04-05-2022 – 12:19 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 SALDIVAR, MYKAH Booking #: 438761 Booking Date: 04-04-2022 – 8:33 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X6

MISC FTA X 2 Bond $2766.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X6MISC FTA X 2 GONZALES, JERRY Booking #: 438760 Booking Date: 04-04-2022 – 8:22 pm Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 18 Bond $762.00 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 18 MILES, SERENA Booking #: 438759 Booking Date: 04-04-2022 – 8:11 pm Charges: 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ

22990011 *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

48010010 *VOP* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER

48990009 *VOP* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond No Bond 13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ22990011 *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES48010010 *VOP* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER48990009 *VOP* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO GRANZIN, BRAIDEN Booking #: 438758 Booking Date: 04-04-2022 – 6:28 pm Charges: 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)

48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT Bond No Bond 22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT MARES, LUIS Booking #: 438757 Booking Date: 04-04-2022 – 6:19 pm Charges: 13990075 MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 13990075 MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE CHAVEZ, JAIME Booking #: 438756 Booking Date: 04-04-2022 – 5:43 pm Charges: 54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond GARZA, LUIS Booking #: 438755 Booking Date: 04-04-2022 – 5:27 pm Charges: 53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT Bond No Bond SIBRIAN, MELVIN Booking #: 438752 Booking Date: 04-04-2022 – 3:34 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990016 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990016 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G ESPINOSA, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 438754 Booking Date: 04-04-2022 – 3:30 pm Charges: 36010005 *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT Bond No Bond HERNANDEZ, EDDIE Booking #: 438753 Booking Date: 04-04-2022 – 3:29 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond CALZADA, DESTINY Booking #: 438751 Release Date: 04-04-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 04-04-2022 – 1:52 pm Charges: 54990044 *RPR*RECKLESS DRIVING Bond No Bond GRIFFIN, KYLEIGH Booking #: 438750 Booking Date: 04-04-2022 – 1:43 pm Charges: FUG FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE Bond No Bond Parish, Kiel Booking #: 438749 Booking Date: 04-04-2022 – 10:34 am Charges: 54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597