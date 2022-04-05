Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
  • *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *RPR*RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
  • *VOP* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • *VOP* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
  • ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • CPF: 1
  • DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
RICHARDSON, LAUREN
Booking #:
438764
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 5:31 am
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
THOMAS, SHERRY
Booking #:
438763
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 2:44 am
Charges:
54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15
Bond
$1500.00
ALVARADO, CARLOS
Booking #:
438762
Booking Date:
04-05-2022 – 12:19 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
SALDIVAR, MYKAH
Booking #:
438761
Booking Date:
04-04-2022 – 8:33 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X6
MISC FTA X 2
Bond
$2766.00
GONZALES, JERRY
Booking #:
438760
Booking Date:
04-04-2022 – 8:22 pm
Charges:
13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 18
Bond
$762.00
MILES, SERENA
Booking #:
438759
Booking Date:
04-04-2022 – 8:11 pm
Charges:
13990001 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ
22990011 *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
48010010 *VOP* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
48990009 *VOP* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
Bond
No Bond
GRANZIN, BRAIDEN
Booking #:
438758
Booking Date:
04-04-2022 – 6:28 pm
Charges:
22990002 BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
No Bond
MARES, LUIS
Booking #:
438757
Booking Date:
04-04-2022 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
13990075 MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
$512.00
CHAVEZ, JAIME
Booking #:
438756
Booking Date:
04-04-2022 – 5:43 pm
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
GARZA, LUIS
Booking #:
438755
Booking Date:
04-04-2022 – 5:27 pm
Charges:
53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT
Bond
No Bond
SIBRIAN, MELVIN
Booking #:
438752
Booking Date:
04-04-2022 – 3:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990016 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
ESPINOSA, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
438754
Booking Date:
04-04-2022 – 3:30 pm
Charges:
36010005 *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, EDDIE
Booking #:
438753
Booking Date:
04-04-2022 – 3:29 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
CALZADA, DESTINY
Booking #:
438751
Release Date:
04-04-2022 – 3:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-04-2022 – 1:52 pm
Charges:
54990044 *RPR*RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond
No Bond
GRIFFIN, KYLEIGH
Booking #:
438750
Booking Date:
04-04-2022 – 1:43 pm
Charges:
FUG FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
Bond
No Bond
Parish, Kiel
Booking #:
438749
Booking Date:
04-04-2022 – 10:34 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
