Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM* INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT: 1
- *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *RPR*RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
- *VOP* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- *VOP* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 2
- ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
- CPF: 1
- DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15: 1
- FTA: 1
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X6
MISC FTA X 2
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 18
22990011 *VOP* BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
48010010 *VOP* FLEEING POLICE OFFICER
48990009 *VOP* FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C FAMILY VIOLENCE
35990016 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597