From 7 a.m. on Monday, April 3, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 2

MISC VPTA X2: 2

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

MISC CPF X 5: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

(GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

POSS CS PG 4 >=200G<400G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

SEATBELT-DRIVER: 1

MISC CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

DWLI: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1

Joe Zuniga SO Number: 105724 Booking Number: 444467 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 4:24 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: $1000.00 Ivan Lopez SO Number: 104930 Booking Number: 444464 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 4:06 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G UNL CARRYING WEAPON MISC CPF X 5 Bond: $1500.00 Devvan Polk SO Number: 106024 Booking Number: 444463 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 1:22 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $2000.00 Fabian Gomez SO Number: 72767 Booking Number: 444462 Booking Date: 04-04-2023 12:33 am Charges: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond: No Bond Christian Martinez SO Number: 102053 Booking Number: 444461 Booking Date: 04-03-2023 9:30 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: No Bond Michael Hoy SO Number: 101267 Booking Number: 444460 Booking Date: 04-03-2023 7:46 pm Charges: *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 *VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Jacob Rivas SO Number: 89308 Booking Number: 444459 Booking Date: 04-03-2023 5:04 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Adam Saucedo SO Number: 106356 Booking Number: 444458 Booking Date: 04-03-2023 4:37 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 4 >=200G<400G Bond: No Bond Stephen Smith SO Number: 104458 Booking Number: 444457 Booking Date: 04-03-2023 12:30 pm Charges: *MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV *GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K *MTR* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K *GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION *GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION NO PROOF OF FINANICAL RESPONSIBILITY SEATBELT-DRIVER MISC CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00 MISC FTA X2 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $54756.00 Robert Wade SO Number: 74929 Booking Number: 444456 Booking Date: 04-03-2023 10:42 am Charges: DWLI NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY-SUBSEQUENT MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $3030.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

