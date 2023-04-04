From 7 a.m. on Monday, April 3, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 2
- MISC VPTA X2: 2
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- MISC CPF X 5: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- POSS CS PG 4 >=200G<400G: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- SEATBELT-DRIVER: 1
- MISC CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00: 1
- MISC FTA X2: 1
- DWLI: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1
Joe Zuniga
SO Number: 105724
Booking Number: 444467
Booking Date: 04-04-2023 4:24 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond: $1000.00
Ivan Lopez
SO Number: 104930
Booking Number: 444464
Booking Date: 04-04-2023 4:06 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
UNL CARRYING WEAPON
MISC CPF X 5
Bond: $1500.00
Devvan Polk
SO Number: 106024
Booking Number: 444463
Booking Date: 04-04-2023 1:22 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $2000.00
Fabian Gomez
SO Number: 72767
Booking Number: 444462
Booking Date: 04-04-2023 12:33 am
Charges:
ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond: No Bond
Christian Martinez
SO Number: 102053
Booking Number: 444461
Booking Date: 04-03-2023 9:30 pm
Charges:
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: No Bond
Michael Hoy
SO Number: 101267
Booking Number: 444460
Booking Date: 04-03-2023 7:46 pm
Charges:
*GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
*VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
*VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Jacob Rivas
SO Number: 89308
Booking Number: 444459
Booking Date: 04-03-2023 5:04 pm
Charges:
*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Adam Saucedo
SO Number: 106356
Booking Number: 444458
Booking Date: 04-03-2023 4:37 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 4 >=200G<400G
Bond: No Bond
Stephen Smith
SO Number: 104458
Booking Number: 444457
Booking Date: 04-03-2023 12:30 pm
Charges:
*MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
*GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
*MTR* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
*GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
*GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
*GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
NO PROOF OF FINANICAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEATBELT-DRIVER
MISC CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00
MISC FTA X2
MISC VPTA X2
Bond: $54756.00
Robert Wade
SO Number: 74929
Booking Number: 444456
Booking Date: 04-03-2023 10:42 am
Charges:
DWLI
NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY-SUBSEQUENT
MISC VPTA X2
Bond: $3030.00
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
