From 7 a.m. on Monday, April 3, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 2
  • MISC VPTA X2: 2
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • MISC CPF X 5: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 4 >=200G<400G: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • SEATBELT-DRIVER: 1
  • MISC CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00: 1
  • MISC FTA X2: 1
  • DWLI: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY-SUBSEQUENT: 1
Joe Zuniga mug shot

Joe Zuniga

SO Number: 105724

Booking Number: 444467

Booking Date: 04-04-2023 4:24 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

Bond: $1000.00

Ivan Lopez mug shot

Ivan Lopez

SO Number: 104930

Booking Number: 444464

Booking Date: 04-04-2023 4:06 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

UNL CARRYING WEAPON

MISC CPF X 5

Bond: $1500.00

Devvan Polk mug shot

Devvan Polk

SO Number: 106024

Booking Number: 444463

Booking Date: 04-04-2023 1:22 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $2000.00

Fabian Gomez mug shot

Fabian Gomez

SO Number: 72767

Booking Number: 444462

Booking Date: 04-04-2023 12:33 am

Charges:

ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

Bond: No Bond

Christian Martinez mug shot

Christian Martinez

SO Number: 102053

Booking Number: 444461

Booking Date: 04-03-2023 9:30 pm

Charges:

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*RPR* DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: No Bond

Michael Hoy mug shot

Michael Hoy

SO Number: 101267

Booking Number: 444460

Booking Date: 04-03-2023 7:46 pm

Charges:

*GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

*VOP* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

*VOP* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Jacob Rivas mug shot

Jacob Rivas

SO Number: 89308

Booking Number: 444459

Booking Date: 04-03-2023 5:04 pm

Charges:

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Adam Saucedo mug shot

Adam Saucedo

SO Number: 106356

Booking Number: 444458

Booking Date: 04-03-2023 4:37 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 4 >=200G<400G

Bond: No Bond

Stephen Smith mug shot

Stephen Smith

SO Number: 104458

Booking Number: 444457

Booking Date: 04-03-2023 12:30 pm

Charges:

*MTR* ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

*GJI* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

*MTR* THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K

*GJI* UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

*GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

*GJI* EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

NO PROOF OF FINANICAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEATBELT-DRIVER

MISC CRIMINAL MISCHIEF UNDER $100.00

MISC FTA X2

MISC VPTA X2

Bond: $54756.00

Robert Wade mug shot

Robert Wade

SO Number: 74929

Booking Number: 444456

Booking Date: 04-03-2023 10:42 am

Charges:

DWLI

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILTY-SUBSEQUENT

MISC VPTA X2

Bond: $3030.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
