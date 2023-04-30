SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • MISC CPF X2: 1
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR) DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
  • MISC CPF X3: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • MISC CPF X9: 1
  • BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
Willie Woodbury mug shot

Willie Woodbury

SO Number: 106450

Booking Number: 444904

Booking Date: 04-30-2023 4:52 am

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Barbara Heath mug shot

Barbara Heath

SO Number: 64620

Booking Number: 444903

Booking Date: 04-30-2023 2:18 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

Bond: $21500.00

Randy Martinez mug shot

Randy Martinez

SO Number: 43808

Booking Number: 444902

Booking Date: 04-30-2023 1:39 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: $15000.00

Ethan Leonard mug shot

Ethan Leonard

SO Number: 87509

Booking Number: 444901

Booking Date: 04-30-2023 1:37 am

Charges:

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Bond: $40000.00

Bobby Gomez mug shot

Bobby Gomez

SO Number: 106449

Booking Number: 444900

Booking Date: 04-30-2023 12:35 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $1462.00

Armani Coney mug shot

Armani Coney

SO Number: 106448

Booking Number: 444899

Booking Date: 04-29-2023 11:39 pm

Charges:

*VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: $1000.00

Nicholas Bazan mug shot

Nicholas Bazan

SO Number: 59366

Booking Number: 444898

Booking Date: 04-29-2023 11:26 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

Bond: No Bond

Michael Barker mug shot

Michael Barker

SO Number: 104583

Booking Number: 444897

Booking Date: 04-29-2023 8:39 pm

Charges:

*FTA*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB

Bond: $5000.00

Robert Santellano mug shot

Robert Santellano

SO Number: 78387

Booking Number: 444896

Booking Date: 04-29-2023 7:56 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X3

Bond: No Bond

Aleigha Lewis mug shot

Aleigha Lewis

SO Number: 103591

Booking Number: 444895

Booking Date: 04-29-2023 4:48 pm

Charges:

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

Bond: No Bond

Derrick Morris mug shot

Derrick Morris

SO Number: 105464

Booking Number: 444894

Booking Date: 04-29-2023 2:53 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $440.00

Bryan Shaffer mug shot

Bryan Shaffer

SO Number: 96492

Booking Number: 444893

Booking Date: 04-29-2023 1:16 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X9

Bond: No Bond

John West mug shot

John West

SO Number: 95397

Booking Number: 444892

Booking Date: 04-29-2023 9:14 am

Charges:

BURGLARY OF VEHICLES

Bond: $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
