SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC CPF X2: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1

MISC CPF X3: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

MISC CPF X9: 1

BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1

Willie Woodbury SO Number: 106450 Booking Number: 444904 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 4:52 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Barbara Heath SO Number: 64620 Booking Number: 444903 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 2:18 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: $21500.00 Randy Martinez SO Number: 43808 Booking Number: 444902 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 1:39 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond: $15000.00 Ethan Leonard SO Number: 87509 Booking Number: 444901 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 1:37 am Charges: THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV Bond: $40000.00 Bobby Gomez SO Number: 106449 Booking Number: 444900 Booking Date: 04-30-2023 12:35 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $1462.00 Armani Coney SO Number: 106448 Booking Number: 444899 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 11:39 pm Charges: *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $1000.00 Nicholas Bazan SO Number: 59366 Booking Number: 444898 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 11:26 pm Charges: MISC CPF X2 Bond: No Bond Michael Barker SO Number: 104583 Booking Number: 444897 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 8:39 pm Charges: *FTA*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB Bond: $5000.00 Robert Santellano SO Number: 78387 Booking Number: 444896 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 7:56 pm Charges: MISC CPF X3 Bond: No Bond Aleigha Lewis SO Number: 103591 Booking Number: 444895 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 4:48 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: No Bond Derrick Morris SO Number: 105464 Booking Number: 444894 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 2:53 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $440.00 Bryan Shaffer SO Number: 96492 Booking Number: 444893 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 1:16 pm Charges: MISC CPF X9 Bond: No Bond John West SO Number: 95397 Booking Number: 444892 Booking Date: 04-29-2023 9:14 am Charges: BURGLARY OF VEHICLES Bond: $500.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597