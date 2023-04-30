SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- (VIOLATION OF PAROLE) ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- MISC CPF X2: 1
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB: 1
- MISC CPF X3: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- MISC CPF X9: 1
- BURGLARY OF VEHICLES: 1
Willie Woodbury
SO Number: 106450
Booking Number: 444904
Booking Date: 04-30-2023 4:52 am
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Barbara Heath
SO Number: 64620
Booking Number: 444903
Booking Date: 04-30-2023 2:18 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond: $21500.00
Randy Martinez
SO Number: 43808
Booking Number: 444902
Booking Date: 04-30-2023 1:39 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond: $15000.00
Ethan Leonard
SO Number: 87509
Booking Number: 444901
Booking Date: 04-30-2023 1:37 am
Charges:
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Bond: $40000.00
Bobby Gomez
SO Number: 106449
Booking Number: 444900
Booking Date: 04-30-2023 12:35 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $1462.00
Armani Coney
SO Number: 106448
Booking Number: 444899
Booking Date: 04-29-2023 11:39 pm
Charges:
*VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: $1000.00
Nicholas Bazan
SO Number: 59366
Booking Number: 444898
Booking Date: 04-29-2023 11:26 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
Bond: No Bond
Michael Barker
SO Number: 104583
Booking Number: 444897
Booking Date: 04-29-2023 8:39 pm
Charges:
*FTA*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, CLB
Bond: $5000.00
Robert Santellano
SO Number: 78387
Booking Number: 444896
Booking Date: 04-29-2023 7:56 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X3
Bond: No Bond
Aleigha Lewis
SO Number: 103591
Booking Number: 444895
Booking Date: 04-29-2023 4:48 pm
Charges:
*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond: No Bond
Derrick Morris
SO Number: 105464
Booking Number: 444894
Booking Date: 04-29-2023 2:53 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $440.00
Bryan Shaffer
SO Number: 96492
Booking Number: 444893
Booking Date: 04-29-2023 1:16 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X9
Bond: No Bond
John West
SO Number: 95397
Booking Number: 444892
Booking Date: 04-29-2023 9:14 am
Charges:
BURGLARY OF VEHICLES
Bond: $500.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597