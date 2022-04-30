Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

John Emerson Custer, 45, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, April 29, 2022. Custer is charged with continuous sex abuse of a child — victim under 14. As of Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, Custer remains in custody at the Detention Center. No bond has been set by a judge.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

*GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1

*GOB*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

*J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/N*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 by Check: 1

*J/N*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

*RPR*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

*RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 2

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

EXPIRED DL: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1

FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER: 1

FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750: 1

FTA: 1

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

ICE HOLD: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1

UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV: 1

BENKULA, MAKAYLA Booking #: 439231 Booking Date: 04-30-2022 – 3:36 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 JIMENEZ, JOSE Booking #: 439230 Booking Date: 04-30-2022 – 3:18 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST Bond $1000.00 PARRY, JAVIER Booking #: 439229 Booking Date: 04-30-2022 – 2:15 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 CLAYTON, ANGELA Booking #: 439228 Booking Date: 04-30-2022 – 12:19 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

52030036 UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV Bond No Bond 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G52030036 UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV HOGEDA, MONICA Booking #: 439227 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 11:54 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 TOWNSEND, KEVIN Booking #: 439226 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 7:46 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond MORGAN, STACY Booking #: 439225 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 7:35 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990248 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X5 Bond $15529.80 23999999 THEFT CLASS C35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990248 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X5 SARZOSA, JOSE Booking #: 439224 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 6:39 pm Charges: 35990015 MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond DOYLE, MEAGAN Booking #: 439223 Release Date: 04-29-2022 – 10:58 pm Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 6:19 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750

26990234 FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1500.00 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75026990234 FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$75057070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS CARDENAS, WILLIAM Booking #: 439222 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 4:26 pm Charges: MISC CPFx6

MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE Bond $502.00 MISC CPFx6MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE FOREMAN, TERRY Booking #: 439221 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 4:11 pm Charges: 23990193 *J/N*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500

23990193 *J/N*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 by Check

26990178 *RPR*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION

35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990002 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G

48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO Bond $15000.00 23990193 *J/N*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,50023990193 *J/N*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 by Check26990178 *RPR*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990002 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO BRISTOL, TARA Booking #: 439219 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 4:04 pm Charges: 35990015 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond REZA, DOMINIC Booking #: 439220 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 3:56 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT MANLEY, JESSICA Booking #: 439218 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 3:18 pm Charges: 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG Bond $1000.00 35990014 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG CHAVEZ, LINDSEY Booking #: 439217 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 1:47 pm Charges: MISC CPF X24 Bond No Bond CHILDERS, WENDELL Booking #: 439216 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 12:49 pm Charges: 35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

35990248 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond 35990003 *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G35990248 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4GMISC BENCH WARRANT SALINAS, MARIO Booking #: 439215 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 11:58 am Charges: 35620010 *GOB*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS

35990249 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond 35620010 *GOB*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990249 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200GMISC PAROLE VIOLATION SALDIVAR, VIRGINIA Booking #: 439214 Release Date: 04-29-2022 – 10:28 pm Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 11:33 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED DL Bond $240.00 KNIGHT, STEPHEN Booking #: 439213 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 10:43 am Charges: MISC FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ-MORENO, EMMANUEL Booking #: 439212 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 9:53 am Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

MISC ICE HOLD Bond No Bond MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICEMISC ICE HOLD CUSTER, JOHN Booking #: 439211 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 9:35 am Charges: 11990015 SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 Bond No Bond FAY, MICHAEL Booking #: 439210 Release Date: 04-29-2022 – 8:13 am Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 6:44 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond $1500.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597