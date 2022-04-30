Over the past 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
John Emerson Custer, 45, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Custer is charged with continuous sex abuse of a child — victim under 14.
As of Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, Custer remains in custody at the Detention Center.
No bond has been set by a judge.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOB* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- *GOB*POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1
- *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *J/N*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 by Check: 1
- *J/N*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- *RPR*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- BENCH WARRANT: 2
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 3
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED – 1ST: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT: 1
- EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- EXPIRED DL: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE: 1
- FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER: 1
- FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750: 1
- FTA: 1
- FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- ICE HOLD: 1
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- POSS DANGEROUS DRUG: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14: 1
- THEFT CLASS C: 1
- THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 1
- UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV: 1
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52030036 UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ FELONY CONV
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990248 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X5
26990234 FRAUD/DESTRY/REM/CONC PRICE TAG =$100<$750
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC FAILURE TO APPEAR ON COURT DATE
23990193 *J/N*THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500 by Check
26990178 *RPR*DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990002 *GOB*MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
48990009 *RPR*FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
48010016 EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
35990133 POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
35990248 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC BENCH WARRANT
35990249 *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
MISC ICE HOLD
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597