From 7 a.m. on Friday, March 31, to 7 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, 29 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

MISC FTA: 2

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 2

MISC ICE HOLD: 2

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IMMINENT DANGER SBI: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

FAILED TO STOP AT DESIGNATED STOP SIGN: 1

THEFT CLASS C: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

*J/NISI* ILLEGAL DUMPING >5LBS < 500 LBS: 1

ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

CPF: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RECKLESS DRIVING: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

*COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

MISC CPF X6: 1

ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

GARBAGE REFUSE AND OTHER WASTE CONDITIONS: 1

DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

SP SPEEDING: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDX2: 1

SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS: 1

INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE: 1

MISC VPTA X3: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

(GO OFF BOND) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K: 1

(GO OFF BOND) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

William White SO Number: 106355 Booking Number: 444455 Booking Date: 04-03-2023 3:42 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Bryan Espinoza SO Number: 64151 Booking Number: 444454 Booking Date: 04-03-2023 3:14 am Charges: FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IMMINENT DANGER SBI DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE FAILED TO STOP AT DESIGNATED STOP SIGN Bond: $1000.00 Christina Baccus SO Number: 87614 Booking Number: 444453 Booking Date: 04-03-2023 12:49 am Charges: THEFT CLASS C MISC FTA X2 Bond: $1548.00 Henry Brake SO Number: 63560 Booking Number: 444452 Booking Date: 04-02-2023 1:52 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond: $500.00 Adrian Ausbie SO Number: 96194 Booking Number: 444451 Booking Date: 04-02-2023 10:44 am Charges: *J/NISI* ILLEGAL DUMPING >5LBS < 500 LBS Bond: No Bond Michael Sanchez SO Number: 67563 Booking Number: 444450 Booking Date: 04-02-2023 3:26 am Charges: ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV Bond: $35000.00 Anthony Wallace SO Number: 98919 Booking Number: 444449 Booking Date: 04-02-2023 2:24 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED CPF MISC FTA Bond: $1502.00 Cassidy Wells SO Number: 97057 Booking Number: 444448 Booking Date: 04-02-2023 1:31 am Charges: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH Bond: $30000.00 Michael Scarbrough SO Number: 43265 Booking Number: 444447 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 11:48 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MISC FTA Bond: $2064.00 Thomas Maples SO Number: 106354 Booking Number: 444446 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 4:42 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO RECKLESS DRIVING Bond: $1500.00 Adriana De leon SO Number: 106353 Booking Number: 444445 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 4:27 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Skyler Walter SO Number: 90847 Booking Number: 444444 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 4:22 pm Charges: THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Crystal Morris SO Number: 106352 Booking Number: 444443 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 2:53 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Douglas Cheek SO Number: 39705 Booking Number: 444442 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 2:31 pm Charges: *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Mary Sutton SO Number: 30640 Booking Number: 444441 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 9:48 am Charges: MISC CPF X6 Bond: No Bond Eric Hernandez SO Number: 106351 Booking Number: 444440 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 6:34 am Charges: ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 Bond: $2000.00 Cameron Gilbert SO Number: 97047 Booking Number: 444439 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 5:55 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G GARBAGE REFUSE AND OTHER WASTE CONDITIONS DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR SP SPEEDING Bond: $27829.40 Fernando Perez isaac SO Number: 106350 Booking Number: 444438 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 2:31 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED MISC ICE HOLD Bond: $3000.00 Humberto Avila SO Number: 79458 Booking Number: 444436 Booking Date: 04-01-2023 1:28 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EVADING ARREST DETENTION DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: $2000.00 Bonnie Teague SO Number: 98030 Booking Number: 444435 Booking Date: 03-31-2023 10:19 pm Charges: 521457 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALIDX2 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPS FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR INS NO LIABILITY INSURANCE MISC VPTA X3 Bond: $4630.00 Barbara Reyna SO Number: 68406 Booking Number: 444434 Booking Date: 03-31-2023 10:04 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Luis Munoz-garduno SO Number: 71166 Booking Number: 444433 Booking Date: 03-31-2023 9:40 pm Charges: THEFT PROP <$100 W/PREV CONVIC Bond: $500.00 Kenneth Ford SO Number: 36640 Booking Number: 444432 Booking Date: 03-31-2023 6:23 pm Charges: *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: No Bond Jonathan Reyes SO Number: 77700 Booking Number: 444431 Booking Date: 03-31-2023 5:17 pm Charges: FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO Bond: $500.00 Jodi Adams SO Number: 87249 Booking Number: 444429 Booking Date: 03-31-2023 3:51 pm Charges: *GOB*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Michael Chappell SO Number: 93885 Booking Number: 444430 Booking Date: 03-31-2023 3:51 pm Charges: BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K *GOB* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Gabriel Cuellar SO Number: 100317 Booking Number: 444427 Booking Date: 03-31-2023 2:51 pm Charges: *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $1000.00 Raul Molina-custodio SO Number: 106347 Booking Number: 444426 Booking Date: 03-31-2023 12:26 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE MISC ICE HOLD Bond: No Bond Chriselda Cortez SO Number: 106346 Booking Number: 444425 Booking Date: 03-31-2023 9:41 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: $3000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597