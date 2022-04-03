Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2
  • CPF: 1
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING: 1
  • DOC – FIGHTING: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 3
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1
  • FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT: 1
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • VPTA: 1
GARCIA, MATTHEW
Booking #:
438739
Booking Date:
04-03-2022 – 5:22 am
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
GALLEGOS, CUAHUTIMOC
Booking #:
438738
Booking Date:
04-03-2022 – 4:44 am
Charges:
54040011 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
ROBLEZ, FREDDRICK
Booking #:
438737
Booking Date:
04-03-2022 – 3:55 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
MISC CPF X2
Bond
$1500.00
WALTERS, NOLEN
Booking #:
438736
Booking Date:
04-03-2022 – 2:48 am
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
MANLEY, DEAUNDRE
Booking #:
438735
Booking Date:
04-03-2022 – 2:35 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$2000.00
RODRIGUEZ, SILVANO
Booking #:
438734
Booking Date:
04-03-2022 – 2:06 am
Charges:
53999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FIGHTING
Bond
$462.00
ORTIZ, MAURO
Booking #:
438733
Booking Date:
04-03-2022 – 1:53 am
Charges:
53999999 DOC – FIGHTING
Bond
$462.00
SWAIN, ROBERT
Booking #:
438732
Booking Date:
04-03-2022 – 12:48 am
Charges:
25890001 FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT
35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
Wood, Jade
Booking #:
438731
Booking Date:
04-03-2022 – 12:35 am
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48990015 FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
Bond
$500.00
JEFFREY, TYE
Booking #:
438730
Release Date:
04-03-2022 – 5:58 am
Booking Date:
04-03-2022 – 12:34 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
OLALDE, EDWARD
Booking #:
438729
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 10:15 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
MCCALL, RYAN
Booking #:
438728
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 10:05 pm
Charges:
11990001 *MTR* SEXUAL ASSAULT
Bond
No Bond
JIMENEZ, JOSE
Booking #:
438727
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 7:23 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
JARAMILLO, JOHNNY
Booking #:
438726
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 12:53 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$4000.00
BALL, NATHAN
Booking #:
438725
Release Date:
04-02-2022 – 12:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 10:52 am
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC VPTA
Bond
$1040.00
COX, ASHLEY
Booking #:
438724
Booking Date:
04-02-2022 – 8:06 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
