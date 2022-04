Over the past 24 hours, 25 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY: 1

*VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

*VOP*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

AGG ROBBERY: 1

ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 2

BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

CPF: 2

DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS: 1

DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 2

FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1

FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

FTA: 2

HARASSMENT: 1

INTERFERENCE WITH RAILROAD PROPERTY: 1

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 2

NO DRIVER LICENSE: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

PARKED ON LEFT: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

PLACE WEAPONS PROHIBITED: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPPHERNALIA: 1

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

SEATBELT DRIVER: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

THEFT PROP >= $100<$750: 3

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

VPA: 2

MAYZES, STEPHANIE Booking #: 439209 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 2:52 am Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond Aguirre, Nicolas Booking #: 439208 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 2:43 am Charges: 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS

55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 3

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $1738.00 54999999 DEFECTIVE BRAKE LIGHTS55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 3MISC FTA X 1 MACIEL, CHRISTINA Booking #: 439207 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 1:27 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 VAQUERA, RAUL Booking #: 439206 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 12:32 am Charges: 36990007 *MTR* SEX OFFENDERS DUTY TO REGISTER LIFE/ANNUALLY Bond No Bond MILLER, ROBERT Booking #: 439205 Booking Date: 04-29-2022 – 12:31 am Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond PRIETO, AARON Booking #: 439204 Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 11:05 pm Charges: 35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G

35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 35990024 POSS CS PG 3 >= 28G<200G35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48040003 TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND WATSON, MACY Booking #: 439203 Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 11:00 pm Charges: 22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond No Bond ARMSTRONG, WILLIAM Booking #: 439202 Release Date: 04-29-2022 – 5:43 am Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 8:25 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond $1000.00 WIGGIN, KATIE Booking #: 439201 Release Date: 04-29-2022 – 5:28 am Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 8:16 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C – FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $512.00 HUDSON, JOSEPH Booking #: 439200 Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 7:49 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G BERNAL, ANTHONY Booking #: 439199 Release Date: 04-29-2022 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 7:35 pm Charges: 54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE

54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

54999999 SEATBELT DRIVER

MISC CPF X 2

MISC FTA X1

MISC VPA X 3 Bond $4432.00 54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 SEATBELT DRIVERMISC CPF X 2MISC FTA X1MISC VPA X 3 ARREDONDO, OSCAR Booking #: 439198 Release Date: 04-29-2022 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 7:21 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 2 Bond No Bond SALAZAR, JOHNATHAN Booking #: 439197 Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 7:15 pm Charges: 13999999 ASSAULT BY THREAT FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond $390.00 MCCLINTON, BRYSON Booking #: 439196 Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 6:35 pm Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200GMISC PAROLE VIOLATION CARDONA, CARLOS Booking #: 439195 Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 6:32 pm Charges: 13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

54999999 PARKED ON LEFT

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $2420.00 13990031 *VOP* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE35990071 FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 PARKED ON LEFT55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPPHERNALIAMISC FTA X 1 RODRIGUEZ, ROGER Booking #: 439194 Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 5:09 pm Charges: MISC FTA X 2

MISC NO DRIVER LICENSE

MISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENT

MISC VPTA X 2 Bond $4545.20 MISC FTA X 2MISC NO DRIVER LICENSEMISC NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – SUBSEQUENTMISC VPTA X 2 GOODMAN, WENDY Booking #: 439193 Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 3:46 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

54999999 DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION

54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID

54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

73999999 INTERFERENCE WITH RAILROAD PROPERTY Bond $37000.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY52030024 UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON54999999 DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY73999999 INTERFERENCE WITH RAILROAD PROPERTY HERNANDEZ, YVETTE Booking #: 439192 Release Date: 04-28-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 3:06 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond No Bond Lopez, Ivan Booking #: 439191 Release Date: 04-28-2022 – 4:43 pm Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 3:02 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 Bond $500.00 SHELTON, DARRIEN Booking #: 439190 Release Date: 04-28-2022 – 6:58 pm Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 2:58 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

53990004 HARASSMENT Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ53990004 HARASSMENT POLK, GERALD Booking #: 439189 Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 1:47 pm Charges: 35990239 BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond ZAPATA, GAVINO Booking #: 439188 Release Date: 04-28-2022 – 1:58 pm Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 12:21 pm Charges: 12990002 AGG ROBBERY

52030009 PLACE WEAPONS PROHIBITED Bond No Bond 12990002 AGG ROBBERY52030009 PLACE WEAPONS PROHIBITED GREER, THOMAS Booking #: 439187 Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 9:59 am Charges: 35990015 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond VAUGHN, JAMES Booking #: 439186 Release Date: 04-28-2022 – 12:28 pm Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 9:43 am Charges: 57070019 *VOP*CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond No Bond MCCLINTON, LILIA Booking #: 439185 Release Date: 04-28-2022 – 2:58 pm Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 7:31 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF x 4

MISC VPTA Bond $1040.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC CPF x 4MISC VPTA

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597