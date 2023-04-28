From 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, to 7 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- MISC BENCH WARRANT: 2
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- MISC FTA X4: 1
- MISC VTPA X1: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
- *J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
- THEFT-CLASS C: 1
- *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
- MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
- FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
- (FAILURE TO APPEAR) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
Christian Velasco
SO Number: 104392
Booking Number: 444867
Booking Date: 04-28-2023 3:08 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond: $1500.00
Bailey Carr
SO Number: 100164
Booking Number: 444866
Booking Date: 04-28-2023 12:37 am
Charges:
NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE
POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X4
MISC VTPA X1
Bond: $4137.60
Jose Morales
SO Number: 99363
Booking Number: 444865
Booking Date: 04-27-2023 10:00 pm
Charges:
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION
POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $662.00
Ethan Little
SO Number: 72474
Booking Number: 444864
Booking Date: 04-27-2023 9:55 pm
Charges:
RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC
Bond: $764.00
Kara Dowd
SO Number: 53070
Booking Number: 444863
Booking Date: 04-27-2023 9:44 pm
Charges:
*J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
THEFT-CLASS C
*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: $25444.00
David Ramon
SO Number: 72862
Booking Number: 444862
Booking Date: 04-27-2023 9:38 pm
Charges:
*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: No Bond
Sabrina Haecker
SO Number: 106443
Booking Number: 444861
Booking Date: 04-27-2023 9:26 pm
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
Gabriella Orozco
SO Number: 106442
Booking Number: 444860
Booking Date: 04-27-2023 8:02 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
Isac Blanco
SO Number: 66911
Booking Number: 444859
Booking Date: 04-27-2023 7:54 pm
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER
Bond: No Bond
Lori Coker
SO Number: 104512
Booking Number: 444858
Booking Date: 04-27-2023 7:54 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
Vincent Aguilera
SO Number: 99396
Booking Number: 444857
Booking Date: 04-27-2023 4:49 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE
*FTA* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: $5962.00
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597