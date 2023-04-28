From 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, to 7 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

MISC FTA X4: 1

MISC VTPA X1: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1

*J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1

THEFT-CLASS C: 1

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

Christian Velasco SO Number: 104392 Booking Number: 444867 Booking Date: 04-28-2023 3:08 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond: $1500.00 Bailey Carr SO Number: 100164 Booking Number: 444866 Booking Date: 04-28-2023 12:37 am Charges: NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MISC FTA X4 MISC VTPA X1 Bond: $4137.60 Jose Morales SO Number: 99363 Booking Number: 444865 Booking Date: 04-27-2023 10:00 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Ethan Little SO Number: 72474 Booking Number: 444864 Booking Date: 04-27-2023 9:55 pm Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC Bond: $764.00 Kara Dowd SO Number: 53070 Booking Number: 444863 Booking Date: 04-27-2023 9:44 pm Charges: *J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV THEFT-CLASS C *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: $25444.00 David Ramon SO Number: 72862 Booking Number: 444862 Booking Date: 04-27-2023 9:38 pm Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Sabrina Haecker SO Number: 106443 Booking Number: 444861 Booking Date: 04-27-2023 9:26 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Gabriella Orozco SO Number: 106442 Booking Number: 444860 Booking Date: 04-27-2023 8:02 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Isac Blanco SO Number: 66911 Booking Number: 444859 Booking Date: 04-27-2023 7:54 pm Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER Bond: No Bond Lori Coker SO Number: 104512 Booking Number: 444858 Booking Date: 04-27-2023 7:54 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Vincent Aguilera SO Number: 99396 Booking Number: 444857 Booking Date: 04-27-2023 4:49 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE *FTA* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $5962.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597