From 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, to 7 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • MISC BENCH WARRANT: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • MISC FTA X4: 1
  • MISC VTPA X1: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC: 1
  • *J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV: 1
  • THEFT-CLASS C: 1
  • *J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • (RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE: 1
  • (FAILURE TO APPEAR) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
Christian Velasco mug shot

Christian Velasco

SO Number: 104392

Booking Number: 444867

Booking Date: 04-28-2023 3:08 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND

Bond: $1500.00

Bailey Carr mug shot

Bailey Carr

SO Number: 100164

Booking Number: 444866

Booking Date: 04-28-2023 12:37 am

Charges:

NO/DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHTS ON BICYCLE

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X4

MISC VTPA X1

Bond: $4137.60

Jose Morales mug shot

Jose Morales

SO Number: 99363

Booking Number: 444865

Booking Date: 04-27-2023 10:00 pm

Charges:

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $662.00

Ethan Little mug shot

Ethan Little

SO Number: 72474

Booking Number: 444864

Booking Date: 04-27-2023 9:55 pm

Charges:

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

PEDESTRIAN – WALKING WITH TRAFFIC

Bond: $764.00

Kara Dowd mug shot

Kara Dowd

SO Number: 53070

Booking Number: 444863

Booking Date: 04-27-2023 9:44 pm

Charges:

*J/N*THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

THEFT-CLASS C

*J/N* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $25444.00

David Ramon mug shot

David Ramon

SO Number: 72862

Booking Number: 444862

Booking Date: 04-27-2023 9:38 pm

Charges:

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: No Bond

Sabrina Haecker mug shot

Sabrina Haecker

SO Number: 106443

Booking Number: 444861

Booking Date: 04-27-2023 9:26 pm

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Gabriella Orozco mug shot

Gabriella Orozco

SO Number: 106442

Booking Number: 444860

Booking Date: 04-27-2023 8:02 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

Isac Blanco mug shot

Isac Blanco

SO Number: 66911

Booking Number: 444859

Booking Date: 04-27-2023 7:54 pm

Charges:

MISC TDCJ HOLDOVER

Bond: No Bond

Lori Coker mug shot

Lori Coker

SO Number: 104512

Booking Number: 444858

Booking Date: 04-27-2023 7:54 pm

Charges:

MISC BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

Vincent Aguilera mug shot

Vincent Aguilera

SO Number: 99396

Booking Number: 444857

Booking Date: 04-27-2023 4:49 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

*FTA* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: $5962.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
