Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

*FTA* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

CPF: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1

EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1

J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K: 1

VPTA: 1

RAMOZ, HILARIO Booking #: 439184 Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 2:19 am Charges: 29990042 *FTA* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond $500.00 29990042 *FTA* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750MISC PAROLE VIOLATION SARABIA, OTTO Booking #: 439183 Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 1:36 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1 Bond $2162.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 1 GABALDON, CYNTHIA Booking #: 439182 Booking Date: 04-28-2022 – 12:20 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 LOPEZ, JACOBI Booking #: 439181 Release Date: 04-28-2022 – 1:13 am Booking Date: 04-27-2022 – 11:18 pm Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION

MISC CPF X1

MISC VPTA X1 Bond $1040.00 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATIONMISC CPF X1MISC VPTA X1 VILLAFRANCO, JAMES Booking #: 439180 Booking Date: 04-27-2022 – 10:50 pm Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $2000.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Reyes, Joe Booking #: 439179 Booking Date: 04-27-2022 – 9:53 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MUNOZ, ROBERT Booking #: 439178 Booking Date: 04-27-2022 – 8:58 pm Charges: 35990016 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond No Bond RAMIREZ, ELVIS Booking #: 439177 Booking Date: 04-27-2022 – 7:37 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond CHAVEZ, RICHARD Booking #: 439176 Booking Date: 04-27-2022 – 7:01 pm Charges: 35990014 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond JONES, SETH Booking #: 439175 Release Date: 04-27-2022 – 10:43 pm Booking Date: 04-27-2022 – 4:42 pm Charges: 54040010 *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 NATHAN, TYRESE Booking #: 439174 Booking Date: 04-27-2022 – 2:05 pm Charges: 23990180 THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K

29990044 *COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K Bond $10000.00 23990180 THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K29990044 *COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K PRATHER, CLAUDE Booking #: 439173 Release Date: 04-27-2022 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 04-27-2022 – 12:30 pm Charges: 35990248 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond No Bond RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY Booking #: 439172 Booking Date: 04-27-2022 – 12:11 pm Charges: 35620008 *FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $4000.00 URIAS, JESUS Booking #: 439171 Release Date: 04-27-2022 – 7:58 pm Booking Date: 04-27-2022 – 11:54 am Charges: 54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond $15000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

