Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • *FTA* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • *FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 2
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO: 1
  • J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • VPTA: 1
RAMOZ, HILARIO
Booking #:
439184
Booking Date:
04-28-2022 – 2:19 am
Charges:
29990042 *FTA* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
$500.00
SARABIA, OTTO
Booking #:
439183
Booking Date:
04-28-2022 – 1:36 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35620008 RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
$2162.00
GABALDON, CYNTHIA
Booking #:
439182
Booking Date:
04-28-2022 – 12:20 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
LOPEZ, JACOBI
Booking #:
439181
Release Date:
04-28-2022 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
MISC CPF X1
MISC VPTA X1
Bond
$1040.00
VILLAFRANCO, JAMES
Booking #:
439180
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 10:50 pm
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$2000.00
Reyes, Joe
Booking #:
439179
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 9:53 pm
Charges:
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
MUNOZ, ROBERT
Booking #:
439178
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 8:58 pm
Charges:
35990016 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
RAMIREZ, ELVIS
Booking #:
439177
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 7:37 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
CHAVEZ, RICHARD
Booking #:
439176
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 7:01 pm
Charges:
35990014 COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
JONES, SETH
Booking #:
439175
Release Date:
04-27-2022 – 10:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 4:42 pm
Charges:
54040010 *MO*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
NATHAN, TYRESE
Booking #:
439174
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 2:05 pm
Charges:
23990180 THEFT OF SERV >=$2,500<$30K
29990044 *COMM*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
Bond
$10000.00
PRATHER, CLAUDE
Booking #:
439173
Release Date:
04-27-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 12:30 pm
Charges:
35990248 *MTR* POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, TOMMY
Booking #:
439172
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 12:11 pm
Charges:
35620008 *FTA* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$4000.00
URIAS, JESUS
Booking #:
439171
Release Date:
04-27-2022 – 7:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 11:54 am
Charges:
54040028 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond
$15000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
