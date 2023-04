From 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, to 7 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

MISC CPF X1: 2

MISC VPTA X2: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 2

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

MISC CPF X13: 1

POSS POSSESSION OR DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES: 1

NO MUFFLER: 1

RED LIGHT VIOLATION: 1

MISC FTA X2: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

(CAPIAS PRO FINE) DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID: 1

SPEEDING IN POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 36MPH IN 20MPH: 1

POSS *CPF*POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

*J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR: 1

3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ: 1

521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC CPF X5: 1

(VIOLATION OF PAROLE) EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

Kenneth Phillips SO Number: 93710 Booking Number: 444853 Booking Date: 04-27-2023 3:02 am Charges: *RPR* UNL CARRYING WEAPON *RPR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: No Bond Christopher Flores SO Number: 87992 Booking Number: 444852 Booking Date: 04-27-2023 1:40 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR MISC CPF X13 POSS POSSESSION OR DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2048.20 Paden Brown SO Number: 89558 Booking Number: 444851 Booking Date: 04-27-2023 12:43 am Charges: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT EXHIBITION OF ACCELERATION BY SPINNING TIRES NO MUFFLER RED LIGHT VIOLATION MISC FTA X2 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $4192.00 Misty Andrade SO Number: 83357 Booking Number: 444850 Booking Date: 04-27-2023 12:43 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID 2 MISC FTA X1 Bond: $2226.00 Juan Lopez SO Number: 98976 Booking Number: 444849 Booking Date: 04-27-2023 12:38 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond Roxanne Martinez SO Number: 70892 Booking Number: 444848 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 11:08 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAHERNALIA Bond: $662.00 Jessielee Hudson SO Number: 105914 Booking Number: 444847 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 10:30 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Andres Dominguez SO Number: 28034 Booking Number: 444846 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 10:00 pm Charges: BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Brandon Norton SO Number: 68150 Booking Number: 444845 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 9:37 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Charlie Daniels SO Number: 36793 Booking Number: 444844 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 6:33 pm Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Anthony Cedillo SO Number: 106440 Booking Number: 444843 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 5:15 pm Charges: *MTR* AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON *MTR* TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: $80000.00 Darling Cupa SO Number: 106439 Booking Number: 444842 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 4:32 pm Charges: INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond: No Bond Joshua Fulton SO Number: 91059 Booking Number: 444841 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 4:32 pm Charges: *CPF*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID SPEEDING IN POSTED SCHOOL ZONE 36MPH IN 20MPH MISC VPTA X2 POSS *CPF*POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $2744.00 Joshua Cannon SO Number: 99611 Booking Number: 444840 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 4:14 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond: No Bond Paula Morse SO Number: 30287 Booking Number: 444839 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 3:51 pm Charges: *J/N* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Cameron Perkins SO Number: 104220 Booking Number: 444838 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 2:43 pm Charges: *COMM* CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond: No Bond Tara Hart SO Number: 106438 Booking Number: 444837 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 2:12 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: $1500.00 Jennifer Murray SO Number: 106140 Booking Number: 444836 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 1:46 pm Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR Bond: $45000.00 Dionisio Saucedo SO Number: 80131 Booking Number: 444835 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 1:38 pm Charges: 3586 SPEEDING EQUAL TO OR GREATER THAN 10% ABOVE POSTED LIMIT RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $965.00 Logan Robinson SO Number: 104619 Booking Number: 444834 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 1:06 pm Charges: *COMM* POSS CS PG 3 < 28G Bond: No Bond Isaiah Nevarez SO Number: 95911 Booking Number: 444833 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 11:34 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ *VOP* POSS MARIJ >2OZ<=4OZ Bond: $6000.00 Andrew Martinez SO Number: 104524 Booking Number: 444832 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 11:32 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Huie Oliver SO Number: 44480 Booking Number: 444831 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 10:35 am Charges: 521457 *CPF*DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID ICON Bond: No Bond Martha Nelson SO Number: 106437 Booking Number: 444830 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 10:20 am Charges: POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G Bond: No Bond Nydia Munoz SO Number: 106436 Booking Number: 444829 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 9:34 am Charges: MISC CPF X5 Bond: No Bond Jaquan White SO Number: 102018 Booking Number: 444828 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 8:39 am Charges: *VOP* EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

