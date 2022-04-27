SAN ANGELO, Texas — Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Jesus Flores was arrested by the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Flores is charged with driving while intoxicated — open alcohol container, and possession of a criminal substance — less than one gram.
As of now, Flores remains in custody with a $500 bond.
Jessie Capuchino was arrested by the San Angelo Police Department and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Capuchino is charged with driving while intoxicated — 2nd offense.
As of now, Capuchino remains in custody with a $1,500 bond.
Christopher Sredanovich was arrested by the San Angelo Police Department and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
Sredanovich is charged with driving while intoxicated.
As of now, Sredanovich remains in custody with a $1,000 bond.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
- *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- *GOB*RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
- *J/N*HARASSMENT: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- CPF: 2
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1
- EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
- FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
- FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
- FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50: 1
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
- FTA: 1
- MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
- NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100FT OF TURN: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
- POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
- THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
- THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
- UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
- UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- VPTA: 1
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
26050024 FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50
55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X1
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX2
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
MISC CPF X12
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
MISC VPTA X3
73991084 *COMM* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597