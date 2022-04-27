SAN ANGELO, Texas — Over the past 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Jesus Flores

Jesus Flores was arrested by the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Flores is charged with driving while intoxicated — open alcohol container, and possession of a criminal substance — less than one gram.

As of now, Flores remains in custody with a $500 bond.

Jessie Capuchino

Jessie Capuchino was arrested by the San Angelo Police Department and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Capuchino is charged with driving while intoxicated — 2nd offense.

As of now, Capuchino remains in custody with a $1,500 bond.

Christopher Sredanovich

Christopher Sredanovich was arrested by the San Angelo Police Department and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Sredanovich is charged with driving while intoxicated.

As of now, Sredanovich remains in custody with a $1,000 bond.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES: 1
  • *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • *GOB*RECKLESS DRIVING: 1
  • *J/N*HARASSMENT: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2: 1
  • EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1
  • FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE: 1
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR: 1
  • FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50: 1
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
  • FTA: 1
  • MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1
  • NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100FT OF TURN: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K: 1
  • THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500: 1
  • UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE: 1
  • UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • VPTA: 1
SOLANO, LUCIO
Booking #:
439165
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 10:22 pm
Charges:
23990198 THEFT PROP >=$30K<$150K
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
26050024 FRAUD POSS/USE CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD =>10<50
55999999 POSSESION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$30762.00
SUTTERFIELD, CASEY
Booking #:
439170
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 4:47 am
Charges:
29990044 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
Bond
$10000.00
SREDANOVICH, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
439169
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 4:25 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
CAPUCHINO, JESSIE
Booking #:
439168
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 4:15 am
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
URANGA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
439167
Booking Date:
04-27-2022 – 1:26 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990021 POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
52030027 UNL CARRYING WEAPON
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$2162.00
SOLANO, JOSEPHINE
Booking #:
439166
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 10:49 pm
Charges:
24110003 UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Bond
No Bond
SERRATO, GABRYELLA
Booking #:
439164
Release Date:
04-26-2022 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 8:34 pm
Charges:
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC CPF X1
Bond
$237.00
SMITH, TABITHA
Booking #:
439163
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 8:28 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
CARDONA, MONICA
Booking #:
439162
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 8:05 pm
Charges:
54040011 MTR* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
HOBBS, CRAIG
Booking #:
439161
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 7:28 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
ARGUELLO, ETHAN
Booking #:
439160
Release Date:
04-26-2022 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 7:01 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTAX2
Bond
$2616.00
FLORES, JESUS
Booking #:
439158
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 6:41 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER
Bond
$500.00
WATSON, MACY
Booking #:
439159
Release Date:
04-26-2022 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 6:40 pm
Charges:
54999999 NO SIGNAL OF INTENT 100FT OF TURN
Bond
$420.00
BAUERLEIN, JAMES
Booking #:
439154
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 5:38 pm
Charges:
53990004 *J/N*HARASSMENT
MISC CPF X12
Bond
No Bond
DOUGLAS, TROY
Booking #:
439157
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 5:37 pm
Charges:
35990016 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
439156
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
YBARRA, SAM
Booking #:
439155
Release Date:
04-26-2022 – 9:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 4:53 pm
Charges:
26990178 DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID2
54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION
54999999 FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER LICENSE
MISC VPTA X3
Bond
$4132.00
Holleman, Brayden
Booking #:
439149
Release Date:
04-26-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
54990067 COMM*DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
No Bond
PARRA, CARLOS
Booking #:
439153
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
35990023 *COMM*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
Bond
No Bond
Bell, Cody
Booking #:
439152
Release Date:
04-26-2022 – 5:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 3:57 pm
Charges:
54990044 *GOB*RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond
No Bond
MUNOZ, JUAN
Booking #:
439151
Release Date:
04-26-2022 – 5:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 3:18 pm
Charges:
48010006 *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond
No Bond
LOPEZ, EMILY
Booking #:
439150
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 3:13 pm
Charges:
35620008 *COMM* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
73991084 *COMM* INTERFER W/PUBLIC DUTIES
Bond
No Bond
MITCHELL, DAVID
Booking #:
439148
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 2:44 pm
Charges:
35620008 *VOP*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990015 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
GARFIAS, JAIME
Booking #:
439147
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 2:43 pm
Charges:
35990247 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, CATHERINE
Booking #:
439146
Release Date:
04-26-2022 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 12:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
OVERTURFF, KIRBY
Booking #:
439145
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 11:41 am
Charges:
23990193 THEFT PROP >=$750<$2,500
Bond
No Bond
YOUNG, VENETIA
Booking #:
439144
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 9:58 am
Charges:
54040010 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597