From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
  • RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
  • FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
  • (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *J/NISI* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
  • POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
  • MISC CPFx1: 1
  • *COMM* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1
  • MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • MISC CPF X1: 1
  • 545157 FAIL TO VACATE LANE FOR EMERGENCY VEHICLE: 1
Janie Saldana mug shot

Janie Saldana

SO Number: 74017

Booking Number: 444827

Booking Date: 04-26-2023 3:30 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Nathan Nelson mug shot

Nathan Nelson

SO Number: 67257

Booking Number: 444826

Booking Date: 04-26-2023 2:51 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $1462.00

Joshua Barraza mug shot

Joshua Barraza

SO Number: 96397

Booking Number: 444825

Booking Date: 04-26-2023 1:45 am

Charges:

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

Bond: $500.00

Edward Samaripa mug shot

Edward Samaripa

SO Number: 33804

Booking Number: 444824

Booking Date: 04-26-2023 12:01 am

Charges:

*MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV

*MTR*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE

Bond: No Bond

Ashlynne Gibson mug shot

Ashlynne Gibson

SO Number: 106435

Booking Number: 444823

Booking Date: 04-25-2023 10:56 pm

Charges:

RACING ON HIGHWAY

Bond: $500.00

Joshua Acosta mug shot

Joshua Acosta

SO Number: 106434

Booking Number: 444822

Booking Date: 04-25-2023 10:49 pm

Charges:

RACING ON HIGHWAY

Bond: $500.00

Jessie Dunn mug shot

Jessie Dunn

SO Number: 105368

Booking Number: 444821

Booking Date: 04-25-2023 5:38 pm

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Bond: $462.00

Delisa Urenda mug shot

Delisa Urenda

SO Number: 104660

Booking Number: 444820

Booking Date: 04-25-2023 5:25 pm

Charges:

*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ

*J/NISI* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G

Bond: No Bond

Len Newman mug shot

Len Newman

SO Number: 102294

Booking Number: 444819

Booking Date: 04-25-2023 5:19 pm

Charges:

*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

*MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G

Bond: No Bond

Carlos Cardona mug shot

Carlos Cardona

SO Number: 49453

Booking Number: 444818

Booking Date: 04-25-2023 4:37 pm

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $1662.00

Eddie Hidalgo mug shot

Eddie Hidalgo

SO Number: 100315

Booking Number: 444817

Booking Date: 04-25-2023 3:00 pm

Charges:

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION

Bond: No Bond

Jeremiah Rodriguez mug shot

Jeremiah Rodriguez

SO Number: 71768

Booking Number: 444816

Booking Date: 04-25-2023 2:18 pm

Charges:

DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

MISC CPFx1

Bond: No Bond

Andrew Wilhelm mug shot

Andrew Wilhelm

SO Number: 94518

Booking Number: 444815

Booking Date: 04-25-2023 2:14 pm

Charges:

*COMM* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE

Bond: No Bond

Clifton Hoyt mug shot

Clifton Hoyt

SO Number: 36202

Booking Number: 444814

Booking Date: 04-25-2023 1:34 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

Bond: No Bond

Arturo Robles mug shot

Arturo Robles

SO Number: 25703

Booking Number: 444813

Booking Date: 04-25-2023 11:13 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X1

Bond: No Bond

Carlos Mejia mug shot

Carlos Mejia

SO Number: 97465

Booking Number: 444812

Booking Date: 04-25-2023 11:09 am

Charges:

545157 FAIL TO VACATE LANE FOR EMERGENCY VEHICLE

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR

Bond: $774.80

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597