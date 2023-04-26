From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2

RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/NISI* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1

POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

*COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1

DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1

MISC CPFx1: 1

*COMM* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

MISC CPF X1: 1

545157 FAIL TO VACATE LANE FOR EMERGENCY VEHICLE: 1

Janie Saldana SO Number: 74017 Booking Number: 444827 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 3:30 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Nathan Nelson SO Number: 67257 Booking Number: 444826 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 2:51 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $1462.00 Joshua Barraza SO Number: 96397 Booking Number: 444825 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 1:45 am Charges: DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: $500.00 Edward Samaripa SO Number: 33804 Booking Number: 444824 Booking Date: 04-26-2023 12:01 am Charges: *MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV *MTR*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE Bond: No Bond Ashlynne Gibson SO Number: 106435 Booking Number: 444823 Booking Date: 04-25-2023 10:56 pm Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Joshua Acosta SO Number: 106434 Booking Number: 444822 Booking Date: 04-25-2023 10:49 pm Charges: RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond: $500.00 Jessie Dunn SO Number: 105368 Booking Number: 444821 Booking Date: 04-25-2023 5:38 pm Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Delisa Urenda SO Number: 104660 Booking Number: 444820 Booking Date: 04-25-2023 5:25 pm Charges: *GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ *J/NISI* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G Bond: No Bond Len Newman SO Number: 102294 Booking Number: 444819 Booking Date: 04-25-2023 5:19 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G Bond: No Bond Carlos Cardona SO Number: 49453 Booking Number: 444818 Booking Date: 04-25-2023 4:37 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond: $1662.00 Eddie Hidalgo SO Number: 100315 Booking Number: 444817 Booking Date: 04-25-2023 3:00 pm Charges: *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION Bond: No Bond Jeremiah Rodriguez SO Number: 71768 Booking Number: 444816 Booking Date: 04-25-2023 2:18 pm Charges: DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR MISC CPFx1 Bond: No Bond Andrew Wilhelm SO Number: 94518 Booking Number: 444815 Booking Date: 04-25-2023 2:14 pm Charges: *COMM* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE Bond: No Bond Clifton Hoyt SO Number: 36202 Booking Number: 444814 Booking Date: 04-25-2023 1:34 pm Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond: No Bond Arturo Robles SO Number: 25703 Booking Number: 444813 Booking Date: 04-25-2023 11:13 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 Bond: No Bond Carlos Mejia SO Number: 97465 Booking Number: 444812 Booking Date: 04-25-2023 11:09 am Charges: 545157 FAIL TO VACATE LANE FOR EMERGENCY VEHICLE FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR Bond: $774.80

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597