From 7 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 2
- RACING ON HIGHWAY: 2
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 2
- FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR: 2
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE: 1
- (GO OFF BOND) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *J/NISI* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
- (MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G: 1
- POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- *COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
- DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE: 1
- MISC CPFx1: 1
- *COMM* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE: 1
- MISC PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- MISC CPF X1: 1
- 545157 FAIL TO VACATE LANE FOR EMERGENCY VEHICLE: 1
Janie Saldana
SO Number: 74017
Booking Number: 444827
Booking Date: 04-26-2023 3:30 am
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Nathan Nelson
SO Number: 67257
Booking Number: 444826
Booking Date: 04-26-2023 2:51 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $1462.00
Joshua Barraza
SO Number: 96397
Booking Number: 444825
Booking Date: 04-26-2023 1:45 am
Charges:
DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond: $500.00
Edward Samaripa
SO Number: 33804
Booking Number: 444824
Booking Date: 04-26-2023 12:01 am
Charges:
*MTR*ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV
*MTR*ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE
Bond: No Bond
Ashlynne Gibson
SO Number: 106435
Booking Number: 444823
Booking Date: 04-25-2023 10:56 pm
Charges:
RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond: $500.00
Joshua Acosta
SO Number: 106434
Booking Number: 444822
Booking Date: 04-25-2023 10:49 pm
Charges:
RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond: $500.00
Jessie Dunn
SO Number: 105368
Booking Number: 444821
Booking Date: 04-25-2023 5:38 pm
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond: $462.00
Delisa Urenda
SO Number: 104660
Booking Number: 444820
Booking Date: 04-25-2023 5:25 pm
Charges:
*GOB* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
*J/NISI* MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G
Bond: No Bond
Len Newman
SO Number: 102294
Booking Number: 444819
Booking Date: 04-25-2023 5:19 pm
Charges:
*MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
*MTR* POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond: No Bond
Carlos Cardona
SO Number: 49453
Booking Number: 444818
Booking Date: 04-25-2023 4:37 pm
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $1662.00
Eddie Hidalgo
SO Number: 100315
Booking Number: 444817
Booking Date: 04-25-2023 3:00 pm
Charges:
*COMM* EVADING ARREST DETENTION
Bond: No Bond
Jeremiah Rodriguez
SO Number: 71768
Booking Number: 444816
Booking Date: 04-25-2023 2:18 pm
Charges:
DL10 EXPIRED DRIVER’S LICENSE
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
MISC CPFx1
Bond: No Bond
Andrew Wilhelm
SO Number: 94518
Booking Number: 444815
Booking Date: 04-25-2023 2:14 pm
Charges:
*COMM* FALSE DRUG TEST FALSIFICATION DEVICE
Bond: No Bond
Clifton Hoyt
SO Number: 36202
Booking Number: 444814
Booking Date: 04-25-2023 1:34 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Arturo Robles
SO Number: 25703
Booking Number: 444813
Booking Date: 04-25-2023 11:13 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X1
Bond: No Bond
Carlos Mejia
SO Number: 97465
Booking Number: 444812
Booking Date: 04-25-2023 11:09 am
Charges:
545157 FAIL TO VACATE LANE FOR EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR
Bond: $774.80
Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597