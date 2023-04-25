SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, April 24, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *J/N*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • *COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
  • *COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
  • MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • MISC CPF X10: 1
  • UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ MISD FV CONV: 1
  • MISC FUGITIVE OF JUSTICE: 1
  • MISC CPF X 3: 1
  • (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
  • *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
Ashten Williamson mug shot

Ashten Williamson

SO Number: 96865

Booking Number: 444811

Booking Date: 04-25-2023 12:39 am

Charges:

POSS MARIJ <2OZ

Bond: $1000.00

Jeffery Ballard mug shot

Jeffery Ballard

SO Number: 87696

Booking Number: 444810

Booking Date: 04-25-2023 12:36 am

Charges:

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $1000.00

Steven Dobbins mug shot

Steven Dobbins

SO Number: 52455

Booking Number: 444809

Booking Date: 04-24-2023 9:50 pm

Charges:

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: No Bond

Eric Cruz mug shot

Eric Cruz

SO Number: 105428

Booking Number: 444808

Booking Date: 04-24-2023 9:16 pm

Charges:

*J/N*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

Bond: No Bond

Brandon Blanke mug shot

Brandon Blanke

SO Number: 94302

Booking Number: 444807

Booking Date: 04-24-2023 9:11 pm

Charges:

*COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH

*COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

Bond: No Bond

Jeremy Doty mug shot

Jeremy Doty

SO Number: 68365

Booking Number: 444806

Booking Date: 04-24-2023 9:01 pm

Charges:

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K

MISC BENCH WARRANT

Bond: No Bond

Olivia Cardenas mug shot

Olivia Cardenas

SO Number: 75541

Booking Number: 444805

Booking Date: 04-24-2023 7:29 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X10

Bond: No Bond

Felipe Nava mug shot

Felipe Nava

SO Number: 106433

Booking Number: 444804

Booking Date: 04-24-2023 4:38 pm

Charges:

UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ MISD FV CONV

Bond: No Bond

Anthony Whiteside mug shot

Anthony Whiteside

SO Number: 79606

Booking Number: 444803

Booking Date: 04-24-2023 2:21 pm

Charges:

MISC FUGITIVE OF JUSTICE

Bond: No Bond

Andrew Lopez mug shot

Andrew Lopez

SO Number: 44910

Booking Number: 444802

Booking Date: 04-24-2023 1:04 pm

Charges:

MISC CPF X 3

Bond: No Bond

Rosemarie Garcia mug shot

Rosemarie Garcia

SO Number: 99672

Booking Number: 444801

Booking Date: 04-24-2023 12:15 pm

Charges:

*GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Bond: No Bond

Jonathan Tovias mug shot

Jonathan Tovias

SO Number: 96239

Booking Number: 444800

Booking Date: 04-24-2023 10:32 am

Charges:

*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS

Bond: No Bond

Ray Fuentes mug shot

Ray Fuentes

SO Number: 97497

Booking Number: 444799

Booking Date: 04-24-2023 8:14 am

Charges:

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
