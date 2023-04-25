SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, April 24, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
- *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
- *J/N*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- *COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1
- *COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1
- MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1
- MISC CPF X10: 1
- UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ MISD FV CONV: 1
- MISC FUGITIVE OF JUSTICE: 1
- MISC CPF X 3: 1
- (GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1
- *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
- ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
Ashten Williamson
SO Number: 96865
Booking Number: 444811
Booking Date: 04-25-2023 12:39 am
Charges:
POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond: $1000.00
Jeffery Ballard
SO Number: 87696
Booking Number: 444810
Booking Date: 04-25-2023 12:36 am
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $1000.00
Steven Dobbins
SO Number: 52455
Booking Number: 444809
Booking Date: 04-24-2023 9:50 pm
Charges:
*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: No Bond
Eric Cruz
SO Number: 105428
Booking Number: 444808
Booking Date: 04-24-2023 9:16 pm
Charges:
*J/N*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
Bond: No Bond
Brandon Blanke
SO Number: 94302
Booking Number: 444807
Booking Date: 04-24-2023 9:11 pm
Charges:
*COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
*COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond: No Bond
Jeremy Doty
SO Number: 68365
Booking Number: 444806
Booking Date: 04-24-2023 9:01 pm
Charges:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond: No Bond
Olivia Cardenas
SO Number: 75541
Booking Number: 444805
Booking Date: 04-24-2023 7:29 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X10
Bond: No Bond
Felipe Nava
SO Number: 106433
Booking Number: 444804
Booking Date: 04-24-2023 4:38 pm
Charges:
UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ MISD FV CONV
Bond: No Bond
Anthony Whiteside
SO Number: 79606
Booking Number: 444803
Booking Date: 04-24-2023 2:21 pm
Charges:
MISC FUGITIVE OF JUSTICE
Bond: No Bond
Andrew Lopez
SO Number: 44910
Booking Number: 444802
Booking Date: 04-24-2023 1:04 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 3
Bond: No Bond
Rosemarie Garcia
SO Number: 99672
Booking Number: 444801
Booking Date: 04-24-2023 12:15 pm
Charges:
*GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Bond: No Bond
Jonathan Tovias
SO Number: 96239
Booking Number: 444800
Booking Date: 04-24-2023 10:32 am
Charges:
*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond: No Bond
Ray Fuentes
SO Number: 97497
Booking Number: 444799
Booking Date: 04-24-2023 8:14 am
Charges:
ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond: No Bond
