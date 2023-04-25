SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Monday, April 24, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 13 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

*COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1

*J/N*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH: 1

*COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K: 1

MISC BENCH WARRANT: 1

MISC CPF X10: 1

UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ MISD FV CONV: 1

MISC FUGITIVE OF JUSTICE: 1

MISC CPF X 3: 1

(GRAND JURY INDICTMENT) CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE: 1

*COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

Ashten Williamson SO Number: 96865 Booking Number: 444811 Booking Date: 04-25-2023 12:39 am Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Jeffery Ballard SO Number: 87696 Booking Number: 444810 Booking Date: 04-25-2023 12:36 am Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Steven Dobbins SO Number: 52455 Booking Number: 444809 Booking Date: 04-24-2023 9:50 pm Charges: *COMM*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: No Bond Eric Cruz SO Number: 105428 Booking Number: 444808 Booking Date: 04-24-2023 9:16 pm Charges: *J/N*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: No Bond Brandon Blanke SO Number: 94302 Booking Number: 444807 Booking Date: 04-24-2023 9:11 pm Charges: *COMM*EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH *COMM*UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond: No Bond Jeremy Doty SO Number: 68365 Booking Number: 444806 Booking Date: 04-24-2023 9:01 pm Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond: No Bond Olivia Cardenas SO Number: 75541 Booking Number: 444805 Booking Date: 04-24-2023 7:29 pm Charges: MISC CPF X10 Bond: No Bond Felipe Nava SO Number: 106433 Booking Number: 444804 Booking Date: 04-24-2023 4:38 pm Charges: UNL CARRY WEAPON W/ MISD FV CONV Bond: No Bond Anthony Whiteside SO Number: 79606 Booking Number: 444803 Booking Date: 04-24-2023 2:21 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE OF JUSTICE Bond: No Bond Andrew Lopez SO Number: 44910 Booking Number: 444802 Booking Date: 04-24-2023 1:04 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 3 Bond: No Bond Rosemarie Garcia SO Number: 99672 Booking Number: 444801 Booking Date: 04-24-2023 12:15 pm Charges: *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE Bond: No Bond Jonathan Tovias SO Number: 96239 Booking Number: 444800 Booking Date: 04-24-2023 10:32 am Charges: *COMM* CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: No Bond Ray Fuentes SO Number: 97497 Booking Number: 444799 Booking Date: 04-24-2023 8:14 am Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

