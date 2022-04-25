Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Gerald Martinez

Gerald Martinez, 26, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, April 22, 2022, and charged with online solicit a minor sexual conduct.

Martinez is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $50,000.

Christopher Rose
Christopher Rose

Christopher Rose, 20, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, April 22, 2022, and charged with online solicit a minor sexual conduct.

Rose is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $50,000.

No Photo Available
Ysias Rodriguez

Ysias Rodriguez, 35, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, April 21, 2022, and charged with online solicit a minor sexual conduct.

Rodriguez is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $50,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
  • *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
  • *COMM*THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K: 1
  • *GJI* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
  • *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *J/N*THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
  • *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
  • *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
  • CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
  • CPF: 6
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 4
  • DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136652: 1
  • FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
  • FTA: 4
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 2
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
  • POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 7
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
  • PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 2
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • RPR* RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
  • TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1

April 25, 2022

RAMIREZ, LUCILLE
Booking #:
439128
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 4:59 am
Charges:
13150004 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
MOORE, THOMAS
Booking #:
439127
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 4:31 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1662.00
SORRELLS, KRISTEN
Booking #:
439126
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 3:56 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
DARR, JUSTIN
Booking #:
439125
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 1:28 am
Charges:
55999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
WINN, HALEY
Booking #:
439124
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 1:22 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
YBARRA, SYLVIA
Booking #:
439123
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 1:15 am
Charges:
23990004 *COMM*THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K
Bond
No Bond
JONES, JENNIFER
Booking #:
439122
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 1:02 am
Charges:
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
Bond
$40964.00
MONEGAN, DONIELLE
Booking #:
439121
Release Date:
04-25-2022 – 3:58 am
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 12:51 am
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
$1000.00
ADAMES, KENDAL
Booking #:
439120
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 11:55 pm
Charges:
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$662.00
LOSOYA, DYLAN
Booking #:
439119
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 11:25 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
439118
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 10:26 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
BOWERS, LORRAINE
Booking #:
439117
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 8:49 pm
Charges:
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136652
Bond
$662.00
HAINES, THOMAS
Booking #:
439116
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
No Bond
JENSEN, CALLI
Booking #:
439115
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 1:28 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00

April 24, 2022

SMITH, ROBERT
Booking #:
439114
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 5:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
IBARRA, RUBEN
Booking #:
439113
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 5:15 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1000.00
BEASLEY, ANTHONY
Booking #:
439107
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 2:19 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
ALAZO-DOMINGUEZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
439105
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 2:04 am
Charges:
35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
Bond
No Bond
TORRES, DOMINIC
Booking #:
439103
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 1:43 am
Charges:
53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT
Bond
$3000.00
BRATTON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
439101
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
Bond
$264.00
MARTINEZ, AARON
Booking #:
439100
Release Date:
04-23-2022 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
54990031 RPR* RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond
No Bond
VILLARREAL, REGINO
Booking #:
439099
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 6:35 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$1164.00
SANCHEZ, TYLER
Booking #:
439098
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
SMITH, JENNIFER
Booking #:
439097
Release Date:
04-23-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 2:01 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond
$1000.00
Jarvis, Tyler
Booking #:
439096
Release Date:
04-23-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 1:49 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond
$1000.00
GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
439095
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 7:10 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1264.00

April 23, 2022

KADING, KAELI
Booking #:
439094
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 3:44 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
ESQUIVEL, JULIAN
Booking #:
439092
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 2:07 am
Charges:
23990008 *J/N*THEFT OF FIREARM
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
Bond
$300.00
NORTHINGTON, JAMES
Booking #:
439091
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 1:31 am
Charges:
35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
Bond
$500.00
BELL, JOHN
Booking #:
439090
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 11:28 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$462.00
CARTWRIGHT, LESLIE
Booking #:
439089
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 10:53 pm
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
ROBERTS, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
439088
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$1164.00
CASTRO, GABVRIEL
Booking #:
439087
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 8:26 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
Bond
$1000.00
BENGSTON, ASHLEY
Booking #:
439086
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 7:40 pm
Charges:
22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
Bond
No Bond
WARDEN, DEBORAH
Booking #:
439085
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5
Bond
No Bond
STERLING, JOHNIE
Booking #:
439084
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 6:19 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC FTA X 2
Bond
$1994.60
GONZALES, RUBEN
Booking #:
439083
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 5:34 pm
Charges:
13990076 *COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond
No Bond
WALKER, CHASTIDY
Booking #:
439082
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 5:11 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X4
Bond
No Bond
MAXWELL, SARA
Booking #:
439081
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 4:54 pm
Charges:
35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond
$30000.00
RIOS, MELINDA
Booking #:
439080
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 2:42 pm
Charges:
54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
Bond
No Bond
ADAMS, MYCHAL
Booking #:
439079
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 1:38 pm
Charges:
MISC CPF X 1
Bond
No Bond
NORMAN, JOHN
Booking #:
439078
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 1:15 pm
Charges:
54040028 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA
Bond
No Bond
COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL
Booking #:
439077
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 12:38 pm
Charges:
52030027 *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond
No Bond
NASH, MARCUS
Booking #:
439076
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 12:32 pm
Charges:
35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
MCCANN, AMBRY
Booking #:
439075
Release Date:
04-22-2022 – 10:28 am
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 9:08 am
Charges:
35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ
Bond
No Bond
DELACERDA, JOSHUA
Booking #:
439074
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 8:51 am
Charges:
13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY
Bond
No Bond
ROPER, JESSIE
Booking #:
439073
Release Date:
04-22-2022 – 7:58 am
Booking Date:
04-22-2022 – 7:07 am
Charges:
MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER
Bond
No Bond

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
