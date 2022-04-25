Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Gerald Martinez Gerald Martinez, 26, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, April 22, 2022, and charged with online solicit a minor sexual conduct. Martinez is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $50,000. Christopher Rose Christopher Rose, 20, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, April 22, 2022, and charged with online solicit a minor sexual conduct. Rose is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $50,000. Ysias Rodriguez Ysias Rodriguez, 35, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, April 21, 2022, and charged with online solicit a minor sexual conduct. Rodriguez is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $50,000.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1

*COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

*COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1

*COMM*THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K: 1

*GJI* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1

*J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*J/N*THEFT OF FIREARM: 1

*MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1

*RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

*VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1

CPF: 6

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 4

DEADLY CONDUCT: 1

DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4

FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136652: 1

FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1

FTA: 4

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 2

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 7

POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1

PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3

RECKLESS DRIVING: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

RPR* RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1

April 25, 2022 RAMIREZ, LUCILLE Booking #: 439128 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 4:59 am Charges: 13150004 *GJI* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ Bond No Bond MOORE, THOMAS Booking #: 439127 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 4:31 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1662.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SORRELLS, KRISTEN Booking #: 439126 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 3:56 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 DARR, JUSTIN Booking #: 439125 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 1:28 am Charges: 55999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 WINN, HALEY Booking #: 439124 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 1:22 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 YBARRA, SYLVIA Booking #: 439123 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 1:15 am Charges: 23990004 *COMM*THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K Bond No Bond JONES, JENNIFER Booking #: 439122 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 1:02 am Charges: 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY Bond $40964.00 54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY MONEGAN, DONIELLE Booking #: 439121 Release Date: 04-25-2022 – 3:58 am Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 12:51 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond $1000.00 ADAMES, KENDAL Booking #: 439120 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 11:55 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $662.00 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LOSOYA, DYLAN Booking #: 439119 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 11:25 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 BONNER, ROBERT Booking #: 439118 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 10:26 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 BOWERS, LORRAINE Booking #: 439117 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 8:49 pm Charges: 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136652 Bond $662.00 35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136652 HAINES, THOMAS Booking #: 439116 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 6:43 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond No Bond JENSEN, CALLI Booking #: 439115 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 1:28 pm Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 April 24, 2022 SMITH, ROBERT Booking #: 439114 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 5:40 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 IBARRA, RUBEN Booking #: 439113 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 5:15 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS BEASLEY, ANTHONY Booking #: 439107 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 2:19 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond ALAZO-DOMINGUEZ, CARLOS Booking #: 439105 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 2:04 am Charges: 35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G Bond No Bond TORRES, DOMINIC Booking #: 439103 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 1:43 am Charges: 53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT Bond $3000.00 BRATTON, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439101 Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 10:42 pm Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond $264.00 MARTINEZ, AARON Booking #: 439100 Release Date: 04-23-2022 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 9:47 pm Charges: 54990031 RPR* RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond No Bond VILLARREAL, REGINO Booking #: 439099 Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 6:35 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $1164.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 4MISC FTA X 1 SANCHEZ, TYLER Booking #: 439098 Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 2:19 pm Charges: 35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond SMITH, JENNIFER Booking #: 439097 Release Date: 04-23-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 2:01 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $1000.00 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75054990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Jarvis, Tyler Booking #: 439096 Release Date: 04-23-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 1:49 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $1000.00 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75054990044 RECKLESS DRIVING GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO Booking #: 439095 Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 7:10 am Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X 6

MISC FTA

MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1264.00 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4GMISC CPF X 6MISC FTAMISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA April 23, 2022 KADING, KAELI Booking #: 439094 Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 3:44 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 ESQUIVEL, JULIAN Booking #: 439092 Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 2:07 am Charges: 23990008 *J/N*THEFT OF FIREARM

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond $300.00 23990008 *J/N*THEFT OF FIREARMMISC CONTEMPT OF COURT NORTHINGTON, JAMES Booking #: 439091 Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 1:31 am Charges: 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond $500.00 35990003 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES BELL, JOHN Booking #: 439090 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 11:28 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $462.00 CARTWRIGHT, LESLIE Booking #: 439089 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 10:53 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 ROBERTS, TIMOTHY Booking #: 439088 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 10:00 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 1

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $1164.00 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 1MISC FTA X 1 CASTRO, GABVRIEL Booking #: 439087 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 8:26 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G Bond $1000.00 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G BENGSTON, ASHLEY Booking #: 439086 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 7:40 pm Charges: 22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond No Bond WARDEN, DEBORAH Booking #: 439085 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 7:25 pm Charges: 26040042 FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5 Bond No Bond STERLING, JOHNIE Booking #: 439084 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 6:19 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC FTA X 2 Bond $1994.60 55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X 2 GONZALES, RUBEN Booking #: 439083 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 5:34 pm Charges: 13990076 *COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT Bond No Bond WALKER, CHASTIDY Booking #: 439082 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 5:11 pm Charges: MISC CPF X4 Bond No Bond MAXWELL, SARA Booking #: 439081 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 4:54 pm Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond $30000.00 RIOS, MELINDA Booking #: 439080 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 2:42 pm Charges: 54040011 *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE Bond No Bond ADAMS, MYCHAL Booking #: 439079 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 1:38 pm Charges: MISC CPF X 1 Bond No Bond NORMAN, JOHN Booking #: 439078 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 1:15 pm Charges: 54040028 *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond No Bond COVARRUBIAS, MIGUEL Booking #: 439077 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 12:38 pm Charges: 52030027 *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond No Bond NASH, MARCUS Booking #: 439076 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 12:32 pm Charges: 35620008 *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond MCCANN, AMBRY Booking #: 439075 Release Date: 04-22-2022 – 10:28 am Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 9:08 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond No Bond DELACERDA, JOSHUA Booking #: 439074 Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 8:51 am Charges: 13990078 CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY Bond No Bond ROPER, JESSIE Booking #: 439073 Release Date: 04-22-2022 – 7:58 am Booking Date: 04-22-2022 – 7:07 am Charges: MISC TDCJ HOLD OVER Bond No Bond

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597