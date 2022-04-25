Over the past 72 hours, 47 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
Gerald Martinez, 26, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, April 22, 2022, and charged with online solicit a minor sexual conduct.
Martinez is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $50,000.
Christopher Rose, 20, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Friday, April 22, 2022, and charged with online solicit a minor sexual conduct.
Rose is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $50,000.
Ysias Rodriguez, 35, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Thursday, April 21, 2022, and charged with online solicit a minor sexual conduct.
Rodriguez is currently in custody at the Detention Center with a bond of $50,000.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
- *COMM* ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT: 1
- *COMM* DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE: 1
- *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
- *COMM*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 1
- *COMM*THEFT PROP>=$1,500<$20K: 1
- *GJI* AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ: 1
- *J/N*POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *J/N*THEFT OF FIREARM: 1
- *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
- *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1
- *VOP* UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1
- CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1
- CONTINUOUS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE FAMILY: 1
- CPF: 6
- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 2
- CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 4
- DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
- DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
- DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 4
- FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136652: 1
- FRAUD USE/POSS IDENTIFYING INFO # ITEMS < 5: 1
- FTA: 4
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 2
- MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
- NO DRIVERS LICENSE: 1
- PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
- PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 2
- POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 2
- POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1
- POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
- POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 3
- POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 7
- POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
- PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY: 1
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 3
- RECKLESS DRIVING: 2
- RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
- RPR* RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
- TDCJ HOLD OVER: 1
April 25, 2022
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
73990677 PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FTA FAILURE TO APPEAR ON J42136652
April 24, 2022
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
April 23, 2022
MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 1
MISC FTA X 1
35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
MISC FTA X 2
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
