Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR: 1

*COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1

*COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1

*J/I*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*MTAG* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1

*RPR*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

BENCH WARRANT: 1

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1

J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1

RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1

MONTANEZ, JIMMY Booking #: 439143 Booking Date: 04-26-2022 – 2:51 am Charges: 57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $500.00 Santos, Ricardo Booking #: 439140 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 11:31 pm Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND Bond $1500.00 HOY, MICHAEL Booking #: 439142 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 11:15 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond $940.00 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75041999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION VALDEZ, SAVANNAH Booking #: 439141 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 10:00 pm Charges: MISC BENCH WARRANT Bond No Bond WARREN, DAMON Booking #: 439139 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 8:06 pm Charges: 52030024 *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON Bond No Bond CARTER, ANGELICA Booking #: 439138 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 7:42 pm Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond $25000.00 MILLARD, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439137 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 7:36 pm Charges: 35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G Bond $15000.00 NICHOLS, JONATHAN Booking #: 439136 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 6:59 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

57070019 RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Bond No Bond 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75057070019 RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT Hord, Charity Booking #: 439135 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 6:48 pm Charges: 35990014 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond No Bond CARTHORNE, WILLIAM Booking #: 439134 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 6:48 pm Charges: 22990004 *RPR*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE

29990042 *J/I*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 Bond No Bond 22990004 *RPR*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE29990042 *J/I*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 SADDLER, CHLOE Booking #: 439133 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 6:42 pm Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond No Bond GALINDO, JESUS Booking #: 439132 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 6:04 pm Charges: 13990043 *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ Bond No Bond HERRERA, ABELEHZA Booking #: 439131 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 5:55 pm Charges: 25890002 *COMM* FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR Bond No Bond BECKETT, MATTHEW Booking #: 439130 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 5:42 pm Charges: 64080002 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT Bond No Bond FREE, MIKEAL Booking #: 439129 Booking Date: 04-25-2022 – 3:01 pm Charges: 35990003 *MTAG* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G Bond $60000.00

Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

