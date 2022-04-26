Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR: 1
  • *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ: 1
  • *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON: 1
  • *J/I*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1
  • *MTAG* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G: 1
  • *RPR*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE: 1
  • ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • BENCH WARRANT: 1
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND: 1
  • J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G: 2
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 1
  • RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT: 1
MONTANEZ, JIMMY
Booking #:
439143
Booking Date:
04-26-2022 – 2:51 am
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$500.00
Santos, Ricardo
Booking #:
439140
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 11:31 pm
Charges:
54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND
Bond
$1500.00
HOY, MICHAEL
Booking #:
439142
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 11:15 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Bond
$940.00
VALDEZ, SAVANNAH
Booking #:
439141
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 10:00 pm
Charges:
MISC BENCH WARRANT
Bond
No Bond
WARREN, DAMON
Booking #:
439139
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 8:06 pm
Charges:
52030024 *COMM* UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
Bond
No Bond
CARTER, ANGELICA
Booking #:
439138
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 7:42 pm
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond
$25000.00
MILLARD, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
439137
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 7:36 pm
Charges:
35990249 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
Bond
$15000.00
NICHOLS, JONATHAN
Booking #:
439136
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 6:59 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
57070019 RPR* CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRT
Bond
No Bond
Hord, Charity
Booking #:
439135
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 6:48 pm
Charges:
35990014 J/N* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
Bond
No Bond
CARTHORNE, WILLIAM
Booking #:
439134
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 6:48 pm
Charges:
22990004 *RPR*BURGLARY OF VEHICLE
29990042 *J/I*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
Bond
No Bond
SADDLER, CHLOE
Booking #:
439133
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 6:42 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
Bond
No Bond
GALINDO, JESUS
Booking #:
439132
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 6:04 pm
Charges:
13990043 *COMM* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
Bond
No Bond
HERRERA, ABELEHZA
Booking #:
439131
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 5:55 pm
Charges:
25890002 *COMM* FORGERY GOVT/NATIONAL GOV INSTRMONEY/SECUR
Bond
No Bond
BECKETT, MATTHEW
Booking #:
439130
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 5:42 pm
Charges:
64080002 ONLINE SOLICIT OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT
Bond
No Bond
FREE, MIKEAL
Booking #:
439129
Booking Date:
04-25-2022 – 3:01 pm
Charges:
35990003 *MTAG* MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G
Bond
$60000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
