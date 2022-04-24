Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1
  • CPF: 2
  • CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 2
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1
  • DEADLY CONDUCT: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1
  • FTA: 2
  • MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1
  • PAROLE VIOLATION: 1
  • PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1
  • POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1
  • POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2
  • RECKLESS DRIVING: 2
  • RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1
  • RPR* RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1
SMITH, ROBERT
Booking #:
439114
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 5:40 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond
$1000.00
IBARRA, RUBEN
Booking #:
439113
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 5:15 am
Charges:
48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Bond
$1000.00
BEASLEY, ANTHONY
Booking #:
439107
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 2:19 am
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
Bond
No Bond
ALAZO-DOMINGUEZ, CARLOS
Booking #:
439105
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 2:04 am
Charges:
35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G
Bond
No Bond
TORRES, DOMINIC
Booking #:
439103
Booking Date:
04-24-2022 – 1:43 am
Charges:
53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT
Bond
$3000.00
BRATTON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
439101
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 10:42 pm
Charges:
54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
Bond
$264.00
MARTINEZ, AARON
Booking #:
439100
Release Date:
04-23-2022 – 11:43 pm
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 9:47 pm
Charges:
54990031 RPR* RACING ON HIGHWAY
Bond
No Bond
VILLARREAL, REGINO
Booking #:
439099
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 6:35 pm
Charges:
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPF X 4
MISC FTA X 1
Bond
$1164.00
SANCHEZ, TYLER
Booking #:
439098
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 2:19 pm
Charges:
35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G
Bond
No Bond
SMITH, JENNIFER
Booking #:
439097
Release Date:
04-23-2022 – 4:58 pm
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 2:01 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond
$1000.00
Jarvis, Tyler
Booking #:
439096
Release Date:
04-23-2022 – 5:13 pm
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 1:49 pm
Charges:
29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750
54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond
$1000.00
GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO
Booking #:
439095
Booking Date:
04-23-2022 – 7:10 am
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G
MISC CPF X 6
MISC FTA
MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond
$1264.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
