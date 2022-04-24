Over the past 24 hours, 12 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

*COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

CPF: 2

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 2

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DEADLY CONDUCT: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

FTA: 2

MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G: 1

PAROLE VIOLATION: 1

PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

POSS CS PG 3 < 28G: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 2

RECKLESS DRIVING: 2

RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT: 1

RPR* RACING ON HIGHWAY: 1

SMITH, ROBERT Booking #: 439114 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 5:40 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond $1000.00 IBARRA, RUBEN Booking #: 439113 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 5:15 am Charges: 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond $1000.00 48010006 RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS BEASLEY, ANTHONY Booking #: 439107 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 2:19 am Charges: MISC PAROLE VIOLATION Bond No Bond ALAZO-DOMINGUEZ, CARLOS Booking #: 439105 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 2:04 am Charges: 35990005 MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=400G Bond No Bond TORRES, DOMINIC Booking #: 439103 Booking Date: 04-24-2022 – 1:43 am Charges: 53990001 DEADLY CONDUCT Bond $3000.00 BRATTON, CHRISTOPHER Booking #: 439101 Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 10:42 pm Charges: 54999999 PEDESTRIAN WALKING WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC Bond $264.00 MARTINEZ, AARON Booking #: 439100 Release Date: 04-23-2022 – 11:43 pm Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 9:47 pm Charges: 54990031 RPR* RACING ON HIGHWAY Bond No Bond VILLARREAL, REGINO Booking #: 439099 Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 6:35 pm Charges: 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MISC CPF X 4

MISC FTA X 1 Bond $1164.00 55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC CPF X 4MISC FTA X 1 SANCHEZ, TYLER Booking #: 439098 Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 2:19 pm Charges: 35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G Bond No Bond SMITH, JENNIFER Booking #: 439097 Release Date: 04-23-2022 – 4:58 pm Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 2:01 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $1000.00 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75054990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Jarvis, Tyler Booking #: 439096 Release Date: 04-23-2022 – 5:13 pm Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 1:49 pm Charges: 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750

54990044 RECKLESS DRIVING Bond $1000.00 29990042 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$75054990044 RECKLESS DRIVING GUTIERREZ, ANTONIO Booking #: 439095 Booking Date: 04-23-2022 – 7:10 am Charges: 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G

MISC CPF X 6

MISC FTA

MISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond $1264.00 35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G35990248 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4GMISC CPF X 6MISC FTAMISC POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

