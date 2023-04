SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, to 7 a.m. Sunday, April 23, 2023, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: 2

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA: 2

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 2

EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 2

AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON: 1

POSS CS PG 2 < 1G: 1

UNL CARRYING WEAPON: 1

WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY: 1

POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: 1

POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA: 1

MISC FTA X 1: 1

J/N DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION: 1

EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION X2: 1

SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 46 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE: 1

SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 40 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE: 1

MISC VPTA X 4: 1

ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ: 1

MISC CPF X 1: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1

(MOTION TO REVOKE) POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G: 1

FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED STOP SIGN: 1

MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT: 1

NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: 1

WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR: 1

MISC FTA X 2: 1

MISC VPTA X2: 1

ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1

(GO OFF BOND) POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

MISC FTA X1: 1

POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS: 1

(RELEASED ON PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE) POSS MARIJ <2OZ: 1

HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

*J/N*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750: 1

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO: 1

(FAILURE TO APPEAR) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: 1

Rondy Strickland SO Number: 106430 Booking Number: 444789 Booking Date: 04-23-2023 6:56 am Charges: AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond Deanna Bass SO Number: 88752 Booking Number: 444788 Booking Date: 04-23-2023 4:07 am Charges: POSS CS PG 2 < 1G UNL CARRYING WEAPON Bond: $500.00 Ryan Winterburg SO Number: 106429 Booking Number: 444787 Booking Date: 04-23-2023 3:57 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Grant Theriot SO Number: 106428 Booking Number: 444786 Booking Date: 04-23-2023 3:07 am Charges: WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY Bond: $220.00 Andrew Kelly SO Number: 106427 Booking Number: 444785 Booking Date: 04-23-2023 12:16 am Charges: PUBLIC INTOXICATION Bond: $462.00 Kassandra Escobar SO Number: 106426 Booking Number: 444784 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 11:57 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: $1000.00 Gaston Dehoyos SO Number: 79128 Booking Number: 444783 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 11:54 pm Charges: CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $500.00 Diego Perez SO Number: 98590 Booking Number: 444782 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 11:20 pm Charges: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED Bond: $1000.00 Marvin Guillen SO Number: 106425 Booking Number: 444781 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 11:11 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD UNDER 15YOA Bond: No Bond Princeton Robinson SO Number: 104427 Booking Number: 444780 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 9:24 pm Charges: POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIA MISC FTA X 1 Bond: $1926.00 Redgy Hall SO Number: 78002 Booking Number: 444779 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 9:16 pm Charges: J/N DISPLAY FICTITIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION EVADING ARREST DETENTION EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE/IDENTIFICATION X2 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 46 MPH IN A 35 MPH ZONE SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 40 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONE MISC VPTA X 4 Bond: $3532.00 Kiley Kiker SO Number: 86685 Booking Number: 444778 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 8:51 pm Charges: ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ MISC CPF X 1 Bond: No Bond Isebella Saldana SO Number: 93204 Booking Number: 444777 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 8:48 pm Charges: *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 <1G *MTR* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G FAIL TO STOP AT DESIGNATED STOP SIGN MISC CONTEMPT OF COURT Bond: $510.00 Dominick Maull SO Number: 98468 Booking Number: 444776 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 8:42 pm Charges: NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WRONG COLOR LIGHTS ON REAR MISC FTA X 2 MISC VPTA X2 Bond: $3368.00 Jonathan Reyes SO Number: 77700 Booking Number: 444775 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 4:37 pm Charges: ASSAULT CLASS C-FAMILY VIOLENCE *GOB*POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G MISC FTA X1 Bond: $1114.00 Cricket Webber SO Number: 91486 Booking Number: 444774 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 2:54 pm Charges: POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS Bond: No Bond Larry Hallmark SO Number: 105925 Booking Number: 444773 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 10:40 am Charges: *RPR* POSS MARIJ <2OZ Bond: No Bond Angel Larez SO Number: 65193 Booking Number: 444772 Booking Date: 04-22-2023 8:29 am Charges: HARASSMENT OF PUBLIC SERVANT ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE *FTA*TERRORISTIC THREAT OF FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD *FTA*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 *J/N*CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750 POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=1G<4G EVADING ARREST DETENTION *FTA*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO *FTA*CRIMINAL TRESPASS Bond: $13000.00

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

